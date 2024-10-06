Ag scholarships, workshops among this week's business news

Veteran job search skills workshops travel to Amarillo and more West Texas, Panhandle area cities

AUSTIN – The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Veterans Employment Services (VES) team’s Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) West Texas Road Show is on the go again.

OBTT’s goal is to prepare unemployed veterans and their spouses to enter meaningful employment on a long-term basis. The training offers four high-quality workshops covering creating resumes, job fair strategies, networking, how to perform proper introductions with employers and interview skills. This also prepares veterans for job fairs including the upcoming state-wide Hiring Red, White & You! in November, a news release says.

The West Texas OBTT Road Show has the following scheduled stops: Oct. 7 – Amarillo; Oct. 9 – Lubbock; Oct. 11 – Wichita Falls; Oct. 15 – Odessa; Oct. 17 – Abilene; and Oct. 18 – San Angelo. Register for one of these workshops online at OBTT Road Show.

“We wanted to bring the highly effective OBTT classes out of the big city to smaller towns and more rural areas where there are significant concentrations of veterans that might not otherwise receive the training,” said VES West Texas District Manager and Air Force veteran Trey Hubbard.

Learn more about the Texas Veterans Commission at www.tvc.texas.gov .

Workforce Solutions Panhandle to host Amarillo Job Fair

Join the Workforce Solutions Panhandle for the Amarillo Job Fair on Oct. 8 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The event is described as a prime opportunity for businesses to connect with job seekers in the area. Last year, more than 100 employers participated and met meeting with more than 1,200 candidates. The job fair runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

For updates from Workforce Solutions, follow them on Facebook.

Amarillo Area Foundation launches The Best Place for Working Parents in the Texas Panhandle

The Texas Panhandle has joined the national Best Place for Working Parents network, offering real-time designations to businesses of all sizes whose family-friendly policies qualify through a first-of-its-kind, 3-minute online self assessment. According to a news release, the Amarillo Area Foundation is launching Best Place for Working Parents in the Texas Panhandle to offer local business leaders the opportunity to instantly determine whether their organization qualifies to earn a Best Place for Working Parents designation, positioning them among the leading family-friendly businesses in the U.S.

Originating in Fort Worth in 2020, the confidential online business self-assessment allows businesses of all sizes to tout innovative practices that are helping today’s working parents provide for their families, and adapt and thrive at work during extraordinary times. The assessment highlights only the top 10 research-backed policies proven to benefit working parents, as well as businesses’ bottom line..

The Best Place for Working Parents online self-assessment provides a real-time dashboard of how a business fares against other businesses of like size and industry across each of the top 10 family-friendly practices in their region. Each of the top 10 policies include research on their business ROI and case studies that tell the story of how local businesses’ practices have impacted their productivity, retention, job satisfaction and attraction. The 3-minute self-assessment, real-time dashboard results, and the Best Place for Working Parents designation for qualifying businesses can be accessed at bestplace4workingparents.com/earn-designation/.

WT event to offer valuable resources for parents and teachers of children with ADHD

CANYON — A renowned ADHD expert will offer valuable insight into how children can succeed at school and at home at an upcoming lecture for West Texas A&M University’s Center for Learning Disabilities. Dr. Tom Brown, director of the Brown Clinic for Attention and Related Disorders, will present “Understanding ADHD and Its Complications in Children & Adolescents” at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10 for the 12th annual Helen Piehl Distinguished Lecture.

The lecture will be held in the Alumni Banquet Hall on WT’s Canyon campus; a Zoom option also is available. Register at wtamu.edu/cld; fee is $10 or $25 with continuing education credit. Registration is free for WT students.

Brown is a clinical psychologist who specializes in assessment and treatment of high-IQ children, adolescents and adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and related problems. He is a clinical professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at the University of California–Riverside School of Medicine.

Technical Solutions safeguards customer networks by exposing and eliminating website vulnerabilities

Technical Solutions, a leading Managed Technology Services Provider (MTSP), is taking proactive steps to secure its customers' networks by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities on their websites, according to a news release.

