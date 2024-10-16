West Texas football takes high-powered offense to Panhandle for District 1-2A showdown

There is no shortage of exciting high school football action across the Texas Panhandle in Week 8 as teams begin to make their final pushes for a district championship.

A number of this week's matchups could have huge district title and postseason implications, with a handful of the top teams in multiple districts set to meet on Friday. While West Texas, Panhandle, Hereford and Randall look to continue their remarkable seasons, Highland Park, Canyon and Dumas are aiming to pick up their first win in league play.

In Class 5A, Tascosa looks to remain unbeaten in district competition against another formidable opponent.

Here are the best Week 8 matchups in Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

GAME OF THE WEEK

West Texas (5-1, 1-0) at Panhandle (6-0, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium

The Comanches and Panthers are both coming off wins to start District 1-2A Division I competition, setting the table for an important showdown on Friday in Panhandle.

The Panthers have knocked off fellow Amarillo-area powerhouses like Dalhart and Wellington already this season, and will need another strong performance to slow down a high-powered West Texas offense. Led by Amarillo Globe-News Midseason MVP finalist Cayde Winters, the Comanches have topped 40 points in four games and scored more than 60 points in wins against Shamrock and Tulia.

Winters went 8-of-10 through the air for 172 yards and three touchdowns in addition to 204 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground last week in West Texas' 58-21 victory against Highland Park. Alongside Winters is standout running back Kelby Sherwood, who added 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Week 7.

The Panthers also have a potent offense, however, led by junior quarterback Broxton Robinson. Robinson completed 10 of his 11 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns and even ran in another touchdown in Panhandle's win against Sanford-Fritch.

Robinson has a number of talented targets at the receiver position, including Caiden Cook, who racked up 121 total yards and three touchdowns on just four touches against the Eagles.

The Panthers have scored more than 40 points in five of their games this season and reached more than 50 points in wins against Clarendon, River Road and Sanford-Fritch.

With West Texas and Panhandle both finding a good rhythm on offense, whichever defense can make enough plays to slow down the opposing team will likely come out with a win on Friday.

Week 8 games to watch in the Amarillo area

Hereford (5-1, 1-0) at Randall (6-0, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium

Two of the top teams in District 2-4A Division I square off in Canyon on Friday when the Herd meets the Raiders for what should be one of the week's most physical contests. Randall has allowed more than 20 points only once all season, but a strong Hereford squad coming off a 35-14 victory over Pampa could be a new challenge for coach Dan Sherwood's team.

Littlefield (5-2, 1-0) at Muleshoe (5-2, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Benny Douglas Stadium

After the Wildcats knocked off Slaton and the Mules defeated Roosevelt last week to start District 2-3A Division II play, Littlefield and Muleshoe square off for the War on 84 in Week 8. With two of the region's most productive offenses set to meet, there should be no shortage of points in this year's edition of the rivalry game.

Monterey (3-4, 2-1) at Tascosa (3-3, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium

The Plainsmen and Rebels both had lackluster starts to the season, but have rebounded with two consecutive wins in District 2-5A Division I competition. Monterey defeated Coronado and Lubbock High in the past two weeks, while Tascosa beat the same two teams before having a bye in Week 7.

Sunray (6-0, 1-0) at Highland Park (3-3, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Hornet Stadium

The Bobcats are in the midst of another remarkable season and will head to Amarillo in Week 8 to take on a Hornets' squad that needs to rebound following a loss to West Texas. Sunray meets unbeaten Panhandle next week in a big-time district showdown, but can't overlook coach Ty Stout's Highland Park team on Friday.

Canyon (4-2, 0-1) at Dumas (2-4, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Demon Stadium

The Eagles and Demons both dropped their District 2-4A Division I openers last week and will look to bounce back this week. Canyon will have to do so in a tough road environment when coach Todd Winfrey's team travels to Dumas on Friday.

