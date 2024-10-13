Honors, events among this week's community news

Girl Scouts announces new date for Amarillo Women of Distinction luncheon

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains has shared a new date for the Women of Distinction Luncheonand Awards, now set for Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

The community is invited to join them and celebrate five honorees who exemplify the importance of community leaders who believe in the power of girl leadership. This year's honorees are Rising Star - Aurora Anacker, Ambassador, Troop 5754; Outstanding Community Partner - Shi Lee's Barbecue & Soul Food Café; Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout - Jason Crespin, Managing Artistic Director, Amarillo Little Theatre; Lifetime Achievement - Cynthia Walton, RN, WHNP-BC, Girl Scout Alum and Lifetime Member; and Woman of Distinction - Liz M. Rascón-Alaniz, Ed.D., Executive Director, Heal the City.

For event information, contact Tasha Reid at treid@gs-top.org.

Amarillo ISD to host inaugural Education & Community Lunch

The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is excited to announce its inaugural Education & Community Lunch on Thursday, Oct. 31. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at AmTech Career Academy, 3601 Plains Blvd., and a complimentary lunch will be provided.

Due to limited seating, attendees must RSVP by registering online at bit.ly/FutureReadyAISD.

According to a news release, this forum will offer an overview of AISD’s current state and its vision for the future, addressing key topics that affect local schools and the broader Amarillo community. The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Ray Perryman, a well known Texas economist. Perryman will discuss the changing population trends in the region and the impact these shifts have on the local education system.

"We’re thrilled to welcome the community to join this important conversation about the future of education in Amarillo," said Doug Loomis, AISD Superintendent. "Dr. Perryman’s insights will help us better understand the challenges and opportunities ahead as our district adapts to population changes and evolving needs."

The AISD Education & Community Lunch aims to foster collaboration and engagement between community leaders, educators, and stakeholders in shaping the future of education in Amarillo.

Randall County 4-H to host car and vendor show

Randall County 4-H is hosting the “Anything That Goes” Car and Vendor Show on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Randall County 4-H Ambassadors will also offer a Fall Festival as part of this event.

For $10, kids can participate in all activities offered, including face paint, tattoos, games, roping, and more. All proceeds benefit Randall County 4-H youth programs.

Khiva Candy Maze set for Oct. 27 for families to enjoy

The community is invited to the upcoming Khiva Candy Maze in Amarillo later this month.

Costumed Children accompanied by an adult are welcome to wander through the child-friendly maze and gather candy. Before entering the maze, there will be activities that include getting your photo made. The event is scheduled to be held 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Khiva Shrine, located at 305 SE 5th Ave., which is just north of the new Potter County courthouse.

Bring your friends to the Khiva Candy Maze, and you will have even more fun. "No matter the weather, it will happen, because we are under roof and, on top of all of this, it is free," an announcement says. For more information, or to get your electronic photo, write to Colonel.Allen.M.Morris@Gmail.com .

Don Harrington Discovery Center wins Leading Edge Award at national science conference

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – The Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) has honored the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC), seven other member organizations and three individuals with field-wide honors, the Roy L. Shafer Leading Edge Awards. The awards were presented Sept. 30 at the ASTC 2024 Annual Conference in Chicago, and honorees were selected from nearly 60 nominations.

“We are honored to offer our Museum as a platform to give voice to communities throughout Amarillo, and as a collaboration space for community good,” said DHDC CEO Wendy Taylor.

The Amarillo center was honored for "Beyond: Unity in Community," a semi-permanent exhibit series that promotes cultural awareness of growing local refugee communities, including those from Burma and Afghanistan, leading to enhanced visibility and respect, according to a news release. The museum collaborated with the Refugee Language Project to work closely with those communities to ensure authentic representation of cultures, experiences, clothing, music, and more. The committee described the “impressive” exhibit series as “exactly what museums with such diverse communities should do to help everyone feel comfortable and welcome.”

Currently, visitors can experience the culture and history of Afghanistan on the West Wing Floor of the DHDC during operating hours.

“At the open house for the Afghan exhibit, over 200 Afghans came together to sing and dance, celebrating their cultural heritage together for the first time in three years. We are delighted to partner with Don Harrington Discovery Center to honor the beauty and diversity of our community. Together, we will continue to make space for displaced communities to keep dancing,” says Dr. Ryan Pennington, executive director of Refugee Language Project.

Amarillo Zoo's Boo at the Zoo coming up this month

Tickets are on sale now for the Amarillo Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo.

