TxDOT to hold virtual, in-person sessions Oct. 29 on proposed bridge replacements

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is looking at the replacement of two other road bridges in the area and is seeking to update the community on the proposed project as well as receive public input.

TxDOT, along with the Amarillo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, is proposing to replace the bridges located at the intersections of East Amarillo Creek at Irwin Road and at Yucca Avenue in Potter County, according to a meeting notice. TxDOT is conducting a virtual public meeting on the proposed project, as well as in-person options.

TxDOT said this proposed project would replace the existing bridges and add pedestrian accommodations, and it would involve an action in a floodplain.

The virtual meeting, set to be posted online by Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components. It will remain online for at least 15 days. To view the virtual public meeting, go to www.txdot.gov and search “Potter County Bridge Replacements” at the specified date and time.

For those who would like to participate in person instead of online, the in-person options will be held in a traditional public meeting format and will include an in-person presentation by TxDOT staff. Hard copies of project materials will be available, and residents can ask questions of TxDOT staff and/or consultants and leave written comments. The two in-person sessions will be held Oct. 29 at 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Diversity Church, located at 5631 Pavillard Dr. in Amarillo.

If you need interpretation or translation services or are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public meeting or in-person option, contact Jason Britsch, Amarillo District PIO, at 806-356-3256 no later than 4 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 24. Advance notice is required, so there is enough time for some services and accommodations to be arranged.

TxDOT said any environmental documentation or studies, maps and/or drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are on file and available for inspection 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 5715 Canyon Dr. in Amarillo.

Written public comments regarding the project may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Amarillo District Office, 5715 Canyon Dr., Amarillo, TX 79110 or by email to AMA_Project_Input@txdot.gov. Responses to comments received will be available online at www.txdot.gov, keyword search “Potter County Bridge Replacements” once they are finalized.

Comments must be postmarked or received by Wednesday, Nov. 13, to be included in the official public meeting record, according to TxDOT. Those who do not have internet access may call (806) 356-3203 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

For more information regarding the project or meeting options, contact Brandon Vinson at 806-356-3203 or AMA_Project_Input@txdot.gov.

