📢 Altus AFB Airmen share STEM careers with local students

On Nov. 4, 2026, Airmen from the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron, 97th Maintenance Squadron, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Altus Medical Group took part in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) outreach event at the Southwest Technology Center in Altus, Oklahoma.

Students got to explore different Air Force career fields, including environmental management, nondestructive inspection, fuels management, and bioenvironmental engineering. Through hands-on demos and activities, Airmen showed how STEM skills are used every day to support military operations.

The goal of the event was to spark interest in STEM education and careers and to build stronger ties between Altus Air Force Base and the local community.