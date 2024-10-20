Early voting: Where and when to vote in Potter and Randall County ahead of Nov. 5 election

With early voting starting Monday, elections administrators from Potter and Randall counties spoke about critical information on voting procedures, emphasized the benefits of early voting, and addressed concerns about election security. Their remarks focused on encouraging residents to be prepared, informed, and proactive in participating in the upcoming elections.

Encouraging early voting

With the expected increased turnout for the presidential and vice presidential races, as well as other key items on the ballot, Potter County Elections Administrator Christy Benge stressed the importance of voting early, highlighting it as the best way to avoid long lines and potential delays on Election Day. "Vote early. If you wait until Election Day to vote, you're going to have a problem. You're going to stand in line, and if you're like me and have zero patience for people in general, you're going to have a problem," she said, emphasizing that Election Day can be chaotic with many voters trying to cast their ballots at the last minute.

Randall County Elections Administrator Shannon Lackey echoed this advice, urging residents to make a plan and take advantage of early voting to ensure a smoother experience. “We have lots of days for early voting, and we have no idea what the weather’s going to be like on Nov. 5, so if you can possibly vote early, we would encourage that. We don’t want anyone having to stand in long lines out in the cold,” she said.

Early voting schedule and locations for Potter County

Main Early Voting Location : Santa Fe Building, First Floor Ticket Office (900 S. Polk St., Amarillo) Oct. 21-25 : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 : 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1 : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Additional Early Voting Locations include: Casey Carpet One (3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.) Cornerstone Outreach (1111 N. Buchanan St.) Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library (6100 SW 9th Ave.) Tri-State Fairgrounds (3301 SE 10th Ave.)

include: Hours for these locations are: Oct. 21-25 (Monday through Friday): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-27 (Saturday and Sunday): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28-30 (Monday through Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1 (Thursday and Friday): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Early voting schedule and locations for Randall County

Main Early Voting Location : Randall County Election Administration Office (1604 5th Ave., Canyon, TX)

: (additional location) Randall County Annex (4320 S. Western, Amarillo) Hours for these locations are: Oct. 21-25 : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 : 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1 : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(4320 S. Western, Amarillo) Additional Early Voting Locations include: Southwest Branch Public Library (6801 SW 45th Ave., Amarillo) Comanche Trail Church of Christ (2700 E. 34th, Amarillo) Randall County Justice Center (2309 Russell Long Blvd., Canyon) Hours for these locations are: Oct. 21-25 (Monday-Friday): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 (Saturday): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 (Sunday): 12 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28-30 (Monday-Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1 (Thursday & Friday): 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

include:

Voter preparation is key

One of Benge’s main messages was that voters should come to the polls prepared. She borrowed a phrase from a state campaign, saying, "Know before you go." Benge advised residents to familiarize themselves with the polling locations, sample ballots, and identification requirements before heading out to vote. "You should never enter a polling place uninformed. You want to know what you need, what you're voting on, and just basic knowledge," she said. Voters are encouraged to review sample ballots, mark their choices, and bring them along when voting.

Lackey also reminded voters in the city of Amarillo that they will see five city charter amendments on their ballots, urging residents to familiarize themselves with the measures before voting. “Those amendments are very wordy, and I don’t want people to feel rushed in a polling location,” she said. She also noted that other items, such as school elections for Bushland, Canyon and Wildorado ISDs, will appear on the ballot, encouraging voters to educate themselves in advance.

Electioneering rules

During her comments, Lackey emphasized the importance of following state laws regarding electioneering near polling locations. “Electioneering is never allowed within a hundred feet of the polling place. That means you cannot possess anything that has to do with a candidate, current or former, a party, or a measure within that hundred feet,” she explained. She urged voters to avoid wearing or displaying any items, such as hats, t-shirts, or buttons, that might promote a candidate or issue when they come to vote. “That is against state law, and you will be asked to remove it,” she added.

Limited ballots for voters who have recently moved

Benge clarified the rules for voters who have moved between counties but missed the registration deadline. She explained that residents who were registered in another Texas county but failed to update their registration to Potter or Randall County in time could still vote using a "limited ballot." This allows them to vote on federal, state, and district races that are common between their old and new counties. However, Benge noted, "That is something that's only done during the early voting period, and you can only do it at our main early voting location, which is the Santa Fe building downtown."

Ensuring election security and integrity

Addressing concerns about the integrity of the election process, Benge reassured voters that Potter County employs strict security measures to protect the voting process. “Voting devices are not connected to the internet. How many of you knew that? How many of the room, you know, have heard that the machines are connected to the internet, and so that scares people. But that is not true. They have no way to connect to the internet,” she explained, aiming to dispel misinformation.

Benge also spoke about security, emphasizing the rigorous testing procedures in place. "We conduct multiple tests before, during, and after the election to ensure that all equipment is functioning correctly. Election integrity is a top priority, and we follow stringent guidelines to maintain it," they said.

Understanding provisional ballots

For voters facing issues at the polls, Benge explained the role of provisional ballots. Provisional voting allows individuals to cast a ballot even if there are discrepancies, such as missing identification or unresolved registration issues. "A provisional ballot is for someone who might not have a photo ID. If they don't have a photo ID, then they would vote provisional and then have to bring their photo ID into our office by the sixth day after Election Day," she said.

Additionally, voters who requested mail-in ballots but decide to vote in person without surrendering their mail-in ballot will also be required to vote provisionally. This ensures that no voter casts more than one ballot in the election.

Election day voting and locations

Election Day : Tuesday, Nov. 5 Polling Hours : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notable Election Day locations in Potter County :

Bushland Fire Station #1 (17600 Indian Hill Rd., Bushland)

(17600 Indian Hill Rd., Bushland) Casey Carpet One (3500 I-40 W Frontage Rd.)

(3500 I-40 W Frontage Rd.) Tri-State Fairgrounds (Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th Ave.)

(Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th Ave.) Santa Fe Building (900 S. Polk St.)

Notable Election Day locations in Randall County :

Amarillo Sites : Arden Road Baptist (6701 Arden Road) Central Baptist Church (1601 SW 58th) Randall County Annex (4320 S. Western) Southwest Public Library (6801 SW 45th Ave.)

: Canyon Sites : Freedom Fellowship Church (55 Hunsley Road, Canyon) Randall County Justice Center (2309 Russell Long Blvd., Canyon) The Summit (2008 12th Ave., Canyon)

:

For the full list of voting locations for Potter County, visit https://www.pottercountytexasvotes.gov/where-to-vote

For the full list of voting locations for Randall County, visit https://www.randallcounty.gov/166/Election-Administration , to access a link to the full listing under "Election Day Vote Centers."

Encouraging patience and civic participation

Benge urged voters to be patient, particularly on Election Day, when lines and wait times may be longer. “Please be patient because you will have to stand in a line. There will be a process. Please have patience with our workers,” she said, emphasizing the dedication of election staff who work tirelessly to facilitate the voting process.

Ultimately, the message from both counties was clear: Voter participation is essential, and being prepared can help ensure a smooth and efficient experience. By taking advantage of early voting, coming to the polls informed, and understanding their rights and responsibilities, voters can play an active role in the democratic process.

For more information on polling locations, sample ballots, identification requirements and other election resources, visit the Potter County election website at Potter County Elections or VoteTexas.gov . Randall County voters can find details at Randall County Elections . In addition, a full elections guide by the Amarillo League of Women Voters can be found at https://alwv.clubexpress.com/ .

