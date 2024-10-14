West Texas A&M honors legacy of pioneer Paul Engler with statue unveiling

CANYON — In a moving tribute to a man whose influence shaped both the Texas Panhandle and the cattle industry, West Texas A&M University unveiled an 800-pound bronze statue of Paul Engler on Friday. The statue, revealed during WT’s Homecoming Week celebrations, stands as a lasting testament to Engler’s legacy as an industry trailblazer and philanthropist whose contributions continue to shape the university and its students.

Located in front of the Happy State Bank Academic & Research Building, the 7-foot-tall statue, sculpted by David Anderson and Pat Kennedy, is designed to inspire future generations. It proudly faces Russell Long Boulevard, greeting students as they pass the building named in Engler’s honor, serving as a daily reminder of his vision and determination. Engler, a pioneer in the cattle feeding industry, personally approved the statue’s likeness before his passing in May 2024 at the age of 94, ensuring that his legacy would be reflected with precision.

“West Texas A&M is dedicated to honoring those who have shaped our region, and Dr. Paul Engler is one of those people,” WT President Walter Wendler said during the ceremony. “ His impact on the cattle industry is legendary, but his dedication to education is what will inspire our students and visitors for years to come. ”

The statue captures intricate details of Engler’s appearance, including his signature Stetson hat, Wrangler jeans, and Cactus Feeders shirt, a nod to the company he built into a global powerhouse. For Emma Engler, the grandaughter of Engler, seeing her grandfather’s likeness rendered so precisely was an emotional moment.

“It’s perfect,” she said. “They captured every detail — the clothes, the glasses, even his stance. It’s like seeing my grandfather again. I was truly shocked when they unveiled it.”

A lasting legacy

Engler’s journey from a young Nebraska farm boy to a titan in the cattle industry is a story of perseverance, hard work, and visionary thinking. At the age of 12, he bought his first herd of cattle and used the profits to fund his education, graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1951 with a degree in agriculture. By 1960, he had founded the Hereford Feedyard, transforming the Texas Panhandle into a key player in the cattle industry. Under his leadership, Cactus Feeders became the largest cattle-feeding company in the world.

“Paul Engler wasn’t just a businessman; he was an innovator, ” said Kevin Pond, dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. “ His vision for the cattle industry revolutionized the way we think about cattle feeding, and his dedication to education will impact generations of students.”

Engler’s influence extended beyond the cattle industry. In 2017, the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation pledged an unprecedented $1 million annually for 80 years to WT’s agriculture and business programs, enabling the university to expand its facilities and fund scholarships. This commitment was instrumental in the development of WT’s agricultural sciences complex, which continues to attract and support students from across the region.

“ Paul’s philanthropy was as bold as his business ventures, ” said Jerry Speed, chairman of the Paul and Virginia Engler Board of Directors. “ He believed in helping others succeed. Through this donation, he ensured that future students would have opportunities to learn and grow.”

Inspiring future generations

The statue, designed to greet students and visitors as they enter the agricultural complex, serves as a reminder of Engler’s values: hard work, perseverance, and generosity. QR codes placed near the statue allow visitors to learn more about his life and career, creating a direct link between his story and the students who benefit from his contributions.

“The lessons that Paul Engler’s life teaches are timeless,” Speed said. “He believed in taking risks, learning from failure, and giving back to his community. That’s what we want students to take away when they see this statue.”

Wendler emphasized the importance of recognizing Engler’s legacy at WT. “This statue is more than just a tribute to one man,” Wendler said. “It represents the values of the Texas Panhandle — grit, determination, and commitment to community — that make West Texas A&M University unique. Every student who walks by will be reminded of the impact one individual can have.”

A pioneer remembered

For the Engler family, the unveiling of the statue was a deeply personal moment, symbolizing not just Engler’s professional accomplishments but his love for the Panhandle and its people. Engler’s commitment to his employees, especially those working on the land and in the field, was central to his leadership philosophy.

“ Paul never forgot where he came from,” Speed said. “He cared deeply about the people who helped him build his company, and he made sure they shared in its success. His employee stock program was groundbreaking at the time, and it shows how much he valued those around him. ”

Engler’s legacy at WT continues to influence students, faculty, and the community at large. His support of education, both through his financial contributions and his example of perseverance, has made him a role model for future generations.

“ Paul Engler’s story is one of resilience and determination,” said Pond. “He showed us that with hard work, vision, and a commitment to helping others, you can change the world. That’s what we hope to inspire in our students every day.”

