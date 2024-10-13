Open in App
    United Family, Mrs Baird’s honor 3 Amarillo area Teachers on the Rise for September

    By Submitted to the Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread have announced the September winners of the 12th annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the launch of the program in August, nominations have poured in from students and families across the High Plains, according to a news release, highlighting how teachers go above and beyond the call of duty, deserving special recognition.

    The winners for September include Jennifer Chado of South Georgia Elementary School (Amarillo ISD), Janice Zeissel of Fannin Middle School (Amarillo ISD), and Eric Rath of Canyon High School (Canyon ISD).

    “We are thrilled for this round of winners,” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for The United Family, in the release. “Teachers serve such a vital purpose in our communities and they are incredibly deserving of recognition. With the whole year ahead of us, we encourage students to nominate their favorite teachers every month!”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rS5g7_0w54dD4C00

    "We are on pace for a record number of nominations this school year," added Shane Sumrow, the program's director. "It is an honor to hear how our educators go above and beyond to impact our children. We know great things happen in classrooms every day. So, we encourage students and families to continue to nominate great educators all school year."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyIVI_0w54dD4C00

    Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Tyler’s Barbecue in Amarillo, a $100 Amazon gift card from Horse Creek Boutique in Spearman for classroom supplies, and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card. Teachers On The Rise is also sponsored by Kids Incorporated, who hosts the program’s year-end banquet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSj1Q_0w54dD4C00

    To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on their social media pages: Instagram: @ama.totr / Facebook: @Amarillo Teachers On The Rise Twitter: @amarillo.totr .

    Mrs Baird’s and The United Family Facebook pages are www.facebook.com/mrsbairds and www.facebook.com/unitedwesttexas.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: United Family, Mrs Baird’s honor 3 Amarillo area Teachers on the Rise for September

