Jazztober, Symphony concerts among this week's entertainment

Just announced: Price is Right Live coming to Civic Center on March 14

The Amarillo Civic Center Complex will play host to The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., the venue announced this week. Tickets went on sale Friday at panhandletickets.com .

“Come on Down” and be a part of this family friendly stage show (non-televised) offering fans across America a chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

During Amarillo's stop, the show will give randomly selected contestants a chance to play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Special packages are available; see the show's website for details or follow them on social media platforms including Facebook, X and Instagram.

WT Distinguished Lecture Series to showcase nationally recognized poet Oct. 10

CANYON — A nationally renowned poet will read works about building a meaningful life in a special upcoming event for West Texas A&M University’s Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series.

Poet Megan Fernandes will read her poetry at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. She also will offer a poetry workshop at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 11 in Classroom Center 322, according to a 1910 PR news release. Both events, which are free and open to the public, are made possible thanks to collaboration between the poetry series, the WT Distinguished Lecture Series and the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages.

The South Asian American author has been featured in The New Yorker, Chicago Review and Boston Review. In addition, she has published three books of poetry: “The Kingdom and After” (2015), “Good Boys” (2020), and “I Do Everything I’m Told” (2023). Fernandes, who serves as an associate professor of English and the writer-in-residence at Lafayette College, teaches poetry and creative nonfiction.

WT to host screening, Q&A of documentary spotlighting historic Panhandle newspaper

CANYON — West Texas A&M University will host a special screening with the filmmaker of a documentary telling the story and struggles of the historic Texas newspaper The Canadian Record. The free screening, followed by a Q&A session, will take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. The screening is part of WT’s Homecoming 2024 celebrations.

Director Heather Courtney’s film, “For the Record,” offers an in-depth look at the challenges faced by local newspapers. The film highlights editor Laurie Ezzell Brown’s dedication to journalism and her community as she struggles to keep the newspaper alive amid the many problems faced by local journalists in the modern media landscape. This event is co-sponsored by the Center for the Study of the American West, the WT Department of Communication, High Plains Public Radio, the WT Communication Alumni Network, the League of Women Voters of Amarillo, and the Amarillo International Film Festival.

Dr. Ryan Brooks, associate professor of English and director of the WT English graduate program, hosted Courtney and Brown on the May 6 episode of his podcast, “Humanities on the High Plains.” They also will appear on HPPR at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 prior to the screening. Listeners can tune in to 105.7 FM or stream the interview at HPPR.org.

Regional Art Faculty Show revives a celebration of creative talent

CANYON — In partnership with the West Texas A&M University Art Program, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) is excited to announce the return of the Regional Art Faculty Show, a prestigious exhibition showcasing the artistic talents of faculty from colleges and universities throughout the region. After a brief hiatus, this year’s exhibition will be hosted by PPHM and curated by PPHM’s Curator of Art, Deana Craighead. The show runs from Oct. 4 to Jan. 5, 2025 in the museum's Southwestern Gallery, located at 2503 4th Ave., in Canyon.

In previous years, the WTAMU Art Program organized an invitational exhibition that highlighted the creative practices of regional art faculty. Reviving this cherished tradition, the upcoming show will feature contemporary artworks in various media, reflecting the dynamic artistic voices within our educational institutions. Participating schools include: Amarillo College, Angelo State University, Eastern New Mexico University, Institute of American Indian Arts, Midwestern State University, New Mexico Highlands University, South Plains College, Texas Tech University, and West Texas A&M University.

For more information about PPHM, visit www.panhandleplains.org.

Center City's Jazztober series on Tuesdays this month

Center City is hosting its 12th season of Jazztober, as part of the Amarillo Cultural District, Texas Commission on the Arts State Cultural District. The free jazz concerts take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October at 1000 S. Polk St., on the grounds of the historic Bivins Home.

Remaining concerts for this season include Big G and the Tradewinds for Oct. 8, Sean Vokes & Friends for Oct. 15, and The Martinis for Oct. 22.

Guests should bring their own chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring a picnic and beverages.

Brown & Fortunato law firm is the Jazztober 2024 season sponsor. For more information about Jazztober, call Center City at 372-6744 or go to www.centercity.org or follow Center City and Center City Events on Facebook.

National Geographic photo exhibit on display at Arts in the Sunset

Arts in the Sunset visitors will witness some of the most surprising animal behavior in the new National Geographic exhibition, “The Greatest Wildlife Photographs,” on display in the Ann Crouch Gallery and free and open to the public.

The very best wildlife pictures from the pages of National Geographic magazine have been chosen to be displayed in this exhibition, according to the Amarillo Arts Institute news release. Curated by renowned nature picture editor, Kathy Moran, this exhibition is a celebratory look at wildlife with images taken by National Geographic’s most iconic photographers such as, Michael “Nick” Nichols, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen, Beverly Joubert, David Doubilet and more. Showcasing the evolution of photography, the images convey how innovations such as camera traps, remote imaging, and underwater technology have granted photographers access to wildlife in their natural habitat.

"We are thrilled to bring this stunning National Geographic photography exhibit to our community,” said RachelFlores, Executive Director for the Amarillo Art Institute, host organization for the exhibit, “These images capturethe beauty and diversity of our world, offering a unique opportunity for our visitors to experience the power ofphotography in telling stories that inspire, educate, and connect us all.”

“The Greatest Wildlife Photographs” will remain open at Arts in the Sunset until Dec. 22. For 115 years, National Geographic has pioneered and championed the art of wildlife photography, and captivated generations of engaged audiences with a steady stream of extraordinary images of animals in nature. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Starlight Ranch concert season continues

The Starlight Ranch Event Center, located at 1415 Sunrise Dr., has a full lineup of concerts and festivals in the works for October. Among performers and events coming to the venue are Shane Smith and the Saints (Oct. 11), the rescheduled Calf Fry Festival (Oct. 12), Paul Wall with special guest Chalie Boy (Oct. 25), Wade Bowen (Oct. 26), and more. Steaks & Two Steppin' returns with special guest Lane Smith on Oct. 19, with proceeds supporting Special Olympics Texas - Panhandle Area.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website, https://www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/ , follow them on Facebook or call 806-372-6000.

Amarillo Symphony 100th Celebration Concert set for Oct. 11-12

The Amarillo Symphony's 100th Celebration Concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12 in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, with George Jackson conducting.

Celebrate the symphony’s 100th birthday concert with Grammy-winning ensemble, Time For Three, as well as a world premiere by Grammy-winning composer Michael Daugherty commemorating Cadillac Ranch’s 50th anniversary, and Aaron Copland’s masterpiece Appalachian Spring. Tickets are on sale now online at panhandletickets.com ; for more information, visit https://amarillosymphony.org/ .

In addition, the symphony recently announced the release of "The Amarillo Symphony: The First One-Hundred Years," a beautifully illustrated coffee table book by Dr. Kimberly Beck Hieb. The community can pre-order a signed copy for $100 and receive an invitation to an exclusive book release party on Oct. 10, where guests can meet the author, chat with Maestro Jackson, and mingle with fellow Symphony enthusiasts. Call (806) 376-8782 to preorder today. General sales of the book will begin Oct. 14. Purchases can be made at any Amarillo Symphony event or the Amarillo Symphony office at 301 S Polk St. Suite 700, Amarillo.

Cottonwood Faire set for Oct. 12-13 in Thompson Park

Friends and family can enjoy merriment of the medieval kind in Amarillo in October. The Cottonwood Faire Renaissance festival returns to Thompson Park on Oct. 12 and 13, presented by Fandom Events. Festivities include food and drink, vendors, games, costumes and cosplay, a Strongman Competition, a royal court, theater, dancing and musical performances, live action roleplay and much more.

Cottonwood Faire is located on the west side of the lake behind Wonderland, directly south of the dog park, according to its website, and the only entrance/exit will be the Castle Gate. Other entrances will be blocked off during the event. Parking will be available at Wonderland Park and the pool, with a courtesy shuttle available for those who need assistance.

For more information, visit https://www.cottonwoodfaire.com/ .

Lone Star Ballet to stage 'Frankenstein' Oct. 19

The Lone Star Ballet will present "Frankenstein" just in time for spooky season. The one-night-only performance on Oct. 19 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will feature a mix of dance, special lighting and staging recounting the famous haunting story to celebrate the Halloween season. The production begins at 7:30 p.m.

The ageless tale by Mary Shelley, told with poetic license and initiated by Vickie McClain in 2018, is described “as a very sad story about love, rejection and denial.” This haunting story will be brought back to life with backdrops, special effects and compelling music.

Tickets are available by calling (806) 378-3096, online at panhandletickets.com and at the box office at Globe-News Center the evening of the show.

Ralph Barbosa to perform Oct. 19 at Civic Center

Ralph Barbosa will be performing Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Barbosa’s disarming and laid-back style has made him a stand-out on stage, on TV and online. His first Netflix stand-up special, "Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga," was shot in August 2023 at The Kessler Theater in his hometown of Dallas. His theater tour comes after a breakout year in 2023 that saw him selling out venues across the U.S., making his debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and his Comedy Central Stand-up Featuring: Ralph Barbosa set topping 3.7 million views on YouTube.

In November 2022, Ralph starred in the HBO Max comedy special, "Entre Nos: The Winners 3," and earlier that year his "Don’t Tell Comedy" performance was released on YouTube and now has over 4.8 million views. For more info, visit his website, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Amarillo Symphony presents 'Symphony Spooktacular' concert for all ages Oct. 25

Get ready for a bewitching evening of music as the Amarillo Symphony joins forces with the WTAMU Orchestra and choirs from WTAMU and Canyon High School for "Symphony Spooktacular," a family-friendly Halloween concert on Friday, Oct. 25. Two performances will be held at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, at 6 and 8 p.m.

Thrill to hauntingly beautiful melodies from iconic soundtracks like "Harry Potter," "Skyrim," and "Halo," as well as other Halloween classics. The concert will also feature WTAMU student soloist Justin Williamson, recipient of the Eric Barry Vocal Competition. Come dressed in your most creative and spooky costumes and enjoy an immersive experience for the whole family. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (806) 376-8782.

Candlelight Concerts to offer performances in Amarillo Oct. 30

Fever’s Candlelight concert series is set to light up Amarillo Little Theatre in Amarillo with special Halloween-themed shows on Wednesday, Oct. 30. These haunted evenings will feature favorite movie soundtracks, including The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller, and many more. The unique musical program welcomes everyone from 8 years old and promises to be a fun and spooky night for all.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing the access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Illuminated by thousands of candles on stage, Candlelight Concerts invites a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces in a different way. On Oct. 30, Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics will be offered at 6 p.m. at Amarillo Little Theatre, followed by Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay on Strings, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://feverup.com/m/183929 .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Jazztober, Symphony concerts among this week's entertainment