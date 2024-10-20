Canyon ISD superintendent discusses tax rate election and funding challenges

CANYON — Canyon Independent School District officials have been engaging with the community to provide information on the upcoming Voter Approved Tax Rate Election. Speaking on Friday, Superintendent Daryl Flusche urged support for a proposed tax rate increase aimed at addressing budget challenges caused by rising costs and insufficient state funding.

During a recent community breakfast, Flusche explained that despite a 21-cent reduction in the local tax rate last year, Canyon ISD is seeking a three-cent increase to help bridge a $5.6 million budget deficit. This would make the proposed district tax rate $0.9577. “The state should have filled in to help cover the loss in revenue,” he said. “However, there’s no plan at the state level to address the deficit situation facing many school districts.”

If approved, the tax increase would generate $2.1 million in local revenue. Due to state funding formulas, this would unlock an additional $2.9 million annually from the state, providing much-needed support for Canyon ISD’s operating expenses, including safety measures and other essential programs.

Without the additional revenue, Canyon ISD will face difficult budget cuts that could impact student programs and staff workloads. “We would need to prioritize where to make adjustments, and that would be a challenging process,” Flusche noted.

While Canyon ISD is situated in one of the more affluent areas of the Texas Panhandle, the district still faces increased costs due to new state mandates and inflation. “We’ve worked hard to improve efficiencies, but the reality is that we still have a deficit to manage,” Flusche explained.

The district's last bond election in 2018, which passed with a 68% approval rate, secured $196.7 million to build new schools, renovate campuses, and manage growth. Flusche emphasized the district’s prudent use of those funds. “We accomplished everything we promised, even managing through COVID-related cost increases.”

Canyon ISD continues to grow, adding 200-300 students annually. Existing facilities are projected to accommodate growth for the next several years, but further expansion may require additional bond proposals.

Flusche also addressed the complexities of Texas’s school funding system, describing it as a “temporary Band-Aid for a problem” and expressing frustration over political gridlock that has led to funding being withheld. “There are funds available that should be supporting schools, but legislative holdups prevent access,” he said.

He noted that many districts, including Canyon ISD, are left to find local solutions to funding shortfalls that are compounded by state mandates for safety and other programs. “We want to comply with the law, but it’s ultimately up to the state to fund these initiatives adequately,” Flusche said.

Voters will decide on the proposed tax rate increase during the upcoming election. Early voting in Texas begins on Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Friday, Nov. 1, with Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Eligible voters are encouraged to visit designated early voting locations, which typically offer extended hours.

As the election approaches, Flusche reiterated the district’s commitment to providing a safe and high-quality learning environment. “The teacher in the classroom is the most important factor in student success, and we must ensure we can continue to support them,” he said. “We’ve provided multiple opportunities for the community to engage with us about this election, and we hope for their support.”

The outcome of the election could significantly impact the district’s ability to manage its budget and plan for future growth.

For more information regarding CISD’s Tax Rate Election, visit canyonisd.net/tre .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Canyon ISD superintendent discusses tax rate election and funding challenges