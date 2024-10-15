Elevate Amarillo marks 5th anniversary by appointing its first executive director

Elevate Amarillo, a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders, is marking its fifth anniversary with a significant milestone: the hiring of Carter Estes as its first-ever executive director. This announcement was made at a special edition of the organization's monthly Leadership Lunch, hosted at the Amarillo Area Foundation, where community leaders and members of Elevate Amarillo gathered to celebrate.

Founded in 2018 with a vision to empower Amarillo's young professionals through personal development, mentorship, and civic engagement, Elevate Amarillo has made a considerable impact in its five years. Now, with Estes at the helm, the organization is hoping to expand its reach and accelerate its mission.

“I am truly excited about the future of Elevate Amarillo and am ready to roll up my sleeves to help take this organization to the next level,” Estes said. “Working alongside the board, our focus will be to amplify the voices of emerging leaders across the community and equip our members with the skills needed to step confidently into leadership roles — whether in civic, nonprofit, or business sectors.”

Estes, who has been involved with Elevate Amarillo since moving back to the city in 2022, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. In addition to his work with the City of Amarillo’s communications department, Estes holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Estes officially assumed his role on Oct. 1 and will oversee the next period of growth for Elevate. The organization is prioritizing the development of new partnerships, expanding its programming, and creating more opportunities for young professionals to grow and develop as leaders in Amarillo.

“Elevate Amarillo is fortunate to have someone as dedicated as Carter taking the reins,” said incoming board President John David Terry in a news release. “With Carter in this role, we’re going to make a real impact by identifying and supporting emerging leaders who will contribute to building a stronger, more vibrant Amarillo.”

As part of this new direction, Elevate Amarillo plans to deepen relationships with local businesses, encouraging them to invest in the leadership development of their younger employees. Estes emphasized that the organization’s mission extends beyond business. “We want the leaders of local businesses — whether big or small — to recognize our commitment to supporting their youngest team members and giving them the skills they need to become the leaders of tomorrow,” Estes added.

Elevate Amarillo has already fostered the development of many professionals who have taken on leadership roles in the city. Notable members like Sabrina Meg Perez have leveraged the organization’s mentorship and leadership development programs to advance their careers and civic involvement. Perez now works at Pantex and serves on various nonprofit boards around town.

The organization’s programming includes networking events, leadership development luncheons, and workshops. These events not only provide personal development opportunities but also encourage civic participation by equipping individuals with the tools to serve on city and nonprofit boards.

“We’ve reached a point where five volunteers could only take us so far. With the addition of a paid executive director, there’s so much more we can do to serve our members and grow our impact in the community,” Estes said.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be part of Elevate Amarillo,” Terry said. “We want to invite all emerging leaders to get involved, contribute their energy and ideas, and join us in making Amarillo an even better place to live and work.”

Estes emphasized the importance of preparing the next generation of leaders in Amarillo, noting that “we need a bunch of people ready to step into leadership roles when they become available.” He added, “It’s not like every city council member or nonprofit executive will be able to serve their entire lives. We need people in our generation to be ready to step up and take on these responsibilities.”

For more information about Elevate Amarillo and how to get involved, visit elevateamarillo.org .

