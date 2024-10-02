Hundreds gather for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Amarillo

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew hundreds of participants to Sam Houston Park in Amarillo on Saturday morning, as families, caregivers, and community members gathered to honor loved ones and support the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Festivities kicked off at 9 a.m. with music and informational booths, followed by an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk itself at 10:30 a.m. The event, organized by the Alzheimer’s Association, aims to raise awareness and funds for research, health services, and support groups that benefit those impacted by the disease.

The annual walk serves as both a fundraiser and a rallying point for families and caregivers, helping to build a sense of community among those who share the experience of facing Alzheimer’s. Marisa Vasquez, development manager for the West Texas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, helped lead this year’s efforts and underscored the significance of the event.

“Alzheimer’s affects more than 400,000 people across Texas, and over a million caregivers are providing 24/7 support to loved ones living with the disease,” Vasquez said. “Events like this one are crucial because they show that no one is alone in this fight. It’s a way for families to see the support around them and to know that there are resources available.”

Community support and personal stories

Vasquez’s role involves not just organizing events, but also fostering broader awareness around Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. She and her team work to raise funds that go toward research and local health services, as well as support programs that provide direct assistance to families and caregivers. The annual walk is one of the biggest events of the year for the chapter, helping fund efforts to advance scientific understanding and bring new treatments to patients.

“Getting an early diagnosis is key,” Vasquez noted. “It’s not just about knowing you have Alzheimer’s. It’s about knowing what type of dementia you might have — whether it’s related to Huntington’s, Parkinson’s, vascular dementia, or something else. The earlier we can identify what’s happening, the better the outcomes for families.”

For many in attendance, the walk was not just about raising funds — it was a deeply personal way to honor loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s. Shelly Gilbreth, a participant who walked in support of her mother, shared her family’s experience and how the Alzheimer’s Association has been a lifeline.

“When my mom was first diagnosed, we didn’t know where to turn,” Gilbreth said. “It felt like we were navigating this terrible disease all by ourselves. Finding the Alzheimer’s Association connected us with other families going through the same thing, and that sense of community made all the difference.”

Gilbreth emphasized the value of support networks for those grappling with the challenges of Alzheimer’s: “It’s not just about the resources, which are incredibly helpful, but about knowing there are people who understand exactly what you’re going through. That’s what brings me back to events like this one every year.”

Another participant, Marlissa Lemon, walked in memory of her grandfather and emphasized the need for early awareness. “When my grandfather started showing signs of confusion, we just thought it was normal aging,” Lemon said. “By the time we realized it was early-onset Alzheimer’s, a lot of precious time had passed. Being here today is about spreading that awareness and making sure other families don’t miss the signs.”

Challenges of diagnosis and awareness met with uniting for a cause

One of the biggest hurdles, both Gilbreth and Lemon shared, was convincing their loved ones to see a specialist early on. “She kept saying, 'I’m just forgetful, it’s normal,'” Gilbreth recalled. “It took months before she agreed to get tested. By then, we had already lost some precious time.”

Vasquez echoed this, explaining that families often mistake the early signs for normal aging and delay seeking help. “People often say, ‘I’m just getting older,’ or they brush off memory lapses as normal,” she said. “But if you’re at the point where you’re putting your cereal in the fridge and your milk in the cupboard, it’s time to talk to your doctor.”

During the walk, participants carried colorful flowers to represent their connection to the disease. Blue flowers symbolized those living with Alzheimer’s; yellow represented caregivers; purple honored those who have lost a loved one; and orange signified general support for the cause. The display of flowers painted a powerful picture of the impact Alzheimer’s has on the community and the solidarity among those fighting back.

“We had over 400 registered participants, and many more signed up on-site,” Vasquez said, noting the event’s strong turnout. “Every person here is making a difference. Whether they’re walking, volunteering, or simply showing up, they’re helping us move closer to a world without Alzheimer’s.”

The funds raised at the event support the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to provide support groups, educational programs, and resources for caregivers, as well as to fund scientific research. “The more the community engages, the more we can do to support families and push for scientific breakthroughs,” Vasquez added.

The road ahead: breaking stigma and finding a cure

Looking ahead, Vasquez and other organizers hope to see continued progress in both scientific research and public understanding. They believe that as more people learn about the different forms of dementia and the available treatments, the stigma surrounding the disease will diminish. “We’ve come a long way from the days when people thought of dementia as just ‘losing your memory’ and didn’t see a reason to seek help,” Vasquez reflected. “Today, we want everyone to know that there is hope, and there are steps they can take.”

Gilbreth echoed the need to keep pushing forward. “Every step we take here, every dollar we raise — it all matters,” she said. “There’s a real chance we can see a future where families don’t have to go through what we did.”

The Alzheimer’s Association is at the forefront of those efforts, working tirelessly to advance research, promote brain health, and support the millions affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

“We’re here to help families navigate the challenges of this disease and to push forward until we reach a cure,” Vasquez said. “We’ve made progress, but there’s still so much to be done.”

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association and local resources, call the 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

