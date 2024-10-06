Amarillo hosts inaugural International Film Festival, aims to spark creative scene

The Amarillo International Film Festival will make its debut Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 10-12, aiming to elevate the Texas Panhandle’s creative profile by bringing together filmmakers and film lovers for a three-day celebration of independent cinema at Arts in the Sunset. With 36 films selected from more than 70 submissions, the event is poised to shine a spotlight on diverse storytelling and establish Amarillo as a burgeoning hub for film culture.

The festival kicks off with a VIP reception at Arts in the Sunset on Thursday evening, followed by an exclusive screening of "For the Record," a documentary that delves into the history of The Canadian Record, a storied local newspaper based in Canadian, Texas. Guests will be treated to catering by Ruthie Martinez of Black Fig Catering, live jazz music by local artist Austin Brazille, and a discussion moderated by Panhandle PBS’s Karen Welch featuring filmmaker Heather Courtney and The Canadian Record publisher Lori Brown.

Organizers hope the event will set the tone for a festival that celebrates both film and community.

A diverse lineup to appeal to all tastes

“We’re thrilled to have filmmakers and attendees coming not just from Amarillo, but from across Texas and even as far away as New York and California,” said Kate McSwain, co-director of the Amarillo Film Festival and president of the Amarillo Film Society. “Our goal is to create a nurturing and inclusive environment where filmmakers feel supported and appreciated, regardless of their background or experience level.”

One of the standout aspects of the festival is that it is a juried event, adding an additional layer of prestige to the selection process. “This is a juried film festival, meaning that the films that were submitted were reviewed and scored by professional filmmakers and one layperson,” said Margaret Jenkins, co-director of the Amarillo Film Festival. “The fact that this is a juried festival, as opposed to just an open submission event, means that the films chosen have been carefully evaluated, and that’s why we’re giving the awards — to recognize and encourage filmmakers.”

According to Jenkins, the jury process was methodical and rigorous. “We started out with 71 film submissions and divided them into categories. Members of the film society and the film festival committee then viewed each film individually and scored them using FilmFreeway’s scoring system. The films were ranked on elements such as originality, creativity, direction, writing, cinematography, performances, production value, pacing, structure, and sound/music on a scale of one to 10,” she said. “After that, we narrowed the selections down, sending the top three films in each category to three jurors — two professionals and one layperson — who independently scored them and sent the results back to us.”

Each jury panel was focused on a specific category, ensuring that the films were judged with expertise and fairness. “It was all set up through FilmFreeway, which handles the backend for many film festivals,” Jenkins explained. “We didn’t see the final tallies until FilmFreeway sent us the results, and that’s how we determined the winners.”

The festival’s program includes six feature-length narratives and documentaries alongside a robust lineup of short films, student projects, and animated works. Screenings will run from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, offering a packed schedule of varied genres and storytelling styles.

Sherman Bass, co-director of the Amarillo Film Festival and Amarillo Film Commissioner, noted the diverse range of films selected. “The genres are all over the place, from really serious drama to slasher to suspense to comedy,” Bass said. “Some of the highest-quality films are in the student category, which was really pleasantly surprising.”

In addition to the variety of genres, what excites McSwain is the opportunity to showcase films that aren’t widely accessible. “That’s pretty international, and the quality of the films is amazing," McSwain said. "What excites me is that you'll get to see films here that haven’t been shown commercially, and for some of them, this might be your only chance to see them in Amarillo."

Bass shared that extensive research went into planning the festival, drawing on insights from other film festivals across the region and beyond. “I looked at film festivals in Lubbock, Tucumcari, and even Sundance to see what made them successful and what we could bring to Amarillo,” Bass explained. “We wanted to create an event that has both high-quality films and an environment where filmmakers and attendees feel welcome.”

He emphasized that success for the festival isn’t just about attendance numbers. “I think we'll see a lot of locals there, supporting it, and out of curiosity, wanting to see it,” he said. “But if you ask what success looks like, one of our main goals is that every filmmaker who attends will go home thinking they’ve attended a fabulous, fun, nurturing film festival, and that they’ll tell their filmmaker friends. That will help promote the festival, and next year, we’ll have even more entries.”

Bass shared that this year’s entries came from seven different countries and from all over the United States. “Surprisingly, there were much fewer from Amarillo or Texas. I mean, they came from all over,” he added. “So I anticipate it growing exponentially, with more films and even broader representation from across the globe.”

Celebrating excellence through custom awards

To honor outstanding achievements in filmmaking, the festival will present a series of awards in various categories. Custom-designed trophies by Weinberg Designs will be awarded to winners in categories such as Best Narrative, Best Documentary, Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Student Short. Audience Choice Awards, determined by festival-goers’ votes, will also be presented in each of these categories. Two special awards, the Greater Amarillo Filmmaker Award and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health Award, will recognize exceptional contributions.

The Greater Amarillo Filmmaker Award will be given to a filmmaker who shot at least 50% of their project in the Amarillo area or was a local resident during production. The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health Award, developed in partnership with the organization, will be presented to a film that best exemplifies the institute’s mission of advancing women’s health. The winning film may also be featured in the institute’s workshops and community programs.

“These awards aren’t just for the filmmakers; they’re a way for us to celebrate the role of art in shaping dialogue and inspiring change,” McSwain added.

Community enthusiasm builds momentum, lays groundwork for long-term vision

The festival has garnered strong community support, with sponsors ranging from small local businesses on 6th Avenue to major institutions. According to organizers, the backing from the local business community has been critical in bringing this inaugural event to life.

“We’ve been heartened by the level of support,” said Bass. “This festival isn’t just about the films; it’s about building connections and creating a cultural event that the entire city can be proud of.”

With contributions spanning from $100 individual donations to $10,000 partnerships, the festival has benefited from a diverse array of supporters who see the potential for the event to become a mainstay in the region’s cultural calendar.

With plans already in motion to expand the festival in the coming years, organizers see this inaugural event as just the beginning. “This isn’t a one-off event,” Bass explained. “We’ve secured dates for the next 10 years at Arts in the Sunset, and we’re prepared to grow into other venues if the demand increases.”

Part of the long-term vision includes fostering a welcoming environment for visiting filmmakers, many of whom are traveling from out of state to attend. According to Jenkins, 28 of the 36 filmmakers will be present, coming from cities including Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York. The festival’s team hopes that showcasing Amarillo’s creative community will encourage filmmakers to consider the Texas Panhandle as a future production site.

“We want this festival to serve as an entry point for filmmakers to see Amarillo as a place that supports creative endeavors,” said Jenkins.

More than just films: food, fun, and community

In addition to films and workshops, the festival will include local food trucks parked outside Arts in the Sunset on Friday and Saturday, offering a selection of Amarillo’s favorite cuisine. This effort is part of a broader mission to include as many local businesses as possible, further integrating the festival into the community.

The event will culminate in an awards ceremony at 9 p.m. on Saturday, where winners will be announced and community members will have the opportunity to meet the filmmakers. Organizers hope this final event will provide a fitting conclusion to a weekend of film, networking, and celebration.

Admission is $15 for Friday or Saturday, $25 for the full weekend, and $75 for a VIP pass. For more information and tickets, visit AmarilloFilmFestival.com .

