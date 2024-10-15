Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Multiple top teams meet in Amarillo area high school football schedule, scores for Week 8

    By Randall Sweet, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghelD_0w7HBiTl00

    The high school football playoffs are right around the corner with four weeks left in the regular season.

    League play has started to heat up in the Texas Panhandle, as teams continue their hunt for a district title. Tascosa and Monterey battle in District 2-5A Division I, while Muleshoe and Littlefield meet for the War on 84 in a District 2-3A Division II showdown.

    Elsewhere in the Amarillo area, Hereford will take on Randall in a matchup between two of the top teams in District 2-4A Division I and West Texas heads to Panhandle for another big-time contest.

    Here is a look at the entire Week 8 high school football schedule for Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

    Thursday, Oct. 17

    District 1-1A Division I

    Claude at Boys Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division II

    Patton Springs at Hedley, 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division II

    Lubbock-Cooper at Palo Duro, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 18

    District 1-1A Division I

    White Deer at Wildorado, 7 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division I

    Kress at Happy, 7 p.m.

    Springlake-Earth at Nazareth, 7 p.m.

    District 5-1A Division I

    Silverton at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.

    Lorenzo at Valley, 7 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division II

    McLean at Paducah, 7 p.m.

    District 1-2A Division I

    Sunray at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

    West Texas at Panhandle, 7 p.m.

    Spearman at Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

    District 2-2A Division I

    Olton at Post, 7 p.m.

    District 1-2A Division II

    Gruver at Bovina, 7 p.m.

    Farwell at Vega, 7 p.m.

    District 2-2A Division II

    Lockney at Sudan, 7 p.m.

    District 5-2A Division II

    Shamrock at Clarendon, 7 p.m.

    Wheeler at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Quanah at Wellington, 7 p.m.

    District 1-3A Division II

    Friona at Canadian, 7 p.m.

    Childress at Tulia, 7 p.m.

    District 2-3A Division II

    Littlefield at Muleshoe, 7 p.m.

    District 2-4A Division I

    Canyon at Dumas, 7 p.m.

    Hereford at Randall, 7 p.m.

    West Plains at Pampa, 7 p.m.

    District 2-4A Division II

    Estacado at Perryton, 7 p.m.

    Lubbock-Cooper Liberty at Borger, 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division I

    Caprock at Coronado, 7 p.m.

    Monterey at Tascosa, 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division II

    Plainview at Abilene Cooper, 7 p.m.

    NON-DISTRICT

    West Texas Tornadoes at Hart, 7 p.m.

    Guymon (Okla.) at River Road, 7 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Multiple top teams meet in Amarillo area high school football schedule, scores for Week 8

