The Perryton assistant fire chief was airlifted to Amarillo with severe head injuries, and two others were injured after equipment malfunctioned while fighting a structure fire last night, the city of Perryton said Friday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Glass sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo and was in "very critical condition," a news release said.

At about 10:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, a call was received about a structure fully engulfed in fire on Northwest Second Avenue, the city said, and both the Perryton Police Department and Perryton Fire Department responded.

As firefighters and police were setting up equipment, firehoses and traffic control, "a 5-inch soft fire hose, while being charged with water, whipped and injured three firefighters," the release said.

Volunteer firefighter Thomas Beal sustained a broken arm and other fractures and was also taken to the Amarillo hospital, where he was reported to be stable. Volunteer firefighter Jacob Anderson was initially taken to Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

"Perryton Fire/EMS personnel are with the families of those injured and ask for prayers for all involved," the release said.

Booker and Spearman Fire Departments also responded and assisted with fighting the fire, and Booker EMS assisted with EMS calls.

"Canadian, Follett, and Beaver County are currently deploying equipment and personnel to assist with final firefighting," the release, which was issued at 8 a.m. Friday, said. "The City of Pampa will be sending a fire engine and personnel to Perryton later today to relieve our personnel for rest."

Perryton Fire/EMS posted a simple statement on social media early Friday morning: "PRAYER WARRIORS !! Please pray!"

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Perryton assistant fire chief, 2 volunteer firefighters injured by hose whip Thursday night