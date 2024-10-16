Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Picks for all Week 8 high school football games in Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

    By Randall Sweet, Amarillo Globe-News,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgJ7R_0w8nDBSp00

    Randall's picks Week 7: 26-4 (86.7%); 11-man: 19-4 (82.6%); 6-man: 7-0 (100%)

    Overall: Week 6: 37-18 (67.3%); 11-man: 26-11 (70.3%) 6-man: 11-7 (61.1%)

    Here are Randall's picks for Week 8 of high school football in the Amarillo area.

    Thursday, Oct. 17

    District 1-1A Division I

    CLAUDE at Boys Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division II

    PATTON SPRINGS at Hedley, 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division II

    Lubbock-Cooper at PALO DURO , 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 18

    District 1-1A Division I

    White Deer at WILDORADO , 7 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division I

    Kress at HAPPY , 7 p.m.

    Springlake-Earth at NAZARETH , 7 p.m.

    District 5-1A Division I

    SILVERTON at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.

    LORENZO at Valley, 7 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division II

    McLean at PADUCAH , 7 p.m.

    District 1-2A Division I

    SUNRAY at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

    West Texas at PANHANDLE , 7 p.m.

    SPEARMAN at Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

    District 2-2A Division I

    Olton at POST , 7 p.m.

    District 1-2A Division II

    GRUVER at Bovina, 7 p.m.

    FARWELL at Vega, 7 p.m.

    District 2-2A Division II

    Lockney at SUDAN , 7 p.m.

    District 5-2A Division II

    SHAMROCK at Clarendon, 7 p.m.

    WHEELER at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Quanah at WELLINGTON , 7 p.m.

    District 1-3A Division II

    Friona at CANADIAN , 7 p.m.

    Childress at TULIA , 7 p.m.

    District 2-3A Division II

    Littlefield at MULESHOE , 7 p.m.

    District 2-4A Division I

    CANYON at Dumas, 7 p.m.

    Hereford at RANDALL , 7 p.m.

    WEST PLAINS at Pampa, 7 p.m.

    District 2-4A Division II

    ESTACADO at Perryton, 7 p.m.

    Lubbock-Cooper Liberty at BORGER , 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division I

    Caprock at CORONADO , 7 p.m.

    Monterey at TASCOSA , 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division II

    Plainview at ABILENE COOPER , 7 p.m.

    NON-DISTRICT

    WEST TEXAS TORNADOES at Hart, 7 p.m.

    Guymon (Okla.) at RIVER ROAD , 7 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Picks for all Week 8 high school football games in Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

