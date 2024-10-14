Amarillo International Film Festival kicks off with VIP screening of 'For the Record'

The inaugural Amarillo International Film Festival opened with a powerful screening of "For the Record," a documentary by filmmaker Heather Courtney that chronicles the decline of The Canadian Record, a rural newspaper in the Texas Panhandle. The festival's opening night on Thursday drew a sellout crowd of attendees from all walks of life in the Amarillo community, coming together to celebrate the beginning of what promises to be an annual showcase of diverse films.

The highlight of the evening was the screening of "For the Record," which tells the story of the longtime weekly newspaper in Canadian, which ceased print publication on March 2, 2023. The documentary offers a poignant glimpse into the paper’s struggle for survival in an era where many local newspapers are facing extinction. Following the decline of The Record, the paper now exists solely online, having served the Canadian community for 130 years.

Located 100 miles northeast of Amarillo, Canadian, with a population of 2,649, is a rural community deeply reliant on agriculture and the oil and gas industry. The Canadian Record, founded in 1893 and owned by Laurie Ezzell Brown's family since 1947, has long been the trusted voice of local news. The documentary follows Brown, the paper’s publisher and editor, along with her team as they battle mounting financial pressures and the challenges brought by the digital era.

Courtney’s documentary, filmed between 2019 and 2022, captures the struggles and triumphs of The Record's small, dedicated staff. Through candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the film highlights how vital the local newspaper was to the community and the emotional toll its closure took on its employees. It also touches on a larger trend facing the nation: the rapid disappearance of local news sources. An intertitle in the film reminds viewers of the stark reality: “Since 2005, more than a quarter of all newspapers in the U.S. have closed. Over 20% of Americans live in news deserts without any local news source.”

The film's screening resonated with the festival audience, many of whom expressed admiration for The Record's dedication to community journalism. Laurie Ezzell Brown attended the event and spoke during the post-screening Q&A about the importance of rural journalism. “ It’s more than a newspaper — it’s a lifeline for communities like ours,” Brown said, reflecting on the paper’s significance and the emotional strain on her staff. “We were all exhausted, not just from the financial pressures but from the community division we witnessed, especially during the pandemic.”

Brown also discussed the newspaper's challenges during COVID-19. “It became political in ways we couldn’t have imagined,” she said. “We had staff who didn’t believe in the pandemic and were angry that we covered it so extensively. It was hard to balance those tensions while still serving the community.”

Filmmaker Courtney shared her motivation behind the film, explaining her deep connection to small-town life. “I’m from a rural community in northern Michigan, so I understand the importance of a local newspaper,” Courtney said. “When I heard about Laurie and The Canadian Record, I knew it was a story worth telling. Local journalism is disappearing, and I wanted to document the toll that takes on a community.”

One of the audience members asked about the emotional impact on the staff, particularly how they handled the stress of knowing the paper’s future was uncertain. Brown reflected on the toll: “We were carrying the weight of knowing that we might not make it. It was like fighting a losing battle some days, but we never gave up because we knew how much the paper meant to people.”

Another audience member asked Courtney how she was able to create such a close-knit relationship with the team at The Record. “It took time,” Courtney explained. “I visited multiple times over the course of several years. You can’t just drop in and expect people to open up. It’s about building trust and making sure people know you’re there to tell their story in an authentic way.”

When asked how the community responded to the documentary, Brown smiled and noted, “People still stop me in the grocery store or call me to talk about the paper. It’s deeply missed, and I think the film really captured how integral it was to the fabric of Canadian.”

Courtney also added that filming in a small town comes with its own unique set of challenges, especially during sensitive times like the pandemic. “You have to respect the people and the space you’re in,” she said. “A small town remembers everything. The relationships are long-lasting, and I knew I had to approach the film with care.”

The Q&A provided a glimpse into the personal connections between the filmmaker, the subjects, and the audience. One attendee remarked during the Q&A discussion, “This film really hit home. It shows what’s happening all across the country, but it felt very personal to see it happen here in our region.”

Organizers of the festival were thrilled with the opening night’s success. Sherman Bass, one of the festival’s key organizers, commented on the significance of starting the event with such a timely and relevant film. “We wanted to kick things off with something that would resonate deeply with our community,” Bass said. "'For the Record' really highlights the importance of local stories and the people who tell them.”

Festivalgoers also appreciated the unique intimacy of the inaugural event, with one saying the atmosphere was "special — very personal,” noting the food and hospitality made it feel like attendees were all part of something bigger than just a film screening.

The festival, which is running throughout the weekend, aims to bring together filmmakers, local artists, and the Amarillo community. Kate McSwain, another festival organizer, praised the opening night’s impact. “We’re thrilled to have launched the festival with such a meaningful and thought-provoking film,” McSwain said. “It sets the tone for the festival’s goal to foster creativity and conversation around important stories.”

With more screenings, panel discussions, and events that were lined up for the rest of the weekend, the Amarillo International Film Festival is hoping to become a major cultural event in the Texas Panhandle, bringing together local and international talent in the world of cinema.

