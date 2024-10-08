Open in App
    District play ongoing in Amarillo area high school football schedule, scores for Week 7

    By Randall Sweet, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1vPA_0vyPq21a00

    District play is in full swing across the Texas Panhandle in Week 7, with three teams playing non-district matchups on Friday.

    Muleshoe travels to Lubbock to take on a solid Roosevelt team in its district opener — one week after a flat ending to the Mules non-district slate — while Amarillo High looks to bounce back from a district loss to Abilene High against Caprock, which is fresh off a bye week.

    Here is a look at the entire Week 7 high school football schedule for Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

    Thursday, Oct. 10

    District 5-1A Division I

    Spur at Silverton, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 11

    District 1-1A Division I

    Booker at Claude, 7 p.m.

    Boys Ranch at White Deer, 7 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division I

    Hart at Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m.

    Nazareth at Kress, 7:30 p.m.

    District 1-1A Division II

    Follett at Lefors, 7:30 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division II

    Hedley at McLean, 7 p.m.

    District 1-2A Division I

    Highland Park at West Texas, 7 p.m.

    Panhandle at Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

    Sunray at Spearman, 7 p.m.

    District 2-2A Division I

    Floydada at Olton, 7 p.m.

    District 1-2A Division II

    Bovina at Farwell, 7 p.m.

    Stratford at Gruver, 7 p.m.

    District 2-2A Division II

    Morton at Lockney, 7 p.m.

    District 5-2A Division II

    Clarendon at Wellington, 7 p.m.

    Memphis at Shamrock, 7 p.m.

    Wheeler at Quanah, 7 p.m.

    District 1-3A Division II

    Friona at Childress, 7 p.m.

    Dimmitt at Tulia, 7 p.m.

    District 2-3A Division II

    Muleshoe at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

    District 2-4A Division I

    West Plains at Canyon, 7 p.m.

    Randall at Dumas, 7 p.m.

    Pampa at Hereford, 7 p.m.

    District 2-4A Division II

    Perryton at Lubbock-Cooper Liberty, 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division I

    Amarillo at Caprock, 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division II

    Palo Duro at Abilene Wylie, 7 p.m.

    Wichita Falls Legacy at Plainview, 7 p.m.

    NON-DISTRICT

    Andrews at Bushland, 7 p.m.

    Denver City at Dalhart, 7 p.m.

    River Road at Lamesa, 7 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: District play ongoing in Amarillo area high school football schedule, scores for Week 7

