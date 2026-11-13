📅 NWOSU Employee Recognition Ceremony in Alva

Northwestern Oklahoma State University will hold an Employee Recognition Ceremony in the Student Center Ballroom to honor full-time employees for their years of service to NWOSU.

If you’re an NWOSU employee or connected to the campus and want more information about the ceremony, you can reach out to:

Contact: Stacy Sanborn

Stacy Sanborn Email: slsanborn@nwosu.edu

Phone: (580) 327-8704

The event is sponsored by NWOSU.