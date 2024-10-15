Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Cottonwood Renaissance festival sees large turnout at Thompson Park

    By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    Amarillo's Cottonwood Faire Renaissance festival, held this past weekend at Thompson Park, drew an impressive crowd, with organizers expressing enthusiasm for the event's success. The two-day festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, offered visitors a full immersion into a medieval fantasy world, complete with live-action role-playing, interactive quests, and themed vendors.

    "I was really pleased we decided to do two days this year, and fans came out in force both days," organizer Josh Wilson said. "Sunday was just as strong as Saturday in terms of attendance. What really stood out was how many people showed up in garb — that's what we call costumes. Folks either created their own characters or cosplayed someone from a movie or fantasy setting."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFjwB_0w7HgWWA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAM6f_0w7HgWWA00

    Wilson emphasized the unique appeal of the Cottonwood Renaissance Fair compared to larger festivals in other parts of the state. Because the fair lacks permanent structures, the organizers focused on interactive elements, with attendees fully immersing themselves in quests and storylines created by live-action actors.

    "We don’t have physical buildings like some of the bigger fairs, so we leaned heavily into the live-action role-playing aspect," Wilson said. "Seeing how many people got involved with the questline and stuck with it throughout the weekend was amazing. It really made the whole experience special."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SS0X8_0w7HgWWA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aak5F_0w7HgWWA00

    The two-day format, according to Wilson, was also a win for vendors, who appreciated the opportunity to adjust their inventory and make additional sales on the second day. "It helps our shopkeepers who travel from out of state or the area. The extra day allowed them to adjust their stock and maximize sales."

    The event’s food and beverage offerings were also a hit, with Canyon's Honey Buzz Winery receiving high praise for its expertly crafted mead. "I've had mead from all over the world, and they’ve really nailed it," Wilson remarked.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEQfI_0w7HgWWA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSGPe_0w7HgWWA00

    Despite parking challenges due to the large turnout, Wilson was optimistic about the fair’s future, noting that they will continue working with Visit Amarillo and the city parks department to streamline logistics for future events.

    "Parking was tight, but that’s a good problem to have," Wilson said. "We filled up all the lots, which shows we had a big crowd. We're already looking ahead to making things even better next time."

    The Cottonwood Renaissance Fair continues to grow in popularity, and Wilson hopes to maintain the two-day format going forward.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFS06_0w7HgWWA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4cAN_0w7HgWWA00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6ToY_0w7HgWWA00

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Cottonwood Renaissance festival sees large turnout at Thompson Park

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    How Cats Choose Their Special Person and Why It Matters
    Vision Pet Care15 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz14 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy