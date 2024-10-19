Open in App
    Furman Family purchases Wellington Square in Amarillo

    By Kristina Wood, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    The Furman Family is excited to announce their purchase of Wellington Square, located at 1619 S. Kentucky in Amarillo, a news release says, noting the real estate transaction officially closed on Aug. 1.

    “I’ve been going to Wellington Square since I was a kid,” said Daryl Furman in the release. “It’s such a unique complex, and we’re really excited about its future.”

    Wellington Square is located at Interstate 40 and Georgia, one of the busiest intersections in the city according to the release, "with an estimated 87,000 cars passing by daily. The complex features 104,000 square feet of space and includes a hidden gem — a beautifully enclosed courtyard that offers a great outdoor venue, even on the windiest Panhandle days."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBPY2_0wDOAl8H00

    Construction began in September 1976. With an estimated cost of $7.5 million, Wellington Square was originally built by a Dallas-based group that modeled the design after the Old Town Shopping Center. Since its opening, the complex has become a thriving hub of activity as a home to numerous Amarillo businesses over the years.

    “We’re home to some of the best businesses in town,” Furman said in the release. “From Dyer's BBQ and Mac Joe’s to Fast Eddie’s and Concentra Urgent Care, Wellington Square is one of the prime locations for business in Amarillo.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNdzs_0wDOAl8H00

    A complete list of the tenants can be found at wellingtonsquareamarillo.com.

    “It’s just such a great place to be and has an amazing business community,” Furman said. “I’m excited about the future and know it will continue to be an Amarillo staple.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbDzZ_0wDOAl8H00

    The courtyard will be a key attraction for one of the family’s newest ventures within Wellington Square: The Wellington Room, a wedding and events venue, which was home to the Wedding Chapel for many years.

    “Most people don’t know about the courtyard, but it’s one of the best outdoor venues in town,” said Kale Norman, Wellington Square’s onsite leasing manager. Those interested in leasing an office or obtaining more information can email Norman at kale@wellingtonsquareamarillo.com.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Furman Family purchases Wellington Square in Amarillo

    Shane Mullins
    1d ago
    I hope they can attract more businesses in wellington square. it's a cool shopping center!
    Dwayne Terry
    1d ago
    yes I know Wellington Square very well. I was Security there for 2 yrs.
