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Altoona
Holiday Market and Light Display at Lakemont Park
2 days ago
Lakemont Park is holding a Holiday Market on 2026-11-14 from 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM with local vendors, food trucks, live holiday music, and Santa's Village & Gift Shop. The Holiday Lights on the Lake display opens at 6:00 PM the same evening at Lakemont Park.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lakemont Park
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