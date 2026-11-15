Looking for a puppy to grow up with your family? These baby mixed-breed pups in Alvin, TX are all ready to find loving homes through Jenni's Rescue Ranch.

All of these dogs are medium mixed-breed puppies, adoption fee $400 each. For the most accurate info on vaccines, spay/neuter, and training, please contact the rescue directly.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)

(Alvin, TX) Notes from rescue: They ask that you fill out an adoption application first so they can better assist you.

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)

(Alvin, TX) Notes from rescue: Please complete their online application before inquiring.

👉 Meet Mash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)

👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)

👉 Meet Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)

👉 Meet Yam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)

👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)

👉 Meet Pecan Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)

👉 Meet Sweet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)

👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To get started, visit Jenni's Rescue Ranch online:

Adoption info: https://www.jennisrescueranch.org/adopt

Adoption application: https://www.jennisrescueranch.org/adoptionapplication

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rescuedogs.R.love

If one of these puppies tugs at your heart, please apply and share their profiles with friends and neighbors in the Alvin/Houston area.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.