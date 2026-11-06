📅 Coffee with Cops at Chocolate Bayou Credit Union Nov. 10

📅 Coffee with Cops at Chocolate Bayou Credit Union

Come grab a cup of coffee and chat with your local officers at Coffee with Cops.

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Chocolate Bayou Credit Union, 1301 Highway 35 Byp N, Alvin, TX 77511

The Alvin Police Department will be there to meet neighbors, answer questions, and talk about any issues or ideas you want to share in a relaxed, informal setting.

You can:

Ask about concerns in your neighborhood

Learn more about how the department works

Simply stop by for coffee and conversation

Everyone is welcome to drop in and connect with your Alvin Police Department over a cup of coffee.