HomeGoods store opening, Xcel refund among this week's business news

HomeGoods to open store in Amarillo on Oct. 17

FRAMINGHAM, MA – HomeGoods will open a new store in Amarillo on Oct. 17, located in the Westgate Plaza Shops at Soncy at 3000 S. Soncy Road, Ste. 007. The grand opening will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

HomeGoods expects to fill about 65 positions. The Amarillo store is approximately 30,104 square feet, and hours will be Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. (Store hours may shift; for up to date hours, visit HomeGoods.com/locator.)

The national retailer offers a selection of decor at prices generally 20%-60% below regular prices on comparable merchandise, according to a news release. HomeGoods departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.

“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” says John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods, in the release. “With a large variety of merchandise from around the world, customers will always find thrilling values in our treasure hunt shopping experience. We are happy to provide Amarillo, TX with a new HomeGoods.”

In celebration of its new store location, HomeGoods will contribute to the Amarillo community by presenting a $10,000 donation to the High Plains Food Bank, a nonprofit organization providing aid to 29 counties in the Texas Panhandle.

HomeGoods is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., whose stores also include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Homesense, and Sierra. For more, visit them on Instagram at @homegoods, Facebook at acebook.com/homegoods, and TikTok at @homegoods.

FD-IX opens new exchange point in Amarillo boosting local connectivity and economic growth

FD-IX, a leading provider of Internet exchange services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new exchange point located in the Amarillo Petroleum Building.

This strategic expansion enhances digital connectivity for local businesses, educational institutions, and residents, positioning Amarillo as a growing hub for technology and innovation, according to a news release. This initiative is part of FD-IX’s commitment to enhancing internet infrastructure in underserved areas, ensuring that all communities have access to the resources needed to thrive in today’s digital economy, the release says.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Amarillo,” said Justin Wilson of FD-IX. “This new exchange point is not just an investment in our infrastructure; it’s an investment in the community. We believe that improving connectivity will empower local businesses and residents, foster innovation, and drive economic growth.”

The Amarillo Petroleum Building, a historic landmark, has been revitalized to accommodate this state-of-the-art facility. For more information, visit www.fdix.com or contact sales@fd-ix.com .

Xcel Energy files $53 million customer refund in Texas via one-time credit

Xcel Energy said Oct. 7 the utility company has submitted a proposal to refund $53.3 million in fuel costs to Texas customers, which would result in a one-time credit against electricity charges during the December billing cycle.

If approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), customers will receive billing credits based on the amount of electricity a customer uses during December. Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month, for example, would see a total bill credit of $36.84. The refund could be spread over two months depending on when a customer’s meter is read, according to a company news release

“The cost of fuel is a pass-through charge on customer bills, and when fuel costs fall, our customers realize the savings,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “Lower natural gas prices have helped keep a large portion of our power generation costs down for much of this year. Additionally, customers have benefited from low cost energy generated by local wind farms, which harness the wind as fuel.”

About 41% of the electricity delivered to Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico customers in 2023 was powered with natural gas, another 22% with coal. Overall, about 37% of the energy area customers used last year was carbon-free (35% wind plus 2% solar). For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow them on X and Facebook.

AT&T’s Rising Future Makers Program seeking applicants

AT&T’s Rising Future Makers Program is back with a new class for 2024, poised to provide 25 outstanding students with historically Black colleges and universities with opportunities to elevate their careers and impact their communities. These future leaders will be recognized for their exceptional contributions on their campuses and beyond.

Each selected student will receive a $5,000 grant to support their educational and professional endeavors. Participants will have access to career-building workshops and resources to help them excel in their chosen fields. Essential tech tools will be provided to enhance their academic and professional productivity. Students will benefit from one-on-one mentoring with industry leaders, gaining invaluable insights and guidance.

HBCU students can visit AT&T Rising Future Makers online at https://www.att.com/rfmshowcase/ and submit a written or video entry between now and Nov. 2. Winners will be notified by the end of November and invited to AT&T’s headquarters in Dallas for a kick-off celebration.

Tommy’s Express Tunnel of Terror returns

HOLLAND, MI — Tommy’s Express is excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated Tunnel of Terror event, where the car wash tunnel transforms into a spine-chilling haunted experience, perfect for Halloween enthusiasts and thrill-seekers. More than 100 Tommy’s Express locations nationwide are hosting a spooktacular event in October, according to a news release.

