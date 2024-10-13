Amarillo Public Health seeks additional funding for new Women’s Health Clinic

Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health, appeared before the city council on Tuesday to advocate for additional funding to complete a new Women’s Health Clinic aimed at addressing a critical gap in healthcare services for women across the Texas Panhandle.

“Thank you, Mayor and Council, for having us back today,” Stoughton said. “We want to reiterate the critical need for Women’s Health Services in the Texas Panhandle.”

Stoughton explained that the initiative is a joint effort between Amarillo Public Health and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Vibrant Moms Project, which is supported by a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant. The project’s goal is to improve maternity care in regions classified as “maternity care deserts.” Currently, 46 counties across Texas fall into this category, including many in West Texas and the Panhandle, where women have limited or no access to necessary maternal health services.

Data from Amarillo Public Health shows that in six of the region’s counties — Potter, Randall, Gray, Swisher, Parmer, and Deaf Smith — between 20% and 42% of women receive no prenatal care in their first trimester. Up to 48% of women enter pregnancy with chronic health conditions, increasing the risk of complications and underscoring the urgent need for improved women’s health services.

Stoughton outlined the clinic’s planned services, which are based on the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) guidelines. The clinic will provide a range of preventative and essential health services, including:

Breast cancer screening for average-risk women Screening for anxiety Screening for cervical cancer Screening and counseling for interpersonal and domestic violence Obesity prevention in midlife women Breastfeeding services and supplies Contraception options Counseling for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) Screening for HIV Well-woman preventative visits Screening for diabetes during and after pregnancy Screening for urinary incontinence

“These services are backed by strong scientific evidence of their health benefits and should be provided as part of a comprehensive care plan for women in our community,” Stoughton said.

Addressing barriers to health services

The clinic also plans to offer additional resources, such as hygiene items, car seats, cribs, and transportation assistance to help women access care without financial or logistical barriers. According to Stoughton, 64% of women in the region report having difficulty affording basic menstrual hygiene products like pads and tampons, while 21% say they cannot afford these items on a regular basis, particularly those who are homeless or incarcerated.

“Lack of access to basic items like menstrual products is a significant public health issue,” Stoughton said. “By providing these items, we can ensure that all women in our community can maintain their dignity and health.”

Additionally, Stoughton cited concerns about child safety, noting that motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States. She referenced CDC data that shows many of these fatalities could be prevented with proper car seats and safety measures. The clinic aims to provide these essential items to low-income families, along with educational resources on child safety.

Funding and budget breakdown

The city council had previously approved $1 million in funding for the project, but Stoughton noted that an additional $398,000 is needed to complete the clinic and ensure all necessary services are provided. The total budget for the Women’s Health Clinic is projected at $1.39 million. The funding breakdown includes:

Salaries and Benefits : $491,351 for six full-time positions

: $491,351 for six full-time positions Equipment Costs : $3,100 (one-time expenses)

: $3,100 (one-time expenses) Supplies : $282,400, covering medical supplies, medications, car seats, cribs, feminine hygiene products, and office setup costs

: $282,400, covering medical supplies, medications, car seats, cribs, feminine hygiene products, and office setup costs Contractual Services : $617,500 for lab work, patient referrals, transportation, and marketing services

: $617,500 for lab work, patient referrals, transportation, and marketing services Recurring Costs : The ongoing operational expenses are projected to be approximately $1.34 million annually.

Stoughton noted that some of the costs have been minimized by repurposing existing clinic furniture from the recently closed City Care Clinic, a move that has allowed more of the budget to be directed toward patient care.

Looking ahead: Economic impact and return on investment

Stoughton emphasized that the investment in women’s health services would yield significant economic and social returns for the region. Citing a report from the McKinsey Global Institute, she projected that every $1 invested in women’s health would generate a $3 return through economic growth, equivalent to 137 million women accessing full-time employment by 2040.

The Women’s Health Clinic also plans to address transportation barriers, which are a major hurdle for many low-income patients. A study on non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) found that the return on investment for providing reliable transportation ranges from $792 to $3,423 per patient, per month, depending on the condition.

The project is on track to begin serving patients in the first quarter of 2025, with six exam rooms currently being set up. Stoughton expressed confidence that with the additional funding and continued support, the clinic could become a cornerstone for women’s health services in the Panhandle.

“We have a proven track record of securing and managing grants, and we’re committed to building a sustainable program that serves the long-term needs of our community,” Stoughton said.

Council members expressed support for the initiative, noting the project’s potential for positive impact and alignment with the city’s health priorities. The extra funding for the project would be allocated from the $6.2 million that has been set aside in the current budget if approved by the council.

“We’re excited to see the outcomes and the difference this clinic will make,” said Mayor Cole Stanley. “Your team’s work will address a real need and close critical gaps in care.”

