Palo Duro football looks to get back on track in district play against Lubbock Cooper

AMARILLO — Week 8 could be a turning point in the season for Palo Duro's football team.

After starting the 2024 campaign with a 3-1 performance in non-district play, the Dons have dropped their first two District 2-5A Division II contests and now sit at .500 more than halfway through the season.

Following a 49-point loss to Abilene Wylie last week, coach Eric Mims Sr.'s team meets Lubbock Cooper for a crucial district game that will have huge implications on the Dons' playoff hopes. With Wichita Falls Memorial sitting at 2-0 in district play while Abilene Wylie and Lubbock Cooper already boast 3-0 league records, Plainview and Palo Duro will likely battle for District 2-5A Division II's final postseason spot.

If the Dons are able to knock off the Pirates this week, however, Mims' team would put itself in a much better position to make the UIL Playoffs.

Palo Duro's keys to success

On offense, the Dons are looking to limit turnovers after being plagued by interceptions last week against the Bulldogs. Abilene Wylie nabbed six interceptions and recovered a Palo Duro fumble, stifling Mims' offense before it could get in rhythm.

"We can't turn the ball over," Mims said. "We gave them a lot of momentum. We gave them a lot of gifts. They caught every one that we threw them, but we made some decisions that we need to be better at this week that would change the outcome of a game. We talked about those, we watched film and talked about what we could do different and how we could improve, and we'll be ready to go this week, but I think that will be the main thing, offensively. Don't turn it over."

If Palo Duro quarterback Julian Reese II is able to bounce back this week against Lubbock Cooper and avoid turning the ball over, the sophomore's big-play ability could be enough to keep the Dons in the game on Thursday night.

Mims said his defense will need to tackle better this week to slow down a physical Pirates offense that successfully runs power concepts with an upback and hits big pass plays on the perimeter.

Lubbock Cooper's defensive front

While Reese is aiming to help the Dons cut down on turnovers this week, he will have to do so while evading a fearsome Pirates front.

Palo Duro is hoping for a solid performance from its offensive line, as Reese will need time in the pocket to make reads downfield and release the ball cleanly.

"They're physical up front," Mims said. "(They) play a four-man front, we've been playing a lot of odd fronts, three-man fronts. So, it's a four-man front. Those kids are big and strong; they can get after it without blitzing. We're going to have to protect (Reese) and give him confidence early in the game, where he's comfortable behind the line and he's throwing completions. He'll be ready to rock and roll."

Led by Jakson Sewell, Lubbock Cooper has been able to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks throughout the season. Reese is able to escape defenders better than most quarterbacks, but will still need help from his offensive line against a strong Pirates defensive front.

Playing at home

All three of the Dons' victories this season have come at Dick Bivins Stadium, with each of the team's losses coming on the road or at a neutral site.

Palo Duro defeated each of Amarillo ISD's other Class 5A programs — Tascosa, Amarillo High and Caprock — at their home stadium. Mims' team lost to Canyon at Happy State Bank Stadium in Week 3 and dropped a game in Week 6 against Wichita Falls Memorial at Bain–Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on the campus of West Texas A&M.

Last week, the Dons lost to Abilene Wylie on the road.

In Week 8, however, Palo Duro is back at Dick Bivins for the first time in almost a month, and the Dons' home crowd could be a big factor in their matchup against Lubbock Cooper.

"Our kids are going to go out and play hard," Mims said. "We haven't lost at Dick Bivins and that's what we're riding on. The three wins we have, have been right out there at Dick Bivins. So, lets go out and play our best ball and let's go let the chips fall where they may."

