Superintendent Doug Loomis announces retirement after AISD career of nearly 39 years

After nearly 39 years of dedicated service to the Amarillo Independent School District (AISD), Superintendent Doug Loomis has announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2025. Loomis, who has served as superintendent since 2019, made the announcement during a recent school board meeting , where his resignation was unanimously accepted. His departure comes as the district faces significant challenges, including state funding issues and newly mandated safety requirements.

Board President Doyle Corder reflected on Loomis’s long career and leadership, expressing both gratitude and sadness. "Doug has been a great leader for this district through some of the hardest and craziest times any of us have gone through, from the pandemic to policy changes," Corder said. "He’s been a part of AISD for nearly 39 years, starting as a PE teacher and working his way up to superintendent. It’s sad to see him go, but we appreciate the long runway he’s given us to find the next leader."

Loomis’s tenure spanned roles as assistant principal, principal, and human resources director before becoming superintendent. His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were forced to shift to remote learning while balancing safety and education, earned him widespread praise. Additionally, Loomis oversaw the creation of the AmTech Career Academy, which was constructed without needing a bond measure, a rare achievement in school infrastructure projects.

Former school board member Kimberly Anderson shared a fond memory from Loomis’s early days as an associate principal at Palo Duro High School. During a memorable moment, students challenged Principal Stan Chapman to dress in a tutu if they all passed a standardized test. "They all passed, and Doug, along with other principals, donned tutus and paraded in front of the sophomore class," Anderson recalled with a laugh. "It was a moment that showed not only their willingness to connect with students but also the joy they brought to our school community. You can measure a teacher's love for their students by how much of a fool they’re willing to make of themselves in front of the students. It was very brave of them to put on those tutus."

Anderson added, "We weren't always the kindest group of students, but those moments created a bond that was special. It showed that Loomis and the other leaders cared enough to be silly and engage with us, which left a lasting impact."

Reflecting on Loomis’s legacy, Anderson said, "Doug’s commitment to our district has been remarkable. While we may not have always agreed on every issue, his heart was always in the right place — doing what’s best for the kids of AISD. That kind of dedication is rare, and it’s going to be hard to find someone who matches his commitment."

The search for Loomis’s successor comes on the heels of previous AISD superintendents, including Dr. Dana West, who announced her retirement at the end of 2018, and Rod Schroder, who spent 15 years in the role. Both West and Schroder were internal hires. Corder mentioned that they are still early in the hiring process and could not comment on whether they are considering internal or external candidates for the next superintendent.

Despite Loomis’s accomplishments, the district is facing significant hurdles as it begins this search. One of the biggest challenges is the pressure created by Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s push for school vouchers, which could divert state funds from public schools, further straining resources. Corder noted that public schools in Texas are already facing financial challenges. "Education funding is a concern for everyone," he said. "We need to ensure that our schools have the resources they need to serve our students effectively."

The district is also grappling with new unfunded mandates from the state, including a requirement to have a school resource officer (SRO) on every campus. With limited funding, AISD has had to implement the School Guardians Program, which trains teachers and staff to handle security responsibilities. Corder emphasized the difficulty of meeting the state’s demands without the necessary funding.

Anderson echoed these concerns, noting the broader struggles facing public education. "Public education is being chipped away at," she said. "It’s worrying, not just for our district but for the future of democracy itself. We need an educated population to function as a society, and when you look at the state’s decisions, from vouchers to unfunded mandates, it’s clear that public education is under attack."

Amidst these challenges, Corder remains optimistic about the future of AISD and the search for a new superintendent. "The superintendent job at AISD is going to be in high demand," he said. "We’re going to have great candidates who are ready to take on these issues, and I’m confident we’ll find the right person to lead the district into the future."

As AISD prepares to navigate these challenges, the search for a new superintendent is already underway. The board has begun developing a timeline for finding Loomis’s replacement, aiming to have a new superintendent in place before his departure.

“We’re at the very beginning stages of the search process,” Corder said. “We just accepted Doug’s resignation, so now we’ll work on creating a profile of what we’re looking for in a new superintendent and start the process of finding that person. It’s the most important hire we’ll make as a board, and we’re committed to finding the right leader for AISD.”

While the board has not yet decided whether to conduct an internal or external search for Loomis’s replacement, Corder emphasized the importance of resilience and commitment to the community as key qualities in the next superintendent.

“Whoever takes this role will need to be resilient,” Corder said. “This is the CEO position for the largest employer in the Texas Panhandle, and there are a lot of challenges ahead. But there are also a lot of opportunities. We need someone who is committed to Amarillo and our students — someone who’s ready to step in and take on the issues we’re facing head-on.”

Despite the challenges, there is optimism for the future of AISD. Corder expressed confidence that the district will attract strong candidates for the role, noting that AISD’s reputation for excellence will continue to draw interest from across the state and beyond.

“AISD is a great district, and we’re going to find a great leader to carry us forward,” Corder said. “We’ve got some big challenges ahead, but we’ve also got a lot to be proud of. We’re going to continue to build on that foundation and ensure that our students have every opportunity to succeed.”

As for Loomis, his final months as superintendent will be spent preparing the district for the next phase of its journey. While his departure marks the end of a significant chapter in AISD’s history, his contributions will leave a lasting impact on the district for years to come.

“Outside of my family, this has been the joy of my life,” Loomis said. “I don’t know anything but AISD, and it’s been wonderful. But we’ve got work to do, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves for the next nine months and make sure we’re in a good place for the future.”