Guests will experience creepy masked employees, jump scares, and haunting sounds, all from the comfort of their vehicle, leaving with a clean ride. Each participating location has unique pricing and guidelines for its haunted wash. Guests are encouraged to visit https://tommys-express.com/tunnel-of-terror/ for more details about the nearest participating location.

Natural Grocers hosting 'Autumnfest,' Spooktacular Event

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Natural Grocers is inviting its customers to celebrate all the season has to offer with its second annual "Autumnfest" event, Oct. 10-12, when customers can stock up on fall favorites, enjoy free samples and more. Customers who visit Natural Grocers through Oct. 26 will enjoy various discounts, along with the three days of super savings that continue Sunday.

For its Spooktacular Event, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participating locations will have a giveaway, a kids' treasure hunt including treats and crafts and spooktacular Halloween recipes. In addition, {N}power Members who reserve their turkey by Oct. 31 will receive a $5 reward, valid Nov. 21-27. Customers can learn more about what Natural Grocers has to offer by picking up the October edition (Vol. 87) of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline at their local Natural Grocers store or by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

Sport Clips Haircuts launches annual ‘Help A Hero’ campaign

GEORGETOWN – Sport Clips Haircuts has launched its annual "Help A Hero" campaign to raise $1.5 million through Nov. 16, in support of the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program. The campaign funds scholarships for veterans and service members making the transition from military to civilian careers, with 100 percent of donations going toward education funding.

Today through Veterans Day, donations to the program can be made at checkout when clients come in for a haircare service. Donations can also be made online, or via a new, easier option to text “HEROVFW” to 53555. On Veterans Day, participating Sport Clips locations will also donate $2 from every paid haircut service, and many will offer free haircuts to veterans and active-duty military. For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit SportClips.com/Hero.

40 WT students welcomed to teaching profession in Oct. 8 ceremony

CANYON — Future teachers were celebrated Oct. 8 in a West Texas A&M University ceremony that formally welcomed them to their new profession.

Forty WT students who have been newly admitted into WT’s educator preparation program were celebrated at a new pinning ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus. Pinning ceremonies, such as those in the nursing profession, are a symbolic marking of the occasion when students are formally welcomed into their chosen profession, said Dr. Betty Coneway, head of WT’s Department of Education in the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences.

The ceremony coincided with the Oct. 5 celebration of World Teachers Day.

BofA study: Nearly 80% of U.S. business owners anticipate revenue growth in the coming year

CHARLOTTE, NC – Nearly four out of five (78%) small and mid-sized business owners anticipate revenue growth in the next 12 months. This level of confidence spans most business owners, with 76% of women, 82% of Hispanic-Latino, 84% of Black/African American and 83% of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) entrepreneurs anticipating revenue growth in the year ahead, a release says.

This is according to the 2024 Bank of America Women & Minority Business Owner Spotlight (PDF), published in partnership with Bank of America Institute. The survey of more than 2,000 small and mid-size business owners across the country explores sentiments about business outlook, access to capital, how they manage their employees, and how they interact with their community. This annual survey samples a general population of small and mid-sized business owners and includes specific insights into the perspectives of women, Hispanic-Latino, Black/African American and AAPI business owners.

WT among 6 new partner universities of Raising Texas Teachers program

CANYON — West Texas A&M University is among six new Raising Texas Teachers partner universities announced by the Charles Butt Foundation, which will offer thousands in scholarships to future teachers.

WT and its Department of Education in the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences joins over 24 partner teacher preparation programs across the state collaborating with the Foundation to address persistent challenges in teacher preparation through innovative thinking and use of data.

Over the past four years, WT has worked with the Charles Butt Foundation and other stakeholders to scale evidence based clinical practices, improve coursework and training to include practice-based pedagogies, develop strong district partnerships, and advance the teaching profession by sharing lessons learned.

‘HomeCOMMing’ event inducts Rik Andersen into Communication Hall of Fame

CANYON —West Texas A&M University’s Department of Communication hosted a special “HomeCOMMing” event featuring a brunch and recognition of a longtime university employee. Rik Andersen, who graduated from WT in 1989 and served as the university photographer for more than 30 years, was inducted Oct. 12 into the Communication Hall of Fame. The event is part of Homecoming Week celebrations at WT.

This year’s event spotlighted The Prairie News and Eternal Flame, WT’s student-run news organization and magazine. Student staff members assisted throughout the event, offering alumni, students and friends an opportunity to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate the department’s shared history. Andersen’s contributions and lasting impact on the department were also honored.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: HomeGoods store opening, Xcel refund among this week's business news