Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    $13 million project to begin at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

    By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ad9QK_0w5vRRpy00

    Travelers at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (RHAIA) should prepare for noticeable changes starting Monday, Oct. 14, as the airport undergoes a significant $13 million parking and road improvement project. The four-phase initiative aims to revamp the aging infrastructure, which has not seen major renovations in decades, enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.

    "We’re excited to get started on these much-needed improvements," said Mike Conner, City of Amarillo’s Director of Aviation. "This project includes the reconstruction of our entrance road and all outdoor parking lots. These areas haven't seen major work in about 30 years, so it’s critical we get this done."

    The project will take approximately 10 months, with the first phase focusing on the closure of the primary entrance at Rosenwald Drive, the airport's cell phone lot, and portions of the outdoor parking lot. Travelers will need to follow alternate routes and look for detour signs to navigate the construction zones.

    "Passengers should expect some changes in traffic flow," Conner explained. "We’ve posted detailed maps and instructions on our website, and we’ll have clear signage around the airport to guide people through the process."

    In anticipation of the holiday season, Conner acknowledged that the airport's busiest periods — Thanksgiving and Christmas — might pose challenges. "Our biggest concern is during the holidays when parking demand is at its highest," Conner said. "We’re working on setting up alternate parking locations, and we'll provide updates on our website to help passengers plan ahead."

    The improvements are funded through a combination of federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants and airport funds. "The road reconstruction is primarily funded through FAA grants, covering 90% of the cost," Conner said. "The parking lot renovations, however, are funded entirely by the airport."

    Conner emphasized that while there will be some temporary inconveniences, the improvements will enhance safety and convenience for travelers in the long run. "Once completed, passengers will notice significant upgrades to the quality of the pavement, ease of access, and the overall appearance of the airport’s outdoor areas," Conner said. "We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through these phases."

    As the project moves forward, travelers are encouraged to stay informed about updates and potential changes. "We’ll make sure to keep the public updated at every stage, especially if weather delays any construction," Conner noted.

    For more details on the project, including traffic routes and maps for each phase, visit fly-ama.com .

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: $13 million project to begin at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jubal Early
    2d ago
    I wish TXDOT would finish a project before they started a new one.
    Jubal Early
    2d ago
    The cell phone lot at the airport is useless! There is no cell phone service!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    H-E-B Announces Plans for 2 New Locations in Texas
    McGeno2 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post34 minutes ago
    Popular Milk Brand Faces Nationwide Recall Due to Undeclared Allergen
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy