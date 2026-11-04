Altoona Schools to Host Veterans Day Celebration

The School District of Altoona will hold a Veterans Day Celebration at Altoona High School on November 11, 2026 from 2:40 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. with musical tributes, readings, and other recognition from students in grades 4–12. All students in grades 4–12 will attend, and families, community members, and especially Veterans are invited; Veterans and current service members may wear uniform if they wish, but it is not required. Guests should park near and enter through the main entrance of Altoona High School, where they will be guided to the gym; questions can be directed to Steve Buss at sbuss@altoona.k12.wi.us or 715-838-2205.

This content is adapted from materials provided by School District of Altoona