Paramount Park revitalization effort empowers community to shape Amarillo’s future

Paramount Terrace residents gathered Tuesday at Paramount Park for a community engagement event aimed at generating ideas to revitalize the public space. Organized by Outdoor Amarillo, a local nonprofit, in partnership with the City of Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department and engineering firm Parkhill, the event sought to gather input on park improvements while encouraging residents to take ownership of their neighborhood park.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve parks across the city, starting with Paramount Park. Donna Dorman, program director for Square Mile Community Development, explained that the event was designed to make sure the voices of community members are heard and incorporated into future plans.

“This event is all about involving the community and making sure people know what’s available in their local parks, while also gathering feedback about what improvements are most important to them,” Dorman said. “We want to make sure the community's voices are heard and that the changes reflect what they need and want.”

Gathering input for future changes

Residents were asked to weigh in on a variety of potential improvements through interactive boards, which allowed them to vote on their favorite ideas by placing green and red dots next to suggested park amenities. Green dots indicated approval, while red dots signaled disinterest or opposition. Some of the ideas on display included shaded pergolas, barbecue grills, pickleball courts, improved lighting, and upgraded green spaces.

According to Dorman, smaller, simpler changes could make a significant difference in enhancing the park’s appeal as a gathering space for local families. She highlighted the popularity of pergolas, which would provide shaded areas where families could gather for picnics or birthday parties.

“On weekends, you always see families here,” Dorman said. “Simple changes like adding shade structures would make a big difference in the experience for those who come to the park regularly. This park is a key part of the community, and we want it to serve people in the best way possible.”

Dorman also pointed to Paramount Park’s unique position as one of the few parks in Amarillo not directly connected to a school, which allows it to be used as a purely public space. This, she said, was one of the reasons the park was chosen as the starting point for Outdoor Amarillo’s larger mission to revitalize the city’s green spaces.

The importance of community-led initiatives

Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo, emphasized that the input gathered during the event would directly shape the future of Paramount Park and could serve as a model for similar projects in other neighborhoods. He expressed excitement over the turnout and the level of community engagement.

“We want to hear from the community and make sure we’re investing in the amenities that matter most to them,” Kashuba said. “Each neighborhood has different priorities, and it’s our job to make sure we’re good stewards of taxpayer dollars while creating spaces the community can enjoy.”

Kashuba noted that early feedback revealed strong support for adding more shade structures, improved lighting, and better irrigation systems. However, other suggestions, like barbecue grills and horseshoe pits, received little backing from the community.

“The community’s feedback is invaluable in helping us prioritize our efforts,” Kashuba said. “When we see a lot of red dots next to an idea, like horseshoe pits, we know that’s not something the neighborhood values as much.”

Public-private partnerships key to progress

The revitalization effort is being driven by a public-private partnership between the City of Amarillo, Outdoor Amarillo, and Parkhill. Parkhill, an architecture and engineering firm, was awarded a grant to support the planning and design process for the parks' upgrades. The collaboration allows the city to approach park improvements creatively, especially given the funding challenges that often accompany large-scale infrastructure projects.

Kashuba explained that the last time a park bond was passed in Amarillo was in the early 1970s, making it necessary to find alternative ways to fund upgrades.

“Funding is always a challenge because there are competing priorities, like infrastructure and water treatment,” Kashuba said. “But events like this help us find creative ways to fund projects and ensure the community gets the improvements they want.”

Parkhill will now take the input gathered from Saturday’s event and develop a conceptual site plan for Paramount Park. Once that plan is finalized, the next step will involve identifying potential funding sources, whether through additional grants, partnerships with nonprofits like Outdoor Amarillo, or city budgets. The timeline for seeing changes in the park could vary depending on the scale of the improvements, but Dorman suggested that some upgrades could begin within a year, while more extensive changes could take several years to complete.

A vision for the future of Amarillo's parks

As the city embarks on this revitalization effort, Kashuba highlighted the broader vision behind these improvements. “Parks are the heart of our neighborhoods — they’re where connections are built, where families create lasting memories, and where communities thrive,” he said. “By listening to the voices of our residents and making their priorities a reality, we’re not just upgrading facilities — we’re fostering a sense of belonging and pride that will resonate for years to come. Paramount Park has the potential to be a model for parks across Amarillo, showing how community-driven projects can transform public spaces into vibrant hubs that reflect the spirit and needs of the people who call this city home.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Paramount Park revitalization effort empowers community to shape Amarillo’s future