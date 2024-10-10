Cottonwood Faire brings Renaissance fun and fantasy to the Texas Panhandle

This weekend, Amarillo will be transported to a world of knights, kings, and medieval magic as the Cottonwood Faire returns for its second year at Thompson Park. The two-day event, set amidst towering cottonwood trees, aims to bring the excitement and charm of larger Renaissance festivals to an area with few similar attractions.

Gates open at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, inviting attendees to step through a grand 15-foot castle entrance and into a meticulously designed medieval village. The atmosphere is complete with colorful tents, period-inspired costumes, and vendors offering handcrafted wares. For Amarillo residents, many of whom may be experiencing a Renaissance fair for the first time, it’s an opportunity to immerse themselves in an entirely different era — no travel necessary.

“This isn’t your typical weekend festival,” said Josh Wilson, owner of Fandom Events and creator of the Cottonwood Faire. Wilson, who also portrays the character of King Richard at the festival, emphasized that the event is designed to capture the joy and community spirit of larger Renaissance fairs in cities like Austin and Houston, but with a distinctly local twist.

“Amarillo is a bit isolated when it comes to these types of events,” Wilson said. “The closest major Renaissance festival is a six-hour drive away, and we felt it was important to bring that magic here so that people in the Panhandle have a chance to experience it.”

A growing celebration, festival expands to two days, with more vendors and food to go around this year

The Cottonwood Faire is expanding rapidly. Last year’s inaugural event was a one-day affair that attracted nearly 2,000 visitors despite being the festival’s first run. Based on feedback from attendees, vendors, and performers, Wilson decided to double the event’s length of time and add more attractions, ensuring that this year’s experience would be even richer and more varied.

“One of the main things people asked for was more food options,” Wilson explained. “We only had four food trucks last year, and they all ran out of food by the end of the day. This time, we’ve tripled the number of food trucks and partnered with local favorites like Tap Truck, which will be serving mead from Honey Buzz Winery in Canyon. We want people to enjoy the day without having to worry about finding something to eat.”

In addition to a larger food lineup, the Cottonwood Faire has nearly doubled the number of artisan vendors offering handmade wares. Guests can browse the market for everything from leather goods and jewelry to swords and other historically inspired items. Each vendor is carefully selected to maintain the historical atmosphere of the event.

“We didn’t want booths selling things that break the illusion,” Wilson said. “You won’t find T-shirts, Crocs, or phone cases here. Our vendors are bringing goods that would look at home in a medieval village. It’s all about staying true to the theme.”

Entertainment for all ages

The Cottonwood Faire’s entertainment lineup is diverse, featuring everything from live-action swordplay to interactive theater. This year’s event will include performances by local high school choirs, the Flint Hills Fairies, and the Halcyon Knights, a group known for their thrilling combat demonstrations. For something more whimsical, the Flint Hills Fairies will delight audiences with storytelling and enchanting costumes that bring the magic of folklore to life.

“We’re really excited to have Cirque La Vie join us this year,” Wilson said. “They’re a fantastic circus troupe, and we’ve flown them up here to bring something truly special to the people of Amarillo. It’s a big addition for us.”

Cirque La Vie will perform daring aerial stunts and acrobatics, adding a unique element to the festival’s offerings. Their high-energy show, set against the backdrop of towering cottonwoods, is expected to be one of the highlights of the weekend.

For those seeking an even more immersive experience, the Cottonwood Faire offers live-action roleplay (LARP) opportunities, where attendees can interact with costumed characters and participate in an unfolding storyline that plays out across the festival grounds.

“This year, we’ve really ramped up the LARP element,” Wilson said. “Every guest who walks through the gate will receive a guidebook with clues and character descriptions. How you interact with the cast can change the outcome of the weekend’s story.”

VIP ticket holders, in particular, will enjoy special access to the King’s Court and a front-row seat at the evening’s grand dinner theater. “Our VIP guests get to dine at the King’s table during the evening show, where the final act of the story plays out,” Wilson said. “It’s a chance for people to become part of the performance, not just watch it. You might even get a front-row seat to a sword fight!”

Building community and tradition

For Josh Wilson and his wife Megan, the Cottonwood Faire is more than just a business venture — it’s a passion project. The couple has been attending Renaissance fairs across the country since the mid-1990s and even got married in full costume at a Renaissance festival in Colorado.

“We’ve always loved the sense of community and acceptance you find at these events,” Wilson said. “You can be yourself at a ren faire. It doesn’t matter if you’re into knights and castles or fairies and dragons. Everyone is welcome.”

That inclusive spirit is something Wilson hopes to foster at Cottonwood Faire, especially for younger attendees who might feel out of place in a region dominated by more traditional forms of entertainment.

“Growing up in Amarillo, I was the kid who didn’t care about football,” Wilson said. “I wanted to watch ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ or ‘Excalibur.’ Events like this show kids that it’s okay to have different interests. You don’t have to leave town to find people like you.”

The choice of Thompson Park as the festival’s venue was deliberate, offering a natural setting that enhances the immersive experience. The park’s mature cottonwood trees, some standing over 60 feet tall, provide the perfect canopy for the event and help establish the illusion of stepping into a bygone era.

“We scouted a lot of locations before settling on Thompson Park,” Wilson said. “It’s got these incredible tall cottonwood trees that are perfect for a Renaissance setting. When you’re walking under those branches, it’s easy to imagine you’ve stepped back in time.”

Looking toward the future

Although the Cottonwood Faire is still in its infancy, Wilson envisions the event growing into a staple of Amarillo’s cultural calendar and hopes to expand its reach.

“Success for us is being able to provide a high-quality experience year after year,” Wilson said. “We want to grow, but we want to do it right. We’re focused on making sure every performance, every vendor, and every interaction is something special.”

In the long term, Wilson hopes to see the Cottonwood Faire become a destination event that draws visitors from across Texas and beyond. Last year, the event saw attendees from as far away as California and Ohio, as well as performers traveling from five different states. Wilson hopes this year’s expanded program will cement the Cottonwood Faire as an essential part of Amarillo’s entertainment landscape.

“People think Amarillo is just cowboy hats and rodeos, but we’ve got so much more going on here,” Wilson said. “If we can continue to build on that and keep bringing in new acts and attractions, I think we can put Amarillo on the map as a Renaissance fair destination.”

For those who are curious but hesitant, Wilson has one piece of advice: “You don’t need a costume, you don’t need to speak in an accent — just come and have fun. Once you walk through that castle gate, you’re part of the story.”

The Cottonwood Faire runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Thompson Park. Tickets are $30 for general admission, with a $75 VIP option that includes special access to the King’s Court and a four-course dinner. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CottonwoodFaire.com .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Cottonwood Faire brings Renaissance fun and fantasy to the Texas Panhandle