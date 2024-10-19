CANYON — Two future medical professionals were named West Texas A&M University’s Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of the Buffalo football game Oct. 12. Yadhira “Yaya” Avalos, a senior biology / pre-med major from Hereford, representing the Student Government Association and F1RSTGEN, was crowned queen, and Caden Bonilla, a senior biology / pre-dental major from Amarillo, representing Students Assisting in Good Endeavors, was named king.

“I just can’t believe it,” Avalos said moments after being crowned. “I seriously was 100 percent convinced I wouldn’t win. I’m just glad I am able to represent first generation college students.”

“I am overjoyed with the support and encouragement I have had from friends and peers along the way,” Bonilla said. “I am excited to be able to represent the University and SAGE.” SAGE’s float was named the judge’s top large float at the Homecoming Parade.

The Homecoming queen finalists also included Khaki DuBose, a senior agricultural media and communication major from Abernathy, representing SAGE; and Megan Howard, a senior sports and exercise sciences major from Follett, representing Delight Ministries.

King finalists were R.J. Williams, a junior business administration major from Mesquite, representing F1RSTGEN; and Cesar Rivero-Figueroa, a junior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo, representing the Interfraternal Council.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Avalos, Bonilla named 2024 WT Homecoming Queen, King