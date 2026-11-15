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🐶 Playful Thanksgiving-Themed Puppies Ready for Adoption in Alvin
Looking for a puppy to grow up with your family? These baby mixed-breed pups in Alvin, TX are all ready to find loving homes through Jenni's Rescue Ranch.
All of these dogs are medium mixed-breed puppies, adoption fee $400 each. For the most accurate info on vaccines, spay/neuter, and training, please contact the rescue directly.
Gravy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)
- Notes from rescue: They ask that you fill out an adoption application first so they can better assist you.
👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mash
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)
- Notes from rescue: Please complete their online application before inquiring.
👉 Meet Mash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turkey
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)
👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roll
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)
👉 Meet Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yam
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)
👉 Meet Yam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stuffing
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)
👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pecan Pie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)
👉 Meet Pecan Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweet Potato
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)
👉 Meet Sweet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin Pie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Jenni's Rescue Ranch (Alvin, TX)
👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
To get started, visit Jenni's Rescue Ranch online:
- Adoption info: https://www.jennisrescueranch.org/adopt
- Adoption application: https://www.jennisrescueranch.org/adoptionapplication
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rescuedogs.R.love
If one of these puppies tugs at your heart, please apply and share their profiles with friends and neighbors in the Alvin/Houston area.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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