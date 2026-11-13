📅 Local events and news for Alva – week of Nov. 13, 2026

Here are some highlights around Alva and Northwestern Oklahoma State University this week:

NWOSU Commencement Speaker – Alumna Paige Kruckenberg, MHS, PA‑C, will speak at graduation on Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. in Percefull Fieldhouse.

Student Theatre Show – NWOSU theatre students will perform four of James Brock’s “Aesop’s Fables” in Fellers Family Auditorium, Herod Hall. A public show is Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $2 for all. Local elementary classes will attend school-day shows Nov. 19–20.

Child Welfare Stipend Award – NWOSU social work senior Mikayla Hale was named the 2026–27 Child Welfare Professional Enhancement Program stipend recipient, receiving $8,092 and completing an internship with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Economic Development Training – Kelly Parker, former Alva mayor and current City of Alva business manager, completed OG&E’s Economic Development Leadership Course.

FFA Achievement – Waylon Hanks of the Alva FFA chapter qualified as one of 50 state finalists in the Greenhand Quiz at Oklahoma State University on Nov. 3.

Library Program – The Imagination Library program continues through the Alva Public Library.