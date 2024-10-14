$13 million project to begin at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

Travelers at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (RHAIA) should prepare for noticeable changes starting Monday, Oct. 14, as the airport undergoes a significant $13 million parking and road improvement project. The four-phase initiative aims to revamp the aging infrastructure, which has not seen major renovations in decades, enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.

"We’re excited to get started on these much-needed improvements," said Mike Conner, City of Amarillo’s Director of Aviation. "This project includes the reconstruction of our entrance road and all outdoor parking lots. These areas haven't seen major work in about 30 years, so it’s critical we get this done."

The project will take approximately 10 months, with the first phase focusing on the closure of the primary entrance at Rosenwald Drive, the airport's cell phone lot, and portions of the outdoor parking lot. Travelers will need to follow alternate routes and look for detour signs to navigate the construction zones.

"Passengers should expect some changes in traffic flow," Conner explained. "We’ve posted detailed maps and instructions on our website, and we’ll have clear signage around the airport to guide people through the process."

In anticipation of the holiday season, Conner acknowledged that the airport's busiest periods — Thanksgiving and Christmas — might pose challenges. "Our biggest concern is during the holidays when parking demand is at its highest," Conner said. "We’re working on setting up alternate parking locations, and we'll provide updates on our website to help passengers plan ahead."

The improvements are funded through a combination of federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants and airport funds. "The road reconstruction is primarily funded through FAA grants, covering 90% of the cost," Conner said. "The parking lot renovations, however, are funded entirely by the airport."

Conner emphasized that while there will be some temporary inconveniences, the improvements will enhance safety and convenience for travelers in the long run. "Once completed, passengers will notice significant upgrades to the quality of the pavement, ease of access, and the overall appearance of the airport’s outdoor areas," Conner said. "We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through these phases."

As the project moves forward, travelers are encouraged to stay informed about updates and potential changes. "We’ll make sure to keep the public updated at every stage, especially if weather delays any construction," Conner noted.

For more details on the project, including traffic routes and maps for each phase, visit fly-ama.com .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: $13 million project to begin at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport