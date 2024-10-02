Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Picks for all Week 6 high school football games in Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

    By Randall Sweet, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbOXo_0vrH8xLY00

    Here are Randall's picks for Week 6 of high school football in the Amarillo area.

    TOUGHEST TO CALL

    Palo Duro (3-1) vs Wichita Falls Memorial (4-1) (at West Texas A&M); Pick: Palo Duro by 4

    Dalhart (4-1) at Muleshoe (4-1); Pick: Muleshoe by 6

    Liberty Christian (3-1) at West Plains (2-2); Pick: Liberty Christian by 8

    Abilene (3-2) at Amarillo (2-2); Pick: Abilene by 3

    Wildorado (3-1) at Kingdom Preparatory Academy (4-1); Pick: Wildorado by 1

    Week 6

    Thursday, Oct. 3

    District 2-5A Division I

    TASCOSA at Lubbock High, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 4

    District 2-5A Division I

    ABILENE at Amarillo, 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division II

    PALO DURO vs Wichita Falls Memorial (at West Texas A&M), 7 p.m.

    NON-DISTRICT

    BOOKER at Lefors, 7 p.m.

    Denver City at BORGER , 7 p.m.

    Shallowater at CANADIAN , 7 p.m.

    TULIA at Guymon (Okla.), 7 p.m.

    AMHERST at Boys Ranch, 7 p.m.

    Stratford at CHILDRESS , 7 p.m.

    CLAUDE at Valley, 7 p.m.

    Dalhart at MULESHOE , 7 p.m.

    Slaton at DIMMITT , 7 p.m.

    Farwell at FRIONA , 7 p.m.

    River Road at GRUVER , 7 p.m.

    HAPPY at McLean, 7 p.m.

    Guthrie at HEDLEY , 7 p.m.

    Hereford at SEMINOLE , 7 p.m.

    Vega at MEMPHIS , 7 p.m.

    Perryton at BUSHLAND , 7 p.m.

    LIBERTY CHRISTIAN at West Plains, 7 p.m.

    Wildorado at KINGDOM PREPARATORY ACADEMY , 7 p.m.

    Whitharral at NAZARETH , 7:30 p.m.

    HART at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Whiteface at SPRINGLAKE-EARTH , 7:30

    SILVERTON at Groom, 7:30 p.m.

    Kress at WHITE DEER , 7:30 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Picks for all Week 6 high school football games in Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy