    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Potter County approves fireworks sales for Diwali amid burn ban concerns

    By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    Potter County Commissioners have approved the sale of fireworks for the upcoming Diwali Festival of Lights, an Indian celebration symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The decision, made during a special session, allows licensed vendors to sell fireworks from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, despite the county being under a burn ban due to drought conditions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXwLd_0w7HEuic00

    Diwali, one of the most important Hindu festivals, is celebrated by millions worldwide. The word "Diwali" derives from the Sanskrit "Deepavali," meaning "row of lights." The five-day celebration, which culminates on Nov. 1 this year, includes lighting oil lamps (diyas), exchanging gifts, and setting off fireworks. The festival honors the goddess Lakshmi, who is revered for bringing wealth and prosperity. The festivities also symbolize the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, a theme embraced across Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and some Buddhist communities.

    While this is the first time Potter County has approved fireworks sales for Diwali, similar measures have been passed in other Texas counties. According to county officials, this marks an effort to accommodate diverse cultural and religious practices in the region.

    Potter County Fire Chief Richard Lake addressed safety concerns, given the county's ongoing burn ban. However, he expressed confidence in managing the event. "We’ve allowed fireworks sales for other holidays, like the Fourth of July and New Year's, and we don’t anticipate this will be much different," Lake said. "As long as residents are careful and follow safety guidelines, we believe the event will proceed without significant risks. Of course, if conditions worsen, we can reassess and adjust as necessary."

    The sale of fireworks is permitted only in specific areas outside city limits, and Lake stressed that vendors must follow strict state regulations. Fireworks use in private property is allowed, but with heightened precautions due to the dry conditions.

    Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner emphasized the county’s commitment to respecting the cultural practices of its diverse population. "Potter County serves as a hub for the entire Panhandle, and we believe in fostering an environment where people of all backgrounds feel welcome," Tanner said. "Allowing fireworks for Diwali is a way to show our support for cultural and religious diversity, as long as it's done safely."

    Tanner noted that while this is the first time Diwali fireworks have been approved, the commissioners hope to set a precedent for future cultural celebrations. "We don't often see these kinds of requests, but when they come, we're happy to accommodate them."

    As the Diwali Festival approaches, Potter County officials will keep a close eye on fire risks, with contingency plans in place if the weather worsens. Fire Chief Lake reiterated the importance of balancing celebration with caution. "We want everyone to enjoy their holiday, but safety comes first," he said.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Potter County approves fireworks sales for Diwali amid burn ban concerns

