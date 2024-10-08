District play ongoing in Amarillo area high school football schedule, scores for Week 7

District play is in full swing across the Texas Panhandle in Week 7, with three teams playing non-district matchups on Friday.

Muleshoe travels to Lubbock to take on a solid Roosevelt team in its district opener — one week after a flat ending to the Mules non-district slate — while Amarillo High looks to bounce back from a district loss to Abilene High against Caprock, which is fresh off a bye week.

Here is a look at the entire Week 7 high school football schedule for Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

Thursday, Oct. 10

District 5-1A Division I

Spur at Silverton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

District 1-1A Division I

Booker at Claude, 7 p.m.

Boys Ranch at White Deer, 7 p.m.

District 2-1A Division I

Hart at Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m.

Nazareth at Kress, 7:30 p.m.

District 1-1A Division II

Follett at Lefors, 7:30 p.m.

District 2-1A Division II

Hedley at McLean, 7 p.m.

District 1-2A Division I

Highland Park at West Texas, 7 p.m.

Panhandle at Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

Sunray at Spearman, 7 p.m.

District 2-2A Division I

Floydada at Olton, 7 p.m.

District 1-2A Division II

Bovina at Farwell, 7 p.m.

Stratford at Gruver, 7 p.m.

District 2-2A Division II

Morton at Lockney, 7 p.m.

District 5-2A Division II

Clarendon at Wellington, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Shamrock, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Quanah, 7 p.m.

District 1-3A Division II

Friona at Childress, 7 p.m.

Dimmitt at Tulia, 7 p.m.

District 2-3A Division II

Muleshoe at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

District 2-4A Division I

West Plains at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Randall at Dumas, 7 p.m.

Pampa at Hereford, 7 p.m.

District 2-4A Division II

Perryton at Lubbock-Cooper Liberty, 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division I

Amarillo at Caprock, 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division II

Palo Duro at Abilene Wylie, 7 p.m.

Wichita Falls Legacy at Plainview, 7 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

Andrews at Bushland, 7 p.m.

Denver City at Dalhart, 7 p.m.

River Road at Lamesa, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: District play ongoing in Amarillo area high school football schedule, scores for Week 7