Join them on Oct. 18 and 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. for a night of fun and frights. Tickets are $10 for ages 3 and up; presale tickets are encouraged but not required.

To get tickets for this Halloween adventure, go online to https://bit.ly/amazooboo , visit the Amarillo Zoo website or follow them on Facebook.

MPO to host its next meeting Oct. 17

The Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee will be meeting on Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m. in room 275 of the Simms Building. The public will be permitted to offer public comments as provided by the agenda and as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting.

Agenda items include discussing and considering the following: adopting the 2025-2050 MTP, adopting FY 2025 Project Priority List, revising the 2025-2028 TIP, adopting the 2025-2035 10-year plan, adopting the FY 22 annual listing of projects, supporting adding roadways to the Strategic Highway Network, and receiving an update on current projects.

TxDOT employee earns prestigious award for snowstorm rescue efforts

AMARILLO – Ben Dominguez received the “Extra Mile Award” at the annual 2024 Transportation Short Course in College Station this week. Dominguez, an equipment operator for TxDOT’s Amarillo District, was recognized after helping out a stranded motorist.

While driving on northbound US 385 during a snowstorm just south of Channing, a vehicle heading southbound lost control in front of Dominguez and began to roll. The vehicle landed on its top in a ravine in the northbound ditch. Dominguez turned on his emergency lights and pulled off to the shoulder to assess the situation. He ran down to the vehicle, found the driver hanging upside down and unable to release his seatbelt. When Dominguez approached the vehicle, the driver told him that he thought he was ok. Dominguez proceeded to climb into the vehicle and free the motorist from his seatbelt. He then dragged the driver out of the back window because the side doors couldn’t open due to the terrain. Dominguez assisted the driver to his TxDOT truck, called 911 and stayed with the motorist until before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

“The Extra Mile Award recognizes employees who have acted heroically to help out a fellow Texan in need,” said TxDOT Amarillo District Engineer Blair Johnson. "Dominguez’s heroic efforts are a prime example of why this award is given out and why we are so proud to have him in the Amarillo District.”

Friends of the Hutchinson County Library's annual Fall Book sale to be held Oct. 17-19

It's time again for the Friends of the Hutchinson County Library's annual Fall Book sale, to be hosted at the Borger Branch of the Library, located at 625 Weatherly in Borger.

The sale starts Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. It will continue Friday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the sale's final day will be Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sale will have two rooms to shop from, which are overflowing with books and other items at low prices. All hardbacks are 50 cents, while DVDs and audiobooks on CD are $1. All paperbacks are two for 25 cents. The Young Adult section has a lot to choose from, as well as the children's section, sets of books and puzzles.

For more information, call the Borger Branch of the Library at 806-273-0126 or email borgerlibrary@hutchinsoncnty.com .

WT Horse Judging Team opens season with reserve championship

CANYON — West Texas A&M University’s Horse Judging team ranked closely behind the champion Texas A&M University at the American Paint Horse Association HorseIQ Collegiate World Championship, held Sept. 28 in Fort Worth.

The team will next compete Oct 16 at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress.

“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication our team has shown to kick off the season with such a strong performance, winding up as reserve champion by only a few points,” said Dr. Christy Petry-Adams, clinical assistant professor of animal science and horse judging coach. “This is just the beginning, and if we keep up the momentum, I know even greater things are ahead for us this year.”

McMurtry bio wins top award from WT’s Center for the Study of the American West

CANYON — A new biography of one of the state’s most storied writers is the 2024 Bonney MacDonald Award for Outstanding Western Book from the Center for the Study of the American West at West Texas A&M University.

A CSAW panel awarded the top prize to Tracy Daugherty’s “Larry McMurtry: A Life,” published in September 2023 by St. Martin’s Press. A Pulitzer Prize-finalist, Daugherty’s book examines McMurtry’s 60-plus-year career as a novelist and Academy Award-winning screenwriter in the first comprehensive biography of the Texas native.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. It’s especially meaningful to me to be recognized by my home state and region,” said Daugherty, a Midland native and prolific novelist, essayist and biographer. “I was inspired to write about Larry McMurtry because he was instrumental in creating a literary and history-conscious culture in West Texas, the likes of which awards like this celebrate.” Daugherty will accept his award and offer a reading from his book at a later date.

Runner-up was Sarah Keyes’ “American Burial Ground: A New History of the Overland Trail,” published in October 2023 by University of Pennsylvania Press.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Honors, events among this week's community news