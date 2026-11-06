🏥 Altoona, WI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Altoona’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially around surgery and specialty care. If you’re a nurse, tech, pharmacist, or advanced practice provider, there are some solid options here with good benefits and clear schedules.

Employer: Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Location: Altoona, WI

Type: .8 FTE, 32 hours/week , 8-hour shifts

.8 FTE, , 8-hour shifts Application deadline: 11/15/2026

Circulating OR role focused on patient advocacy, safety, and coordinating the surgical team. Comes with comprehensive health, dental, vision, PTO, free scrubs and meals, 401(k) with 4% match, and tuition & wellness reimbursement.

Employer: Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Location: Altoona, WI

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE) , 8–10 hour variable shifts

, 8–10 hour variable shifts Schedule: 6:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. variable, on-call 1 night/week , every 4th Saturday plus call

6:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. variable, , Application deadline: 11/15/2026

Hospital-based pharmacy role covering compounding, clinical consults, and med safety across inpatients and outpatients. Ideal if you like a mix of clinical work, rounds, and mentoring students in a regulated, team-focused setting.

Employer: OAKLEAF SURGICAL HOSPITAL

Location: Altoona, WI

Type: .8 FTE, 32 hours/week , 8-hour shifts

.8 FTE, , 8-hour shifts Application deadline: 11/15/2026

OR RN role in a surgical hospital, handling circulating duties, patient education, and strict infection control. Offers health, dental, vision, HSA with contribution, PTO, free scrubs and meals, 401(k) with 4% match, and tuition & wellness reimbursement.

Employer: OAKLEAF SURGICAL HOSPITAL

Location: Altoona, WI

Type: .8 FTE, 32 hours/week , 8-hour variable shifts

.8 FTE, , 8-hour variable shifts Pay: $29.55–$44.42/hour (DOE)

(DOE) Sign-on bonus: $1,500

Application deadline: 11/12/2026

Hands-on OR role setting up sterile fields, passing instruments, and supporting surgeons throughout procedures. Strong package with sign-on bonus, full benefits, free scrubs and meals, PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, and tuition & wellness reimbursement.

Employer: OAKLEAF SURGICAL HOSPITAL

Location: Altoona, WI

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE) , 8–10 hour variable shifts

, 8–10 hour variable shifts Schedule: 6:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. variable, on-call 1 night/week , every 4th Saturday plus call

6:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. variable, , Application deadline: 11/15/2026

Clinical pharmacist role with a big focus on compounding, med safety, and supporting the surgical hospital team. Good fit if you like direct collaboration with providers plus inventory and regulatory work.

Employer: GameDay Men's Health Sarasota (Eau Claire / Altoona clinic)

Location: Altoona, WI 54720

Type: Part-time (clinic also lists full-time as an option)

Part-time (clinic also lists full-time as an option) Schedule: Tue–Thu, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., no nights or weekends

Pay: $60.00–$80.00/hour

Lead a men’s health clinic as an NP or PA, focusing on TRT, ED treatments, medical weight loss, and hormone optimization. Great if you enjoy procedures, patient education, and a consultative style with mostly elective, cash-pay services.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.