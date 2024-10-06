Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    TxDOT: Be cautious and alert during October, deadliest month for pedestrians

    By Kristina Wood, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVyBh_0vwEtXsi00

    While fall and winter give Texans a reprieve from the heat, the seasons also bring fewer daylight hours - and greater risk of crashes. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is calling attention to the danger that pedestrians face as drivers have a harder time seeing those along roadways in lower light.

    TxDOT is taking to the streets with its “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign during October’s National Pedestrian Safety Month, reminding drivers to be cautious, slow down and watch for people walking.

    According to TxDOT, October was the deadliest month for pedestrians last year, with 80 dying in Texas traffic crashes.

    It was also the month Lisa Torry Smith was killed in a crash in 2017 as she was walking her 6-year-old son to kindergarten in Missouri City, TxDOT said: "a motorist drove through a crosswalk, hitting Lisa and leaving her son with a broken leg and fractured pelvis — and without a mother." A new state law named in her honor requires drivers to stop and yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks. Lisa’s sister, Gina Torry, is now advocating for pedestrian safety. Sadly, Smith's story is just one of many.

    Over the last five years, pedestrian traffic fatalities in Texas increased 22%, according to TxDOT.

    “As the fall and winter months usher in shorter days and less light, pedestrians are at increased risk on our roads,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a news release. “Drivers may struggle to see pedestrians in lower-light conditions and must stay alert to avoid preventable collisions. Likewise, pedestrians can take extra precautions to be seen by drivers when walking after dark.”

    TxDOT’s new educational campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising. TxDOT said it will also bring 34 street teams­­­­, or walking billboards wearing safety messages, to areas that saw the greatest number of pedestrian deaths last year. "The street teams will be deployed in places where motorists and pedestrians share the road," TxDOT said.

    TxDOT tips to keep in mind, keep everyone safe

    TxDOT encourages everyone to follow the safety tips below to prevent a deadly crash.

    For drivers:

    • Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.
    • When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.
    • Put your phone away before you begin driving and pay attention so you’re prepared if pedestrians enter your path.
    • Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.
    • Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

    For people walking:

    • Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.
    • Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.
    • Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.
    • When walking, put away electronic devices that take your attention off the road.
    • Stay visible. Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

    “Be Safe. Drive Smart” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort by TxDOT that encourages drivers to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT: Be cautious and alert during October, deadliest month for pedestrians

