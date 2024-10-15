Multiple top teams meet in Amarillo area high school football schedule, scores for Week 8

The high school football playoffs are right around the corner with four weeks left in the regular season.

League play has started to heat up in the Texas Panhandle, as teams continue their hunt for a district title. Tascosa and Monterey battle in District 2-5A Division I, while Muleshoe and Littlefield meet for the War on 84 in a District 2-3A Division II showdown.

Elsewhere in the Amarillo area, Hereford will take on Randall in a matchup between two of the top teams in District 2-4A Division I and West Texas heads to Panhandle for another big-time contest.

Here is a look at the entire Week 8 high school football schedule for Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

Thursday, Oct. 17

District 1-1A Division I

Claude at Boys Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

District 2-1A Division II

Patton Springs at Hedley, 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division II

Lubbock-Cooper at Palo Duro, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

District 1-1A Division I

White Deer at Wildorado, 7 p.m.

District 2-1A Division I

Kress at Happy, 7 p.m.

Springlake-Earth at Nazareth, 7 p.m.

District 5-1A Division I

Silverton at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lorenzo at Valley, 7 p.m.

District 2-1A Division II

McLean at Paducah, 7 p.m.

District 1-2A Division I

Sunray at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

West Texas at Panhandle, 7 p.m.

Spearman at Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

District 2-2A Division I

Olton at Post, 7 p.m.

District 1-2A Division II

Gruver at Bovina, 7 p.m.

Farwell at Vega, 7 p.m.

District 2-2A Division II

Lockney at Sudan, 7 p.m.

District 5-2A Division II

Shamrock at Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Quanah at Wellington, 7 p.m.

District 1-3A Division II

Friona at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Childress at Tulia, 7 p.m.

District 2-3A Division II

Littlefield at Muleshoe, 7 p.m.

District 2-4A Division I

Canyon at Dumas, 7 p.m.

Hereford at Randall, 7 p.m.

West Plains at Pampa, 7 p.m.

District 2-4A Division II

Estacado at Perryton, 7 p.m.

Lubbock-Cooper Liberty at Borger, 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division I

Caprock at Coronado, 7 p.m.

Monterey at Tascosa, 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division II

Plainview at Abilene Cooper, 7 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

West Texas Tornadoes at Hart, 7 p.m.

Guymon (Okla.) at River Road, 7 p.m.

