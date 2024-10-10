Muleshoe football star Nathan Martens leads Mules' air raid offense into district play

The Muleshoe football team has enjoyed plenty of regular season success in recent years.

The Mules went 7-3 in the 2022 regular season and 8-2 during the 2023 regular season. In 2024, Jason Richards' team is off to another strong start, going 4-2 in non-district play.

Coming off a tough loss to Dalhart, however, Muleshoe will look to rebound on Thursday night when the Mules take on Roosevelt, which is 5-1, to kick off District 2-3A Division II competition.

Muleshoe's leader

The Mules are led by standout quarterback Nathan Martens.

The senior signal caller has put up gaudy numbers through the first six games of the 2024 campaign, helping the Mules to four wins, including a 425-yard, eight-touchdown performance against Clyde. Martens also quarterbacked Muleshoe to a 67-point outing in a loss to Canadian earlier this season.

As a three-year varsity starter, who produces impressive numbers and leads one of the most potent offenses in the region, Martens has established himself as one of the area's premier offensive threats.

Roosevelt head coach Carter Robinson acknowledged the difficulties defending such a talented playmaker, adding that the Eagles' defensive line and secondary will have to play well to give the team a chance at slowing Martens down.

"Our defensive line as a whole is going to have to step up," Robinson said. "Keep that quarterback in the pocket, he likes to scramble a lot. So, we're going to try to keep him in the pocket and make him throw the football. Then we've got some other guys, Nate Casarez plays secondary for us. Gavino Webster, he plays both ways as well, he's one of our safeties. They're going to have to have a big game. Jason Jenkins, our corner... They're excited to get out there and get to play. Minus Lamesa last week, a lot of these games they've been, kind of, not targeted very much. So they're pretty excited to get out there and get put to a test and see what they can do."

Another challenge for Martens and the Mules

In Week 7, Martens will need to produce another dazzling performance to help the Mules take down a tough Roosevelt team on Thursday night in Acuff, Texas. In addition to dropping one game this season, the Eagles' defense has been solid throughout the year.

Robinson's team has allowed more than 30 points only twice this season, first in a four-overtime victory against Denver City and most recently in a 30-point win against Lamesa.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' offense could keep the ball out of Martens' hands and limit the Mules' time of possession. Robinson and company run the "flexbone" offense, similar to the traditional wishbone or triple option offensive schemes.

If the Eagles are able to sustain long drives with their rushing attack, Martens and company won't get many possessions on offense and will have to capitalize on each drive that Muleshoe's high-powered, air raid offense is on the field.

"What Roosevelt does offensively is very hard to recreate in practice, and they're really, really good at what they do," Muleshoe head coach Jason Richards said. "I think the big thing when you face somebody like that is getting stops when you can, and then you really have to take advantage of your offensive possessions, because they're going to try to limit the amount of possessions you get. Having quality offensive possessions is key when you face offenses like that."

Muleshoe looking to rebound

The Mules' offense was halted by Dalhart last week, scoring a season-low 21 points.

Richards' cited his team's lackluster rushing attack against the Wolves as the primary reason for Muleshoe's offense being slowed down last week. With district play starting in Week 7, however, Richards and Martens believe they have the remedy for their woes in the run game.

"Initially we're going to have to develop the run game first to kind of get some our receivers, our matchups, a lot more open," Martens said. "Ultimately, really, just be able to adapt midgame, because sometimes (teams) will load up the box, give us the pass game, or take away the pass game and give us a little lighter box. ... Run me, it's district, so, it's time to toughen up, run the QB."

As opposing teams commit more defensive backs to pass coverage in an effort to stop Martens and the Mules' lethal aerial attack, Martens' arm may help open running lanes for Martens when fewer defenders are playing near the line of scrimmage.

If Muleshoe's quarterback is able to make plays with this arm and his legs against the Eagles on Thursday night, the Mules should have a solid chance at escaping Lubbock with a 1-0 record in district play.

