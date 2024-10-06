Books to Broadway, Utility Blitz among this week's community news

APL to host Books to Broadway, traveling exhibit

The annual Books to Broadway event is set for Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room. It is produced each year by Dr. Robert Hansen and hosted by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, cash bar, and complimentary desserts, and the show starts at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is Magical Broadway, featuring numbers from shows like "Pippin," "Camelot," "Alice by Heart," and more. Theater-style seating is available at no charge; premium seating tickets that include two drink coupons are available for $25 each. Contact Stacy Clopton at 806-378-3051 or email Stacy.Clopton@amarillolibrary.org for more info or to reserve tickets.

In addition, the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting the "American Revolution Experience," Tuesday through Oct. 22 at the Downtown Library, 413 SE 4th. The traveling exhibit highlights the diverse viewpoints and experiences of those who witnessed the dawn of a new nation.

The grand opening reception will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with characters in period costume, refreshments, and materials from APL's library collection focused on the American Revolutionary War. The event is hosted by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library, Esther McCrory and Molly Goodnight Chapters of the NSDAR, and the Panhandle Plains Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. A screening of the documentary, "The Shot Heard ‘Round the World," will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 19.

Girls Who Science: Discover the world of physical therapy with Jerra Graves on Oct. 7

The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) is excited to continue its free monthly Girls Who Science program on Oct. 7, bringing in local women in STEM to inspire girls aged 10-18.

This month, DHDC welcomes Jerra Graves, Doctor of Physical Therapy. Graves grew up on a ranch in New Mexico, where her personal experiences with physical therapy inspired her to pursue a career in the field. With nearly a decade of experience, she has gained expertise in orthopedics, balance, and pelvic health. She will share her story and lead a 30-minute hands-on learning experience that dives into the science of movement, balance, and health.

The event runs 4:45-6 p.m. Monday at the center. Follow DHDC on Facebook and Instagram for updates on our community programs, or visit our website at www.dhdc.org for more information.

2024 Utility Blitz to be held Oct. 8

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, in collaboration with local organizations and energy providers, is excited to announce an Atmos bill payment assistance event.

The event will bring together local organizations and Atmos Energy to address past-due bills and provide resources for those in need. It takes place Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Heal the City, 609 S Carolina St. and 1 to 3 p.m. at Acts Community Center, 816 S Van Buren St. in Amarillo.

Residents facing past due or disconnected Atmos Energy accounts are encouraged to attend one of two sessions for assistance. They must bring a copy of their most current Atmos Bill and a copy of their ID. Those applying must be prepared to fill out an application requesting general demographic questions regarding the effected household. Each event will have teams available to assist attendees, with registration and intake handled onsite. The event will be a collaborative effort between United Way, Panhandle Community Services, Atmos Energy, and Salvation Army.

For more information about the Atmos Energy Utility Blitz, contact Janell Menahem, Director of 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle United Way Helpline at (806) 316-6204.

NWTHS hosts Better Breathers Club: 'Weather and Your Breathing' Oct. 9

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is facilitating the Better Breathers Club at noon Oct. 9 in the Cardiopulmonary Gym at Northwest Hospital, located at 1501 S. Coulter.

The fall seasonal weather is known to impact your health. The public is invited to learn more about how the “Weather and your Breathing.” Attendees will learn effective techniques to help with breathing. The Better Breathers Club is an initiative from the American Lung Association to provide education, support and a sense of connection to others living with chronic lung disease. The general public is invited to attend at no cost. For more information, contact Lisa Solomon at (806) 351-5864.

Amarillo Public Health launches 2024 Community Health Assessment

Amarillo Public Health is embarking on its first Community Health Assessment since 2018 and is calling for input from all residents. The findings from the assessment will help guide health and social service providers to better address the needs of Amarillo, according to a news release.

“We want to hear from the community about what makes Amarillo a healthy place to live and what improvements can be made to ensure the health and well-being of our residents,” said Casie Stoughton, MPH, RN, Director of Amarillo Public Health.

Amarillo Public Health has partnered with Initium Health, a public health consulting firm based in Denver, Colorado, to facilitate community listening sessions, conduct interviews with key stakeholders, and administer surveys to residents to gather essential data. The comprehensive findings will be shared in early 2025. Two surveys will be distributed as part of the assessment, available in both English and Spanish:

Maternal Health Survey: Targeting households with children younger than 5 in Potter, Randall, Deaf Smith, Gray, Parmer, and Swisher counties. This survey is conducted in collaboration with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the Vibrant Moms project, with funding from the National Institutes of Health.

General Health Survey: Focusing on broader health topics, this survey will be available to residents of Potter and Randall counties.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Deputy Director of Engagement & Innovation Kristen Wolbach by email at kristen.wolbach@amarillo.gov.

DPS bolsters One Pill Kills campaign during Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has increased its One Pill Kills public awareness efforts as part of Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month. Signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott last year, House Bill 3144 established the month of October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month — a statewide effort to bring awareness and education to the public about the dangers of fentanyl and the life-saving power of opioid poisoning reversal medication, a news release states.

To help increase awareness throughout October, DPS will share a series of social media videos geared at educating Texans about the dangers of fentanyl and directing them to available resources through the One Pill Kills (OPK) campaign. More can be found at www.dps.texas.gov/onepillkills .

City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program opens to applicants

The City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program will begin accepting applications for the citywide art beautification initiative.

Established in 2018, Mural Grant Program aims to enhance the city’s appearance, increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness and appreciation of the value of art, create civic pride, reduce blight and encourage tourism. Grants can be matched up to $6,000. The program is administered through the city's Beautification and Public Arts department.

The program is open to businesses and nonprofits in the four quadrants of the city and the central business district. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31 and awarded by the end of February 2025. Murals must be completed by Aug. 15, 2025. For more information, including the application form and rules, go to: www.amarillo.gov/city-hall/city-initiatives/mural-grant-project .

For more information, contact the city's Beautification and Public Arts office at (806) 378-5280 or by email at muralgrants@amarillo.gov.

Canyon ISD announces opportunities to learn about the tax rate election

CANYON – Canyon Independent School District (CISD) is providing several key events this October for community members to engage with the district and learn more about the upcoming Tax Rate Election. The CISD Community Conversation, an open and interactive public forum, will take place on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Conference Center at Happy State Bank Stadium.

The fall Bridges to Brilliance: Connecting Community and Education event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. Attendees will begin at the Conference Center at Happy State Bank Stadium and board buses to Randall High School, where they will experience an immersive look into the daily student programs and activities at the campus of the back-to-back Lone Star Cup Champions. As part of this event, community members will also receive important information about the Tax Rate Election.

CISD has also scheduled Community Meetings specifically for each high school: Oct. 8 – Randall High School Feeder Pattern/Community, 6:30 p.m. at the RHS Library; Oct. 15 – West Plains High School Feeder Pattern/Community, 6:30 p.m. at the WPHS Auditorium; and Oct. 17 – Canyon High School Feeder Pattern/Community, 7 p.m. at the CHS Learning Commons.

In addition to these meetings, there will be a Community Senior Citizen Breakfast on Oct. 17 at 7:30 a.m. at the Conference Center at Happy State Bank Stadium, where senior citizens are invited to learn more about the Tax Rate Election while enjoying a complimentary breakfast.

CISD encourages everyone to take part in these opportunities to learn more about the district, its students' experiences, and the upcoming Tax Rate Election. For more information or to register for the Bridges to Brilliance event, visit canyonisd.net.

Red Cross: Urgent need for disaster shelter volunteers

LUBBOCK — The American Red Cross Panhandle Plains Chapter issued an urgent appeal this week for volunteers who are willing to travel this fall to support emergency shelters for major national disaster relief efforts.

Interested volunteers are urged to sign up today at redcross.org/volunteer. All candidates must complete necessary training and be able to commit to a two-week deployment. Applicants who don’t have disaster experience, but have supervision, management or organization skills; a strong desire to help others; and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, are encouraged to apply.

Beyond becoming a Red Cross volunteer, people can help in other ways too following Helene by giving financially - visit redcross.org or text the word HELENE to 90999 to make a donation. And those outside the affected areas are encouraged to schedule a blood donation appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or using the Blood Donor App.

AAMW offering free pet microchips on Saturdays in October

On Saturdays in October, the Animal Management and Welfare Department (AAMW) is offering free pet microchipping, a key tool in reuniting pets with families.

Each chip provides essential information, allowing lost animals to be quickly identified and returned to owners, according to a news release. The free service will be available on Saturdays during regular business hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the AAMW facility, located at 3501 S. Osage. Additionally, AAMW officers can microchip pets in the field upon request. Residents may speak with an AAMW officer for more details.

No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. The process is quick and easy, taking less than five minutes. For more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

City of Canyon publishes draft application for public comment

CANYON – The City of Canyon has published its Housing and Urban Development Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (HUD PRO Housing) draft application online for public comment, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 13.

The City of Canyon’s HUD PRO Housing grant application outlines a comprehensive strategy to address the city’s critical housing needs, driven by rapid population growth, aging housing stock, and an affordability gap exacerbated by competition for housing from West Texas A&M University, according to a news release. The city’s proposal focuses on producing new affordable housing, preserving existing units, and removing regulatory barriers to housing development.

Copies of the application in draft form will be available at the Canyon City Hall, Planning and Development department located at 301 16th St. in Canyon from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, during normal business hours. Public comment can also be made in person during these hours. Digitally submitted comments are also welcomed via the form and will be accepted through Oct. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Mail-in comments must be received in the Planning and Development department located at 301 16th St., Canyon, TX by Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. Comments can also be emailed directly to Planning and Development Director Lucas Raley at lraley@CanyonTX.gov.

The final application will be submitted to grants.gov on or before Oct. 14.

City seeking public input on Safe Streets and Roads Survey

The City of Amarillo has opened a second community survey this year to gather feedback on its Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It is available at amarillo.gov/safe-streets .

In addition to helping the city prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries, the survey will help the city prioritize safety projects, from ways to reduce driving speed in neighborhoods and arterial roads to improvements to streets and intersections. The survey will help the city determine where funding should be directed in key priorities and which safety improvement strategies need to be focused on in the future.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Books to Broadway, Utility Blitz among this week's community news