    ‘Out of This World’ activities set for WT Homecoming week

    By WTAMU Newsroom,

    2 days ago

    CANYON — West Texas A&M University alumni and students will have a celestially good time as the university celebrates Homecoming 2024. Themed “Out of This World,” Homecoming events run Oct. 4-11, culminating Oct. 12 with the annual parade and WT Football’s game against Western New Mexico University.

    “Homecoming Week is the centerpiece of the Alumni Association’s outreach efforts and is truly a special time of year for the entire Buff community, from alumni to students to faculty and staff to our friends in Canyon and the region,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “We invite everyone to join us on campus to celebrate WT’s excellence and create lifelong memories.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpeWg_0vwErtB000

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uqTk_0vwErtB000

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rgksu_0vwErtB000

    WT Homecoming highlights

    Highlights for this year's WT homecoming celebration include:

    The Phoenix: This celebration of WT’s Distinguished Alumni Class of 2024, set for 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, will include a dinner and program, followed by jazz music and desserts. Dinner will be held in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, with the after-party scheduled to be held around Buffalo Fountain on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall. Tickets are $75; tables are $600 to $1,500. Honorees are Dr. James L. Cornette, a renowned mathematician and paleontologist; Brenda Schroer, one of the most esteemed women in the energy industry; and Clay Stribling, the highly respected president and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation.

    Dr. Paul Engler Bronze Statue Unveiling: A statue honoring the legendary cattleman and philanthropist will be revealed at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Happy State Bank Academic & Research Building. Sculpted by David Anderson and Pat Kennedy, the 800-pound bronze statue has been in the works since spring 2023. A model was scanned in May 2023, and a half-size clay maquette was completed later that summer. Engler approved the sculpture personally before his death in May 2024 at age 94. The 7-foot-tall statue will greet students and visitors as they enter WT’s ag complex, “hopefully inspiring others to follow Dr. Engler’s example and make a significant difference in the lives of others,” said Dr. Kevin Pond, dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zULsq_0vwErtB000

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awLVP_0vwErtB000

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWf9h_0vwErtB000

    Homecoming Parade: The “Out of This World”-themed parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and will follow a route from the First United Bank Center to the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex along Russell Long Boulevard. For entry information, call 806-651-2051. The parade, which will be hosted by NewsChannel 10’s Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears, will be broadcast on KFDA’s MeTV (digital channel 10.4 and cable channel 127) and will stream on WT’s home page and social media platforms and KFDA’s NewsChannel 10 Plus streaming services.

    Countdown to Kickoff Block Party: Tailgating activities will begin immediately after the parade along 26th Street across from Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on campus. The Alumni Association will host an open house, as well.

    WT Football: The Buffs will take on Western New Mexico at 7 p.m. Saturday in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. For tickets, visit gobuffsgo.com.

    Student activities began with Paint the Town Maroon on Friday, with students decorating windows and vehicles around the community. Festivities continue with a “Tunes at Noon” karaoke party Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 8 and 9 in the JBK Commons and the University Dining Hall, respectively; Homecoming King and Queen elections; a dodgeball tournament Wednesday in the Virgil Henson Activities Center; and Pigskin Revue, the annual spirit rally at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 on Citizens Bank Plaza at Buffalo Stadium.

    For a complete list of activities, visit wtamu.edu/homecoming.

    Lighting of Eternal Flame returns

    A student-led tradition will return for the first time in five years during WT's Homecoming Week celebrations. The WT Student Government Association will light the Eternal Flame at the conclusion of the 46th annual Pigskin Revue, a longstanding Homecoming tradition that will move this year to Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on WT’s Canyon campus.

    The flame hasn’t been lit in about five years.

    “We’re excited to bring back this beloved tradition,” said Kyal Browne, student body president. “But relighting the Eternal Flame is more than a tradition. It’s a powerful reawakening of WT’s history and values, reflecting the resilience, unity and spirit that has shaped the University’s journey.”

    The flame will be lit at the end of the festivities, which kick off at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the white buffalo statue in Citizens Bank Plaza in front of the stadium.

    It will be a symbolic lighting as the flame itself will be extinguished after the event, but the brazier will be on display on the plaza for the week preceding Pigskin Revue. Keeping a physical flame burning is cost-prohibitive, but electric flames are mounted atop stone columns at the Fourth Street entrance to campus, keeping the tradition alive.

    The concept of the Eternal Flame at WT dates back to 1914, when a fire destroyed the original Administration Building. President R.B. Cousins declared, “If West Texas State is nothing more than brick and mortar, it ought to die.” Funds were raised from state and local resources, and a new building — today known as Old Main — opened two years later.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtFTw_0vwErtB000

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: ‘Out of This World’ activities set for WT Homecoming week

