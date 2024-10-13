Themed drive-in nights, Jazztober, WT concerts among this week's entertainment

WT’s Texas Poets’ Corner to host 2024 Texas Poet Laureate

CANYON —The current Texas poet laureate will read her works at an upcoming event hosted by West Texas A&M University’s Texas Poets’ Corner.

Amanda Johnston will read at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Texas Poets’ Corner on the second floor of Cornette Library on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free. In addition to reading her own poetry, Johnston will also read a poem by Jenny Lind Porter, the founder of Texas Poets’ Corner and a former Texas poet laureate herself. Johnston will greet guests at 6:30 p.m., then will stay for a reception following the reading.

Although Johnston was born in East St. Louis, she was raised in Austin. Her published work includes the full-length collection “Another Way to Say Enter” (2017) and two chapbooks, “GUAP” and “Lock & Key.” Blavity named Johnston as one of “13 Black Poets You Should Know,” and her work has been shared on a variety of media outlets. Johnston, who is a member of The Affrilachian Poets, co-founder of Black Poets Speak Out, and Founder of Torch Literary Arts, earned her Master of Fine Arts in creative writing at the University of Southern Maine.

WT choirs to offer Fall Concert Oct. 17

CANYON — Voices will lift in song as three West Texas A&M University choirs offer their first concert of the academic year. The WT Collegiate Choir, Chamber Singers and Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

“A variety of selections will be performed from a Broadway classic to a rock ’n’ roll standard,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, professor of music and director of choral activities in WT’s School of Music. “Classical styles will be presented along with a beautiful song from Korea and a couple of traditional American spirituals.”

The Collegiate Choir will open with the evening with “Exsultate Deo” by Patti Drennan; “O nata lux” by Bryan Sharpe; “Zigeunerlieder” by Johannes Brahms; “La Llorona” arranged by Ricardo Soto; and “On Springfield Mountain” arranged by Vicki Tucker Courtney.

The Chamber Singers will perform “Sing, My Child” by Sarah Quartel; “Surge Illuminare” by Michael John Trotta; “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho” arranged by Pullen; “If Ever I Would Leave You” from “Camelot,” arranged by Kirby Shaw; and “Rock This Town,” also arranged by Shaw.

The Chorale will perform “O Radiant Dawn” by James MacMillan; “The Cloud-Capp’d Towers” by Ralph Vaughan Williams; “A Season of Joy” by John Wykoff; “Evocation (Mon-Nee-Joh)” by Hye-Young Cho; and “I Got a Key,” arranged by Joni Jenson.

Tascosa Drive-In offering themed weekends throughout October

The Tascosa Drive-In, located at 1999 Dumas Dr. in Amarillo, is working hard to bring audiences more than just movies, as reflected in this month's schedule shared on social media.

Oct. 11-13 brings Potter’s Weekend of Wizardry gathers all of the "Harry Potter" films into the span of three days, along with themed treats (butterbeer, Harry Potter's jellybeans and chocolate-covered frogs, while supplies last), a costume contest and wand-making station. Cost is $52 ($50 cash) for a carload weekend pass or $20.80 ($20 cash) per carload, per night. No outside food or drinks are allowed unless you purchase a single-use $10 Food Pass.

Oct. 18's titles are to be announced, but Oct. 19 has a full lineup for a "Scream & Screen All Nighter," including "Hotel Transylvania," "Gremlins," "The Lost Boys," "The Shining," "Nightmare on Elm Street," and "The Exorcist." Then Oct. 25-27, the drive-in will have a double feature of spooky classics "Hocus Pocus" and "Nightmare Before Christmas," with a trunk or treat on Oct. 26.

Gates typically open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://amarillodrivein.com/ or follow them on Facebook.

Center City's Jazztober series on Tuesdays this month

Center City is hosting its 12th season of Jazztober, as part of the Amarillo Cultural District, Texas Commission on the Arts State Cultural District. The free jazz concerts take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October at 1000 S. Polk St., on the grounds of the historic Bivins Home.

Remaining concerts for this season include Sean Vokes & Friends for Oct. 15 and The Martinis for Oct. 22.

Guests should bring their own chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring a picnic and beverages.

Brown & Fortunato law firm is the Jazztober 2024 season sponsor. For more information about Jazztober, call Center City at 372-6744 or go to www.centercity.org or follow Center City and Center City Events on Facebook.

