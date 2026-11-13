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Alva
📅 NWOSU to honor full-time employees in Alva ceremony
4 days ago
📅 NWOSU Employee Recognition Ceremony in Alva
Northwestern Oklahoma State University will hold an Employee Recognition Ceremony in the Student Center Ballroom to honor full-time employees for their years of service to NWOSU.
If you’re an NWOSU employee or connected to the campus and want more information about the ceremony, you can reach out to:
- Contact: Stacy Sanborn
- Email: slsanborn@nwosu.edu
- Phone: (580) 327-8704
The event is sponsored by NWOSU.
More Info: NWOSU Employee Recognition Ceremony-Alva | Northwe...
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