"As businesses increasingly rely on their online presence, ensuring the security and compliance of their websites has become crucial," the release says. "Technical Solutions's comprehensive website audits provide clients with the peace of mind that their online platforms are secure, compliant, and optimized for performance."

With their website audits, Technical Solutions offers a service that identifies and mitigates potential risks. “At a minimum, MTSPs should be educating their clients about website vulnerabilities so they can shore them up quickly, or at least have a clear understanding of the risks they’re taking,” stated Gene Wells, President of Technical Solutions. “Our aim is to educate, clarify and help our clients prioritize website improvements that will protect their profitability.”

Technical Solutions's website audits are designed to highlight various vulnerabilities that could expose a business to cyber threats. In addition to technical vulnerabilities, Technical Solutions also addresses legal compliance issues. To request a complimentary website audit, please call (806) 352-1309 or visit www.askts.com .

Dutch Bros donates more than $1M to support compelling futures

GRANTS PASS, Ore. - Dutch Bros Coffee has donated more than $1 million to uplift local youth organizations across its 18 states. On Friday, Sept. 20, the drive-thru coffee company celebrated Buck for Kids day by donating $1 from every drink sold to local nonprofits to provide opportunities in education, extracurricular activities and more.

Nonprofit organizations were chosen by each shop’s local operator. This year's benefitted partners include local chapters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House Charities and more. To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and rewards.

Groendyke Transport completes acquisition of Linden Bulk Transportation

ENID, Okla. — Groendyke Transport, Inc. has officially closed on the acquisition of the tank truck assets of Linden Bulk Transportation (LBT) from Depot Connect International, a leading provider in the tank container services industry, a Sept. 30 announcement said.

The acquisition expands Groendyke’s footprint to Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, and solidifies its strong presence in the Gulf. Groendyke now has terminals in 18 states, including its first presence in the Northeast since 2015. Both companies are tank truck carriers that specialize in hauling petroleum products, chemicals, and other bulk hazardous materials. Groendyke currently has more than 40 locations in 18 states and services 49 states, Canada and Mexico.

WT students among those chosen for $100,000 in scholarships from Certified Angus Beef

CANYON — Six West Texas A&M University students and two alumni were among the recipients of a record-breaking $100,000 in scholarships from Certified Angus Beef’s Colvin Scholarship Fund.

According to CAB, scholarship recipients are each actively pursuing a career in production agriculture, industry research or other agricultural endeavors. With their aspirations for success in the beef business, they are continuing the legacy of CAB’s co-founder and long-time executive director, Louis “Mick” Colvin.

The top recipients in each category were awarded $7,500 with additional scholarships recognizing educational merit and community involvement for production agriculture, undergraduate and graduate students.

The 2024 recipients from WT include:

Production Agriculture Awards:

$6,000 – Alan George, a sophomore agricultural business and economics major from Mondovi, Wisconsin

$5,000 – Tucker Huseman, a junior animal science major from Ellsworth, Kansas

Graduate Awards:

$6,000 – Megan Eckhardt, a Ph.D. student in meat science from New Braunfels

$2,000 – Kasi Schneid, a Ph.D. student in feedlot nutrition from Richmond, Kentucky

Undergraduate Awards:

$7,500 – Ryan Heitschmidt, a senior animal science major from Nazareth

$2,000 – Helene Keiser, a junior animal science major from Gothenburg, Nebraska

Becca Grimes Francis, a 2022 alumna now attending South Dakota State University, won a $5,000 graduate award.

Taylor McAtee, a 2022 alumna now attending Kansas State University, won a $3,000 graduate award.

As top undergraduate and graduate recipients, Heitschmidt and Eckhardt each spoke at the Annual Certified Angus Beef Conference in September.

This year’s success was made possible through funds raised at the 2023 CAB Annual Conference auction and golf outing. Top recipients from each category will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2024 Annual Conference, where they will have an opportunity to network with brand partners and share their stories.

WT faculty to present research into women in business at Enterprise Center events

CANYON — A trio of West Texas A&M University faculty members will discuss their research into female business leaders in the Panhandle at an upcoming event.

Dr. Leslie Ramos Salazar, Dr. Jillian Williamson Yarbrough and Dr. Elaina Cantrell Robinson, all faculty members in WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, presented “Her Business Story: Narratives of Women Business Leaders of the Texas Panhandle” Oct. 2 and will again at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the WT Enterprise Center, 2300 N. Western St. in Amarillo.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations can be made for the Oct. 23 event online at eventbrite.com/e/herbusiness-story-narratives-of-women-business-leaders-of-the-tx-panhandle-tickets-1028949554817.

Rep. Price, Caviness Family honored at WT Celebration of Donors

CANYON — A retiring Texas legislator and a family that helped transform one of the region’s most vital industries were honored for their significant contributions to West Texas A&M University during a Sept. 26 event.

Terry Caviness and sons Trevor and Regan were presented the Pinnacle Award during WT’s Celebration of Donors, held in the Alumni Banquet Hall on campus. The Pinnacle Award recognizes donors who have made a significant impact in funding the university’s strategic initiatives. Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo, was named the recipient of the President’s Panhandle Pioneer Award by WT President Walter V. Wendler.

Also recognized during the evening were other top donors in the University’s Old Main Society. “Each of you have contributed to making WT the Panhandle’s University through your generous support,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president of philanthropy and external relations and executive director of the WTAMU Foundation. “Your giving represents not one gift, but a lifetime of giving. Your continued support is essential to accomplishing the growth and success of WT as a Regional Research University.”

Also during the evening, 10 new members were inducted into the Eternal Flame Society, consisting of donors who are making gifts to the university through their estate planning.

Zak Covar named president and CEO of the Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association

AUSTIN – The Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association (TACA) – the leading state trade association for the aggregate, concrete, cement and associated industries – on Oct. 1 announced that Zak Covar has joined the association as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Covar comes to TACA with more than 15 years of experience in both the legislative and executive branches of government, having served as an appointed commissioner to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) under two governors, Rick Perry and Greg Abbott.

Before being appointed as TCEQ commissioner, Covar served as its executive director, after working through the ranks of executive management. He earned his environmental and budgetary credentials while working as the lead environmental and natural resources policy and budget advisor to Gov. Perry from 2005 through 2007.

“I am very excited to lead this great association,” said Covar. “TACA is playing a critical role in advancing the outreach, education and advocacy for the infrastructure that makes Texas such a success story. Its member companies strive every day to ensure that the Lone Star State remains a beacon for safe, sustainable and economic opportunity.”

For more information on TACA, please visit www.tx-taca.org.

Taco Cabana introduces franchising program, targets growing suburban markets

SAN ANTONIO – Taco Cabana, a popular fast casual chain beloved since 1978 for its Mexican-inspired, all-day menu featuring handmade tortillas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fajitas and more, has launched a franchise program to grow the fan-favorite brand in key markets across the country.

Approaching a half-century in business, Taco Cabana is now seeking experienced and qualified franchisees for multi-unit opportunities in new markets including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

“After 45 storied years building the Taco Cabana brand in Texas, we have the leadership and operational systems in place to deliver a nationwide franchising opportunity for passionate and experienced operators who want to introduce our acclaimed restaurant chain to their communities,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana. “This exciting step forward will expand our celebrated brand in key suburban markets outside the Lone Star State, while upholding the unmatched quality, value, menu offerings and overall guest experience that have defined Taco Cabana for nearly five decades.”

The Taco Cabana franchise program was built by franchisees, for franchisees – led by brand CEO and successful multi-brand franchisee Anil Yadav of YT-C Enterprises, LLC. Franchise opportunities are available to individual operators and territory exclusivity with franchise groups looking to introduce Taco Cabana to their communities. With deep market saturation in key Texas regions, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso and Houston, Taco Cabana is well-positioned for expansion into new markets across the country as well as throughout the many rapidly growing Texas suburbs. For more information about Taco Cabana’s franchising program, visit https://www.tacocabana.com/franchising.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Ag scholarships, workshops among this week's business news