Amarillo Chamber Orchestra concert, 'In Dreams Awake,' set for Oct. 19

"In Dreams Awake," featuring the Amarillo Chamber Orchestra, conductor Larry Lang and soprano Greer Lyle, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the AmTech Career Academy, 3601 Plains Blvd. in Amarillo. Tickets are on sale now.

Hear world-class singer Lyle perform the stunning "In Dreams Awake" by American composer and Juilliard faculty member Wayne Oquin. Enjoy an evening of wind and string music featuring a broad offering of music, from Charles Gounod's "Petite Symphonie" and Steven Kukla's "Folk Songs" to John Bliss' "River Race" and selected movements of the Pucinella Suite by Igor Stravinsky.

A pretalk hosted by HPPR begins at 6:45 p.m.

Lone Star Ballet to stage 'Frankenstein' Oct. 19

The Lone Star Ballet will present "Frankenstein" just in time for spooky season. The one-night-only performance, to start at 7:30 p.m Oct. 19 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, will feature a mix of dance, special lighting and staging recounting the famous haunting story to celebrate the Halloween season.

The ageless tale by Mary Shelley, told with poetic license and initiated by Vickie McClain in 2018, is described “as a very sad story about love, rejection and denial.” Tickets are available by calling (806) 378-3096, online at panhandletickets.com and at the box office at Globe-News Center the evening of the show.

Ralph Barbosa to perform Oct. 19 at Civic Center

Ralph Barbosa will be performing Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Barbosa’s disarming and laid-back style has made him a stand-out on stage, on TV and online. His first Netflix stand-up special, "Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga," was shot in August 2023 at The Kessler Theater in his hometown of Dallas. His theater tour comes after a breakout year in 2023 that saw him selling out venues across the U.S., making his debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and his Comedy Central Stand-up Featuring: Ralph Barbosa set topping 3.7 million views on YouTube.

In November 2022, Ralph starred in the HBO Max comedy special, "Entre Nos: The Winners 3," and earlier that year his "Don’t Tell Comedy" performance was released on YouTube and now has over 4.8 million views. For more info, visit his website, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Curtain rises on ALT's 'Arsenic and Old Lace' starting Oct. 24

The Amarillo Little Theatre's next production will have audiences laughing and on the edge of their seats for the comedy classic, "Arsenic and Old Lace," Oct. 24 through Nov. 3 at the Amarillo Little Theatre Allen Shankles Mainstage, 2019 Civic Circle.

As seen in this production, only thing could be more deadly than poison: family. This dark comedy by Joseph Kesselring is set in 1940s Brooklyn: When theater critic Mortimer Brewster comes home to announce his engagement, the announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor — they killed him. Further complications arise as he deals with a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and another murderous brother returning home after plastic surgery to hide from the police. Between his aunts’ belief that killing old men to relieve them of their loneliness is an act of kindness and Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage — it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding.

The production boasts a talented cast led by Shannon Mashburn as Abby Brewster, Lynae’ Jacob as Martha Brewster, Chris Gandy as Mortimer Brewster, Zach Oehm as Jonathan Brewster, Jeff Jarnagin as Dr. Einstein, Evelyn Reeder as Elaine Harper and Justin Loe as Teddy Brewster. Supporting characters include Jonathan Mobley as Dr. Harper, Ethan Wilkerson as Officer Brophy, Harrison Blount as Officer Klein, Corey Waide as Mr. Gibbs, Nels Bjork as Officer O’Hara, Caleb Cordes as Lt. Rooney, Michael Westmoreland as Mr. Witherspoon, Cade Walsh as Mr. Hoskins and Alexander Cowden as Mr. Spenalzo. Artistic director for this production is Peg Lovett, with Travis Tidmore serving as assistant director and Ashley DeVoid as the production assistant.

Tickets are on sale now; the box office is already open to members but opens to the public Oct. 14. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 24 and 31; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Reserve tickets by phone at (806) 355-9991 or online at www.tickets.amarillolittletheatre.org .

Regional Art Faculty Show revives a celebration of creative talent

CANYON — In partnership with the West Texas A&M University Art Program, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) is excited to announce the return of the Regional Art Faculty Show, a prestigious exhibition showcasing the artistic talents of faculty from colleges and universities throughout the region. After a brief hiatus, this year’s exhibition will be hosted by PPHM and curated by PPHM’s Curator of Art, Deana Craighead. The show runs from Oct. 4 to Jan. 5, 2025 in the museum's Southwestern Gallery, located at 2503 4th Ave., in Canyon.

