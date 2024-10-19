Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Amarillo National Bank celebrates new branch opening with donations to local nonprofits

    By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    Amarillo National Bank (ANB) celebrated the grand opening of its 29th branch on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1700 Coulter St. in the heart of Amarillo's Medical Center. The event marked the bank’s first new branch in the city in 15 years and featured $25,000 donations to two local nonprofits: the Turn Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

    “We’re thrilled to open our newest branch, which showcases ANB’s fresh look and long-term commitment to the community,” said William Ware, president of Amarillo National Bank. “To celebrate this exciting day, there’s no better way than to donate to nearby organizations. The Turn Center and the Ronald McDonald House serve vital needs for our city, and we’re honored to help out.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxS12_0wDNKCeD00

    The new Medical Center branch represents ANB’s updated aesthetic, featuring a design that blends stone, tile, and brick to create a modern yet enduring look. Ware noted that this fresh style will also be integrated into other branches as part of the bank’s ongoing renovation efforts across Texas. The branch will offer full-service banking, including drive-thru lanes, ATMs, and Professional and Executive Banking services tailored for customers with more complex financial needs.

    The opening of this branch signifies more than just an expansion of services. It is a commitment to the community, according to Ware, who emphasized the bank's vision of being a reliable and convenient partner for local residents and businesses. “This branch has been a long time coming, and it’s truly a dream come true for us,” Ware said. “We are dedicated to serving the needs of our customers and the community, and this new facility is a testament to that.”

    As part of the grand opening, ANB made significant contributions to two local organizations that play vital roles in the Amarillo community. The Turn Center received a $25,000 donation to support its mission of providing therapy services for children with developmental disabilities. The center offers physical, occupational, and speech therapy, helping children improve their skills and reach their full potential. With its personalized approach, the Turn Center has become a critical resource for families in the region.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWyYz_0wDNKCeD00

    The Ronald McDonald House, another beneficiary of ANB’s generosity, also received $25,000. The organization provides temporary housing for families of seriously ill children who are receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals. By offering a “home away from home,” the Ronald McDonald House eases the financial burden on families, allowing them to stay close to their children during treatment.

    Founded as a family-owned institution, Amarillo National Bank has a long-standing tradition of community support and customer service. With branches across Texas, the bank has expanded its footprint while maintaining a focus on local engagement. The Medical Center branch opening is part of a broader strategy that includes remodeling existing branches and opening new locations throughout the state, including recent expansions in Lubbock and Canyon.

    “This expansion reflects our commitment to growth and community engagement,” Ware said. “We want our customers to feel at home in every branch, and our new design reflects that sense of stability and long-term focus.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CH4lG_0wDNKCeD00

    In addition to its aesthetic updates, the new branch is designed to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, offering services that range from everyday banking transactions to more specialized financial consultations. ANB’s Professional and Executive Banking services are geared toward customers looking for assistance with mortgages, investments, and other complex banking needs, providing a higher level of personalized service.

    The grand opening event was attended by representatives from the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, local dignitaries, and community partners who gathered to celebrate the milestone. During the ceremony, Ware acknowledged the many partners, contractors, and community members who contributed to the branch’s development. The event concluded with the ribbon-cutting, which symbolized not just the opening of a new branch but also the continuation of ANB’s commitment to the Amarillo community.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBoRE_0wDNKCeD00

    “We are proud to support these organizations, which play such an essential role in the Amarillo area,” Ware said. “As a community bank, we believe it’s important to give back and stay connected to the neighborhoods we serve.”

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo National Bank celebrates new branch opening with donations to local nonprofits

