    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Palo Duro football aims to start district play with win against Wichita Falls Memorial at WT

    By Randall Sweet, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeDPP_0vrGzY7a00

    Amarillo's Class 5A football programs continue district play this week, as Amarillo and Tascosa look to build on solid starts in their league slate and Palo Duro aims to kick off district competition with a win over a formidable opponent. Aside from the big schools in the region, there are a number of exciting district and non-district matchups throughout the Texas panhandle this Friday.

    Here are the best Week 6 matchups in the area.

    GAME OF THE WEEK

    Wichita Falls Memorial (4-1, 1-0) vs Palo Duro (3-1, 0-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Bain–Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium (Canyon, TX)

    Led by coach Eric Mims, the Dons enter District 2-5A Division II play coming off a bye week with plenty of momentum from an impressive non-district performance.

    Palo Duro took down Tascosa, Caprock and Amarillo High in the first four weeks of the season, shutting out the Longhorns and holding the Sandies to 14 points. AHS scored 50 in its first district contest against Monterey last Friday.

    The Dons only loss came at the hands of Canyon by three points in Week 3. The Eagles' 26 points is the most Palo Duro has allowed all year.

    This Friday at West Texas A&M, however, Mims and company will square off against another team which has looked strong this season as Wichita Falls Memorial makes the trek to Canyon.

    The Mavericks' only loss came to another West Texas opponent, Frenship, in Week 2. Since falling 66-42 to the Tigers, Memorial has taken down Fort Worth Dunbar, Andrews and Abilene Cooper, scoring at least 50 points against the Wildcats and Mustangs.

    To win their first district matchup of the 2024 campaign, and continue what has been an unexpected start to the season following a four-win campaign, Mims and company will have to slow down a productive Mavericks' offense that is averaging more than 43 points per game.

    More: Vote now: Who should be the Happy State Bank High School Athlete of the Week?

    More: Bye weeks aplenty in Amarillo area high school football schedule; scores for Week 6

    More: Texas high school football state rankings by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Week 5

    Week 6 games to watch for Amarillo area

    Dalhart (4-1, 0-0) at Muleshoe (4-1, 0-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Benny Douglas Stadium

    Last week: Dalhart 21, Borger 14; Muleshoe 63, Clyde 48

    The Golden Wolves and Mules have been two of the strongest Class 3A opponents in the Texas Panhandle this season and will meet for an exciting showdown that should feature plenty of fireworks on offense. Muleshoe is fresh off of a 63-point performance led by senior quarterback Nathan Martens, who threw for 425 yards and seven touchdowns against Clyde.

    Abilene High (3-2, 1-0) at Amarillo High (2-2, 1-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium

    Last week: Abilene 55, Caprock 14; Amarillo 50, Monterey 42

    The Sandies didn't have a dominant showing in non-district play, but managed to start their District 2-5A Division I slate off with a big win in Lubbock. On Friday, Amarillo High will need another big performance from Chad Dunnam's offense to keep pace with the Eagles, who also topped 50 points in Week 5.

    Liberty Christian (3-1, 1-0) at West Plains (2-2, 0-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium

    Last week: Liberty Christian 56, Addison Trinity Christian 0

    Fresh off a bye week, the Wolves will be take on the Warriors, coached by former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and led by 4-star sophomore defensive back Cooper Witten. Sitting at 2-2, a win would give West Plains more confidence and momentum heading into what appears to be a tough district slate.

    Wildorado (3-1, 0-0) at Kingdom Preparatory Academy (4-1, 0-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Archie Warwick Memorial Stadium

    Last week: Wildorado 93, Groom 52; Kingdom Preparatory Academy 62, Boys Ranch 12

    The Mustangs have been one of the Texas Panhandle's top six-man squads this season, and will look to secure a victory over a Lubbock-based six-man program this week. The Warriors have only stumbled against Abilene Christian School this season, falling by just one point to the Panthers in Week 4.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Palo Duro football aims to start district play with win against Wichita Falls Memorial at WT

