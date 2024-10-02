Here are Randall's picks for Week 6 of high school football in the Amarillo area.

TOUGHEST TO CALL

Palo Duro (3-1) vs Wichita Falls Memorial (4-1) (at West Texas A&M); Pick: Palo Duro by 4

Dalhart (4-1) at Muleshoe (4-1); Pick: Muleshoe by 6

Liberty Christian (3-1) at West Plains (2-2); Pick: Liberty Christian by 8

Abilene (3-2) at Amarillo (2-2); Pick: Abilene by 3

Wildorado (3-1) at Kingdom Preparatory Academy (4-1); Pick: Wildorado by 1

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 3

District 2-5A Division I

TASCOSA at Lubbock High, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

District 2-5A Division I

ABILENE at Amarillo, 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division II

PALO DURO vs Wichita Falls Memorial (at West Texas A&M), 7 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

BOOKER at Lefors, 7 p.m.

Denver City at BORGER , 7 p.m.

Shallowater at CANADIAN , 7 p.m.

TULIA at Guymon (Okla.), 7 p.m.

AMHERST at Boys Ranch, 7 p.m.

Stratford at CHILDRESS , 7 p.m.

CLAUDE at Valley, 7 p.m.

Dalhart at MULESHOE , 7 p.m.

Slaton at DIMMITT , 7 p.m.

Farwell at FRIONA , 7 p.m.

River Road at GRUVER , 7 p.m.

HAPPY at McLean, 7 p.m.

Guthrie at HEDLEY , 7 p.m.

Hereford at SEMINOLE , 7 p.m.

Vega at MEMPHIS , 7 p.m.

Perryton at BUSHLAND , 7 p.m.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN at West Plains, 7 p.m.

Wildorado at KINGDOM PREPARATORY ACADEMY , 7 p.m.

Whitharral at NAZARETH , 7:30 p.m.

HART at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Whiteface at SPRINGLAKE-EARTH , 7:30

SILVERTON at Groom, 7:30 p.m.

Kress at WHITE DEER , 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Picks for all Week 6 high school football games in Amarillo, Texas Panhandle