In previous years, the WTAMU Art Program organized an invitational exhibition that highlighted the creative practices of regional art faculty. Reviving this cherished tradition, the upcoming show will feature contemporary artworks in various media, reflecting the dynamic artistic voices within our educational institutions. Participating schools include: Amarillo College, Angelo State University, Eastern New Mexico University, Institute of American Indian Arts, Midwestern State University, New Mexico Highlands University, South Plains College, Texas Tech University, and West Texas A&M University.

For more information about PPHM, visit www.panhandleplains.org.

Starlight Ranch concert season continues

The Starlight Ranch Event Center, located at 1415 Sunrise Dr., has a full lineup of concerts and festivals in the works for October. Among performers and events coming to the venue are Paul Wall with special guest Chalie Boy (Oct. 25), Wade Bowen (Oct. 26), and more. Steaks & Two Steppin' returns with special guest Lane Smith on Oct. 19, with proceeds supporting Special Olympics Texas - Panhandle Area.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website, https://www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/ , follow them on Facebook or call 806-372-6000.

National Geographic photo exhibit on display at Arts in the Sunset

Arts in the Sunset visitors will witness some of the most surprising animal behavior in the new National Geographic exhibition, “The Greatest Wildlife Photographs,” on display in the Ann Crouch Gallery and free and open to the public.

The very best wildlife pictures from the pages of National Geographic magazine have been chosen to be displayed in this exhibition, according to the Amarillo Arts Institute news release. Curated by renowned nature picture editor, Kathy Moran, this exhibition is a celebratory look at wildlife with images taken by National Geographic’s most iconic photographers such as, Michael “Nick” Nichols, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen, Beverly Joubert, David Doubilet and more. Showcasing the evolution of photography, the images convey how innovations such as camera traps, remote imaging, and underwater technology have granted photographers access to wildlife in their natural habitat.

"We are thrilled to bring this stunning National Geographic photography exhibit to our community,” said RachelFlores, Executive Director for the Amarillo Art Institute, host organization for the exhibit, “These images capturethe beauty and diversity of our world, offering a unique opportunity for our visitors to experience the power ofphotography in telling stories that inspire, educate, and connect us all.”

“The Greatest Wildlife Photographs” will remain open at Arts in the Sunset until Dec. 22. For 115 years, National Geographic has pioneered and championed the art of wildlife photography, and captivated generations of engaged audiences with a steady stream of extraordinary images of animals in nature. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Amarillo Symphony presents 'Symphony Spooktacular' concert for all ages Oct. 25

Get ready for a bewitching evening of music as the Amarillo Symphony joins forces with the WTAMU Orchestra and choirs from WTAMU and Canyon High School for "Symphony Spooktacular," a family-friendly Halloween concert on Friday, Oct. 25.

Two performances will be held at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, at 6 and 8 p.m.

Thrill to hauntingly beautiful melodies from iconic soundtracks like "Harry Potter," "Skyrim," and "Halo," as well as other Halloween classics. The concert will also feature WTAMU student soloist Justin Williamson, recipient of the Eric Barry Vocal Competition. George Jackson and Mark Bartley will be conducting.

Come dressed in your most creative and spooky costumes and enjoy an immersive experience for the whole family. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (806) 376-8782.

Candlelight Concerts to offer performances in Amarillo Oct. 30

Fever’s Candlelight concert series is set to light up Amarillo Little Theatre in Amarillo with special Halloween-themed shows on Wednesday, Oct. 30. These haunted evenings will feature favorite movie soundtracks, including The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller, and many more. The unique musical program welcomes everyone from 8 years old and promises to be a fun and spooky night for all.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing the access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Illuminated by thousands of candles on stage, Candlelight Concerts invites a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces in a different way. On Oct. 30, Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics will be offered at 6 p.m. at Amarillo Little Theatre, followed by Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay on Strings, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://feverup.com/m/183929 .

Price is Right Live coming to Civic Center on March 14

The Amarillo Civic Center Complex will play host to The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., the venue announced this week. Tickets went on sale Friday at panhandletickets.com .

“Come on Down” and be a part of this family friendly stage show (non-televised) offering fans across America a chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

During Amarillo's stop, the show will give randomly selected contestants a chance to play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Special packages are available; see the show's website for details or follow them on social media platforms including Facebook, X and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Themed drive-in nights, Jazztober, WT concerts among this week's entertainment