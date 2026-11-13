Altus has a steady mix of bank and grocery roles right now, great if you like helping people face‑to‑face and want reliable hours.

Below are a few solid options hiring in Altus, OK this week.

Employer: Equity Bank

Equity Bank Location: Altus, OK (Sequoyah)

Altus, OK (Sequoyah) Type: Full-time / Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Work with a community bank team, help customers with accounts and daily transactions, and build long-term client relationships. Includes a week-long paid training in Wichita, KS and a full benefits package (health, 401k with match, vacation, sick time, ESPP, and more).

Employer: Homeland Stores

Homeland Stores Location: Altus, OK

Altus, OK Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role cutting and trimming meat, stocking the cooler and cases, and helping customers with special orders. Good fit if you like physical work, know meat cuts (or have experience), and want to grow with an employee-owned grocery chain.

Employer: Homeland Stores

Homeland Stores Location: Altus, OK

Altus, OK Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front of the store: supervise cashiers and baggers, handle customer issues, help with hiring and scheduling, and jump in on registers when needed. Great next step if you’ve been a cashier and want supervisory experience in a busy grocery setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours and requirements, and you might spot a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.