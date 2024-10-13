Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Brew it yourself: Amarillo High Plains Drafters to host Learn to Homebrew Day on Nov. 2

    By Kristina Wood, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skucX_0w54fSzR00

    The Amarillo High Plains Drafters is excited to be taking part in the 24th annual Learn to Homebrew Day on Nov. 2. The annual celebration invites beer lovers worldwide to try their skills at a "rewarding and delicious hobby," according to a news release.

    The event offers attendees the opportunity to discover the world of homebrewing, experiment with their own creations, and connect with fellow beer enthusiasts. It will include demonstrations and hands-on experience, giveaways, insights from experts and more. The event is for individuals ages 21 and older, and guests are free to come and go or stay throughout the event to catch all the brewing action.

    Hosted by the dedicated local homebrew club, the event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Amarillo Brewing Supply, a new business venture by a longtime expert.

    Amarillo Brewing Supply was recently purchased by Danny Henry and relocated to 6650 Canyon Expressway #2. The store serves as a one-stop shop for all your brewing needs, offering everything from beginner homebrewing kits to advanced equipment and ingredients for seasoned brewers. Henry, "a longtime brewer with years of experience crafting beer, wine, cider, and other fermented beverages, brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the store," the release says. "Since acquiring the store, Danny has exciting plans to expand its offerings and further develop the local homebrewing community. ... Whether you're starting out or expanding your brewing arsenal, Danny and his team are ready to help guide you through the process."

    The 24th annual Learn to Homebrew Day is a celebration of the art and science of homebrewing, inviting all craft beer and fermentation enthusiasts to join the global community of homebrewing hobbyists, gathering like-minded individuals who share their passion, and welcoming all skill levels, from the first-time and/or curious to the seasoned brewers.

    "Amarillo High Plains Drafters believes in the power of homebrewing to unite beer lovers and promote creativity in brewing," the release says.

    Comprising members from all walks of life, the local club shares a common love for craft beer and homebrewing regularly meets to discuss, experiment, and celebrate the art of brewing. For more information and updates, visit amarillobrewclub.com or contact ahpdrafters@gmail.com.

    In addition, look on the club's website, https://www.amarillobrewclub.com/events-and-competitions/learn-to-homebrew-day, for an updated list of prizes for the giveaways, to be posted soon.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Brew it yourself: Amarillo High Plains Drafters to host Learn to Homebrew Day on Nov. 2

