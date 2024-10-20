Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Canyon ISD superintendent discusses tax rate election and funding challenges

    By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    CANYON — Canyon Independent School District officials have been engaging with the community to provide information on the upcoming Voter Approved Tax Rate Election. Speaking on Friday, Superintendent Daryl Flusche urged support for a proposed tax rate increase aimed at addressing budget challenges caused by rising costs and insufficient state funding.

    During a recent community breakfast, Flusche explained that despite a 21-cent reduction in the local tax rate last year, Canyon ISD is seeking a three-cent increase to help bridge a $5.6 million budget deficit. This would make the proposed district tax rate $0.9577. “The state should have filled in to help cover the loss in revenue,” he said. “However, there’s no plan at the state level to address the deficit situation facing many school districts.”

    If approved, the tax increase would generate $2.1 million in local revenue. Due to state funding formulas, this would unlock an additional $2.9 million annually from the state, providing much-needed support for Canyon ISD’s operating expenses, including safety measures and other essential programs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrKgI_0wEO7iqB00

    Without the additional revenue, Canyon ISD will face difficult budget cuts that could impact student programs and staff workloads. “We would need to prioritize where to make adjustments, and that would be a challenging process,” Flusche noted.

    While Canyon ISD is situated in one of the more affluent areas of the Texas Panhandle, the district still faces increased costs due to new state mandates and inflation. “We’ve worked hard to improve efficiencies, but the reality is that we still have a deficit to manage,” Flusche explained.

    The district's last bond election in 2018, which passed with a 68% approval rate, secured $196.7 million to build new schools, renovate campuses, and manage growth. Flusche emphasized the district’s prudent use of those funds. “We accomplished everything we promised, even managing through COVID-related cost increases.”

    Canyon ISD continues to grow, adding 200-300 students annually. Existing facilities are projected to accommodate growth for the next several years, but further expansion may require additional bond proposals.

    Flusche also addressed the complexities of Texas’s school funding system, describing it as a “temporary Band-Aid for a problem” and expressing frustration over political gridlock that has led to funding being withheld. “There are funds available that should be supporting schools, but legislative holdups prevent access,” he said.

    He noted that many districts, including Canyon ISD, are left to find local solutions to funding shortfalls that are compounded by state mandates for safety and other programs. “We want to comply with the law, but it’s ultimately up to the state to fund these initiatives adequately,” Flusche said.

    Voters will decide on the proposed tax rate increase during the upcoming election. Early voting in Texas begins on Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Friday, Nov. 1, with Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Eligible voters are encouraged to visit designated early voting locations, which typically offer extended hours.

    As the election approaches, Flusche reiterated the district’s commitment to providing a safe and high-quality learning environment. “The teacher in the classroom is the most important factor in student success, and we must ensure we can continue to support them,” he said. “We’ve provided multiple opportunities for the community to engage with us about this election, and we hope for their support.”

    The outcome of the election could significantly impact the district’s ability to manage its budget and plan for future growth.

    For more information regarding CISD’s Tax Rate Election, visit canyonisd.net/tre .

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Canyon ISD superintendent discusses tax rate election and funding challenges

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    TJones
    1d ago
    Agree. A good grant writer should be able to tap into funding opportunities to address some needs. This requires a little effort on the part of administration. Also belt tightening has always been a good approach as well.
    Right is Right
    1d ago
    Nope. like everyone else, learn to live with less, get back to basics, reading, writing English, Math. Cut all the other non essential BS.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy