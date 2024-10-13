King Hill to host book signing of newest Dax adventure, ‘Secrets: Playing with Fire’

Award-winning stage director, educator, playwright and Amarilloan King Hill has written what promises to be another Amazon best-seller, “Secrets: Playing with Fire.” Hill will be having a book signing event at Roaster’s Tea & Coffee at 1818 S. Georgia in Amarillo, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

The exciting novel will be the third and last of a trilogy involving young Dax Donovan, a West Texas boy who has athletic skills but dreams to go in another most unlikely direction in the 1960s-1970s, after prodding from his dance teacher and dares from his friends. “Though the names have been changed, the characters are real,” said Hill, adding that he is represented as Dax in the stories.

It was a time when “boys were boys and girls were girls,” down to the classes they chose, clothes that they wore and careers they chose. And being a ballet dancer wasn’t very high on the list for careers for boys.

But young Dax (aka King) was excited about the challenge of becoming a professional dancer in the world of ballet, despite the odds. And his strength and physique helped make up for lack of training.

Dax employed his West Texas grit, ambition and determination to face every obstacle in his first novel, “The Butterfly Decision,” which is a cleverly written chronicle of achievement with bits of humor and drama about facing the hectic world of Dallas and eventually New York City and learning life’s lessons in love, passion and hard work. In real life, Hill left Amarillo when he would have been a sophomore for the training in Dallas at the Harkness Dance Foundation Ballet of New York City. He had attended an audition and was chosen by the Russian maestro to be trained at the Dallas academy and have a chance to be awarded a scholarship at the prestigious school, which he attained.

After his experiences and return to Amarillo, Hill was encouraged to tell his story by Amarilloan Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City and a former newspaper editor. After his first novel became a success , his Amazon contact said she was getting inquiries into what had happened to Dax after his training in ballet.

Hill told her about his stint as a famous Disc Jockey on the radio in the '70s, and his second novel, “Under Patchouli Skies,” was born . The novel chronicles his life through the exciting and hazy years of the 1970s, which includes the music, adventure and hippies of the time. In the fictionalized story, Dax meets a new love and dives into being a college student and disc jockey and eventually discovers the love of his life and his own redemption.

After that period, Hill became a teacher in Amarillo at Highland Park Elementary, River Road and in Panhandle and also went into marketing, working at McCormick Advertising. He kept his interest in theater and drama as a one-act play director and was often away from home. Hill said his wife, Diane, often remarked, “My husband will be home eventually.”

Hill’s father, Jack King Hill, played an important role in shaping his character and career. Jack King Hill was a prominent sculptor and is in the Amarillo High School Hall of Fame. He sculpted the Great White Buffalo, which reigns over the West Texas A&M University campus in Canyon. His father became close to the Quanah Parker family, and he was introduced to the Kwahadi band of the Comanche Nation culture through the family and ceremonially became a member of the tribe.

“They (Quanah Parker’s family) would come and stay at our home,” King Hill said. His father did many versions of Quanah Parker in his sculpting. One is in the National Indian Hall of Fame, and another one of the bronze sculptures of the well-known Kwahadi leader is now in the Rick Husband International Airport on the second floor.

Growing up in the 1950s, Hill was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout and learned a love of nature from his father. He also discovered that his father had been a veteran of World War II, although, as with many soldiers of that time, he was reticent to talk about it much. Through Hill’s questioning and research, he found that his father had been a combat engineer and spent a lot of time with Gen. George S. Patton’s Seventh Army in the Mediterranean. Hill said that he was looking through some of his father’s belongings and found his father had retained a P38 German Luger and a sliver of a mirror, wrapped in leather, that he carried with him to shave.

When young Hill questioned him about the mirror, his father told him it came from Hitler’s Berghof holiday home on the Obersalzberg of the Bavarian Alps. It turned out his father was one of the first, with other soldiers, to go there.

“Naturally, as a kid, I had a lot of questions and wanted to learn all that stuff," he said. "Later, a lot of relatives are gone, and now I have time to write about it.” His latest book is not only about his father’s time being a soldier, but it also delves into family secrets. Hill learns about his estranged brother and his time in the service.

Hill also did a lot of research with the Department of Defense and Veteran’s Affairs and found his father was a highly decorated officer, having two Bronze Stars. So, armed with this and other information he found in talking to relatives and people who knew his father, he wove this portion into the book.

“This third book is particularly meaningful to me,” Hill said. “As a young person, it was like John Lennon said, ‘Life is what happens when you’re busy planning other things.’ I went off, became a professional dancer, did that and came back, went to college, went into advertising and marketing and then as a teacher in public and private schools as an English and theater teacher. Being a teacher is a full-time job, and I was also a one-act play director."

All this information has been cleverly intwined in his new novel, “Secrets: Playing with Fire,” along with some mystery about Edward the Eighth, later known as the Duke of Windsor, and his wife, Wallis Simpson, an American socialite who became the Duchess of Windsor. The couple were rumored to be Nazi sympathizers and visited Hitler’s Berghof home.

Hill stated that his information was compelling and fascinating about what “could have been and what might have transpired with British royalty during these meetings.” Through King’s research, he discovered the fact that Hitler had kept diaries, which were mostly likely destroyed, but Hill hypothesized that Hitler’s valet, captured by Russians after the war, also kept a diary — and that becomes part of this fictionalized mystery surrounding Dax and his father.

In Hill's book, as Dax goes on a mission to find out more about what could have been, he quotes his grandfather, who was Irish and had a saying, “Don’t be telling secrets. If you tell a secret or keep a secret, or share a secret, you could burn yourself and others,” from which Hill got the title of his latest spellbinder, “Secrets: Playing with Fire.” The issue of family secrets becomes thematic in the book.

According to Hill, the book is full of twists and turns and brings back some familiar characters from his first book.

Reviews of Hill's latest book allude to a page-turner full of exciting tales:

“King Hill has done it again. Dax, the captivating dancer with a strong Texas heritage, takes us on a journey filled with family secrets and unexpected twists. ‘Secrets,” is both a gripping mystery and portrait of complex relatable character – a novel that begs to be read…” – Rebecca on Amazon.

“This is sooo good I think the author should be encouraged to write another series. If Dax is finished at the end, then write someone else, completely fiction. If this is the first of his you've read, for goodness sake get back on Amazon and buy numbers one and two. King Hill is truly the best!!! – Barbara Bowman.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: King Hill to host book signing of newest Dax adventure, ‘Secrets: Playing with Fire’