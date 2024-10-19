Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Avalos, Bonilla named 2024 WT Homecoming Queen, King

    By WTAMU Newsroom,

    2 days ago

    CANYON — Two future medical professionals were named West Texas A&M University’s Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of the Buffalo football game Oct. 12. Yadhira “Yaya” Avalos, a senior biology / pre-med major from Hereford, representing the Student Government Association and F1RSTGEN, was crowned queen, and Caden Bonilla, a senior biology / pre-dental major from Amarillo, representing Students Assisting in Good Endeavors, was named king.

    “I just can’t believe it,” Avalos said moments after being crowned. “I seriously was 100 percent convinced I wouldn’t win. I’m just glad I am able to represent first generation college students.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgKxN_0wDOAiU600

    “I am overjoyed with the support and encouragement I have had from friends and peers along the way,” Bonilla said. “I am excited to be able to represent the University and SAGE.” SAGE’s float was named the judge’s top large float at the Homecoming Parade.

    The Homecoming queen finalists also included Khaki DuBose, a senior agricultural media and communication major from Abernathy, representing SAGE; and Megan Howard, a senior sports and exercise sciences major from Follett, representing Delight Ministries.

    King finalists were R.J. Williams, a junior business administration major from Mesquite, representing F1RSTGEN; and Cesar Rivero-Figueroa, a junior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo, representing the Interfraternal Council.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Avalos, Bonilla named 2024 WT Homecoming Queen, King

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents37 minutes ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Capitol Rioter Imprisoned for Assaulting Police Says She 'Regrets Ever Having Responded to Trump's Call'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Opinion: Trump's snub: Ignoring Aurora's GOP mayor and some council members
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy