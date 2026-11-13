📅 Memorial service for Charlene Jane Campbell

A memorial service for Charlene Jane Campbell, 81, of Alva, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Church of God in Alva, Oklahoma.

Charlene was a long‑time Alva resident who worked at Starr Lumber for 31 years and was very active in her church and local sports, especially NWOSU basketball. She is remembered as a devoted Christian, an avid bowler and sports fan, and a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.

She is survived by her brother Keith Ingraham and wife Sue, daughters Cynthia Campbell-Smith (and partner David Matsko) and Karen Campbell, several grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home in her memory. You can share remembrances with the family at www.marshallfuneralhomes.com.