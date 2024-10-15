Cottonwood Renaissance festival sees large turnout at Thompson Park

Amarillo's Cottonwood Faire Renaissance festival, held this past weekend at Thompson Park, drew an impressive crowd, with organizers expressing enthusiasm for the event's success. The two-day festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, offered visitors a full immersion into a medieval fantasy world, complete with live-action role-playing, interactive quests, and themed vendors.

"I was really pleased we decided to do two days this year, and fans came out in force both days," organizer Josh Wilson said. "Sunday was just as strong as Saturday in terms of attendance. What really stood out was how many people showed up in garb — that's what we call costumes. Folks either created their own characters or cosplayed someone from a movie or fantasy setting."

Wilson emphasized the unique appeal of the Cottonwood Renaissance Fair compared to larger festivals in other parts of the state. Because the fair lacks permanent structures, the organizers focused on interactive elements, with attendees fully immersing themselves in quests and storylines created by live-action actors.

"We don’t have physical buildings like some of the bigger fairs, so we leaned heavily into the live-action role-playing aspect," Wilson said. "Seeing how many people got involved with the questline and stuck with it throughout the weekend was amazing. It really made the whole experience special."

The two-day format, according to Wilson, was also a win for vendors, who appreciated the opportunity to adjust their inventory and make additional sales on the second day. "It helps our shopkeepers who travel from out of state or the area. The extra day allowed them to adjust their stock and maximize sales."

The event’s food and beverage offerings were also a hit, with Canyon's Honey Buzz Winery receiving high praise for its expertly crafted mead. "I've had mead from all over the world, and they’ve really nailed it," Wilson remarked.

Despite parking challenges due to the large turnout, Wilson was optimistic about the fair’s future, noting that they will continue working with Visit Amarillo and the city parks department to streamline logistics for future events.

"Parking was tight, but that’s a good problem to have," Wilson said. "We filled up all the lots, which shows we had a big crowd. We're already looking ahead to making things even better next time."

The Cottonwood Renaissance Fair continues to grow in popularity, and Wilson hopes to maintain the two-day format going forward.

