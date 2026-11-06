undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alvin
📅 Coffee with Cops at Chocolate Bayou Credit Union Nov. 10
8 days ago
📅 Coffee with Cops at Chocolate Bayou Credit Union
Come grab a cup of coffee and chat with your local officers at Coffee with Cops.
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Location: Chocolate Bayou Credit Union, 1301 Highway 35 Byp N, Alvin, TX 77511
The Alvin Police Department will be there to meet neighbors, answer questions, and talk about any issues or ideas you want to share in a relaxed, informal setting.
You can:
- Ask about concerns in your neighborhood
- Learn more about how the department works
- Simply stop by for coffee and conversation
Everyone is welcome to drop in and connect with your Alvin Police Department over a cup of coffee.
More Info: Calendar • Coffee with Cops - Chocolate Bayou Cred...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.