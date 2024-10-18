Amarillo Little Theatre’s ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ honors tradition, adds fresh twist

The Amarillo Little Theatre (ALT) is revisiting a cornerstone of its history with a fresh staging of "Arsenic and Old Lace," running from Oct. 24 through Nov. 3. Directed by Peg Lovett, this dark comedy offers a night of laughter, nostalgia, and quirky, murderous fun — perfect for audiences of all ages.

For ALT, "Arsenic and Old Lace" is more than just a production; it’s a reflection of the theater’s legacy. The play, written by Joseph Kesselring and first performed on Broadway in 1941, has deep ties to ALT’s early days. “It’s woven into the fabric of this theater,” Lovett said. “When this building was first opened in the 1940s, ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ was one of the early shows we did. It’s literally etched into the bricks of this place.”

This year’s revival holds even deeper meaning as a tribute to Alan Shankles, ALT’s former artistic director, who passed away last year. Shankles directed the play during his first year at ALT, famously juggling multiple roles and even handling lighting duties. “He didn’t have enough actors for all 16 roles, so he’d run up to the lighting booth, come back down to play a part, then dash back to change the lights. It’s such a special memory for this theater,” Lovett recalled.

Breathing new life into a classic, from screen to stage

Set in the 1940s, "Arsenic and Old Lace" tells the darkly comedic story of Mortimer Brewster, a drama critic whose life is thrown into chaos after discovering that his two charming aunts have been quietly murdering lonely old men by serving them poisoned elderberry wine. Mortimer’s frantic attempts to manage the situation are complicated by his own misgivings about marriage and his psychopathic brother’s sudden arrival.

While ALT’s production remains true to the play’s original storyline, Lovett noted that they’ve added fresh touches to keep the experience engaging for modern audiences. “We’re preserving the classic 1940s charm, but we’ve incorporated some subtle updates that make the humor pop for today’s viewers,” she said. “But at its core, the timeless wit and absurdity remain unchanged.”

The legacy of "Arsenic and Old Lace" extends far beyond the theater. The play was famously adapted into the 1944 film directed by Frank Capra and starring Cary Grant. While the film helped introduce the story to a broader audience, it closely followed the stage production, maintaining much of the sharp dialogue and farcical elements that made it a Broadway hit. However, the film’s release was delayed until the stage run had ended, as part of a contractual agreement to avoid competition between the two versions.

Capra’s film remains a beloved classic, and for many, it was their introduction to the story. “A lot of people will come because they remember the Cary Grant film,” said Lovett. “But seeing the play live adds a whole new dimension — you feel the energy of the actors and the immediacy of the comedy.”

A veteran cast delivers the laughs

ALT’s production features a strong cast, mixing veteran performers with fresh talent. Chris Gandy, who takes on the lead role of Mortimer Brewster, spoke about the challenge of stepping into a role made famous by Cary Grant. “Cary Grant’s performance in the film is iconic, so there’s definitely pressure,” Gandy said. “But my goal is to bring my own interpretation while still honoring the humor and energy that people love.”

Gandy, who has appeared in several ALT productions, including "Waitress" and "Shrek," said that "Arsenic and Old Lace" presented a unique challenge. “This play is all about timing and physical comedy. It’s fast-paced, with slapstick moments that require precision,” he explained. “It’s been a fun challenge to bring that to life.”

The dynamic between Mortimer and his aunts, played by Shannon Mashburn and Lanae Jacob, forms the heart of the play’s humor. Mashburn, a longtime ALT performer with credits including "Calendar Girls" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," relishes the role of Aunt Abby. “Abby is sweet, but completely misguided. She genuinely believes she’s doing a charitable act by sending lonely men to heaven,” said Mashburn. “That contradiction makes her so fun to play.”

The production also introduces a unique twist — live actors playing the "dead bodies." “We’re using actors instead of mannequins to portray the victims, which adds an extra layer of comedy,” said Lovett. “It’s hilarious to watch them try to stay completely still as the action unfolds around them.”

The timeless appeal of dark comedy

"Arsenic and Old Lace" stands as one of the finest examples of dark comedy, where murder, mayhem, and madness are played for laughs. “There’s something about laughing at things you shouldn’t find funny, like murder and death, that audiences love,” Mashburn said. “This play manages to make the absurdity of the situation so ridiculous that it becomes hysterical.”

The combination of witty dialogue, eccentric characters, and sharp humor has kept the play fresh for over 80 years. “It’s rare to find a comedy that holds up this well across generations,” Lovett said. “Even if you’ve seen the movie or another version of the play, this show will still surprise you. The slapstick moments and over-the-top antics keep it light and fun.”

ALT’s commitment to quality, special performances

One of the hallmarks of ALT is its commitment to high production values, and "Arsenic and Old Lace" continues that tradition. Lovett highlighted the attention to detail, particularly in the set design, which authentically captures the 1940s setting. “We don’t cut corners on anything,” she said. “From the costumes to the set, we’ve put in a lot of effort to transport the audience to that time period.”

ALT’s talented team of designers, technicians, and actors all contribute to making the production stand out. “We’re lucky to have an incredible group of people here at ALT,” Lovett said. “The cast and crew work tirelessly to ensure that each show delivers the best possible experience for the audience.”

For those looking for a unique Halloween experience, ALT is offering a special Halloween night performance of "Arsenic and Old Lace." “It’s perfect for Halloween,” Lovett said. “It’s got murder, mayhem, and plenty of laughs — what better way to spend the night?”

The production begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 3, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and a Sunday matinee. Tickets are available through the Amarillo Little Theatre box office or online.

Whether you're a fan of the classic 1944 film or discovering the story for the first time, "Arsenic and Old Lace" offers a delightful mix of comedy, nostalgia, and top-tier performances. “Come see the show,” Gandy said. “It’s a classic that’s just as funny today as it was back in the 1940s — and it’s the perfect way to enjoy an evening of live theater.”

