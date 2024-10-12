Open in App
    Canyon’s inclusive playground project earns TML award for public works

    By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    CANYON — The City of Canyon has been awarded the Texas Municipal League (TML) 2024 Municipal Excellence Award in the public works category for cities under 25,000 in population. The recognition, presented at the 2024 TML Annual Conference and Exhibition in Houston, honors the city’s efforts in developing the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground.

    The award-winning project, located in Conner Park, opened in November 2023 and is named in memory of Canyon resident Kylie Hiner. The playground, designed as an all-inclusive space for children of all abilities, was developed through a public-private partnership with Southwest AMBUCS of Amarillo. The initiative raised $1.3 million through a combination of public and private donations, grants, and local fundraising efforts. As part of the project, the City of Canyon extended 18th Street to include additional accessible parking on the west side of the playground.

    “Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground is the most popular playground in Canyon, not only for the quality of the equipment but for the community aspect of how it was built,” said Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders. “The City of Canyon’s public-private partnership made KHMP the community’s playground, whether someone gave $20 or $200,000. It really is a place with no limits.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JVbA_0w4Bfcti00

    This is the second TML Award of Excellence in Public Works for the City of Canyon. In 2014, the city received the award for the Kent Johnson Baseball Complex in Paul Lindsey Park. The City was also a 2024 finalist in the Communications category for its “Can’t Flush This” Spotify playlist, aimed at educating residents on wastewater management.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfGQ1_0w4Bfcti00

    “This is our second-ever TML Excellence Award, exactly 10 years from our previous award,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price. “This amazing project speaks to the heart of Canyon, Texas, and precisely embodies our community’s character. In my entire career, I have never had a better public-private partnership project. This award shows the dedication of our Commission and staff for our community and our community’s dedication to Canyon.”

    The City of Canyon was represented at the TML Conference by Mayor Gary Hinders, Mayor Pro-Tem Cody Jones, Commissioner Robyn Cranmer, and multiple staff members. The city will be featured in the December 2024 edition of TML’s Texas Town and City magazine for the recognition of the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Canyon’s inclusive playground project earns TML award for public works

